Donald 'W.' Trump, Neocon — or Was Bomb-Bomb-Bomb, Bomb-Bomb-Iran ‘America First’ All Along?

It’s mostly a branding problem: “America First” works as a north star for U.S. policy objectives because it’s directional. “America First” is less a tactic and more an outcome, because it represents where we want to be.

Which is why the ONLY litmus test of “America First” policies is “America First” results.

It’s entirely an outcome-based endeavor. Always has been, always will be.

No exceptions.

But that’s also its weakness, because many, many roads lead to Rome. The path isn’t singular.

So it’s possible to claim fidelity to “America First” objectives while advocating a platform of isolationism, Christian nationalism, bootlicking Qatar, and/or conspiratorial gobbledygook — which is the playbook of Nick Fuentes, Tucker Carlson, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Candace Owens, Thomas Massie, Andrew Tate, and so many other “conservatives” who’ve already lashed out against the War in Iran.

They simply don’t give a damn about the outcome — even if it leads to regime change, a stable Middle East, no more nuclear blackmail, and destroying a pillar of the Russia-China-Iran alliance. The outcome is immaterial.

They don’t care a whit if it saves our children from future wars!

To them, “America First” is as much about tactics as it is about results: The two are intertwined; they’re one and the same. So they’ve reinterpreted the lessons of the Iraq War in such a way that ANY use of the U.S. military is immoral and thus oppositional to “America First.”

And we know this from the language they use.

From ABC News:

[Tucker] Carlson, a long-time Trump supporter, said the attack on Iran is "absolutely disgusting and evil." He also suggested it will have a significant effect on Trump's political movement, saying, "This is going to shuffle the deck in a profound way." […] Former Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a vocal MAGA supporter who recently had a falling out with Trump over the release of the files on Jeffrey Epstein, issued a blistering, profanity-laced message on social media over the administration's decision to go to war. "The Trump admin actually asked in a poll how many casualties voters were willing to accept in a war with Iran??? How about ZERO you bunch of sick f------ liars," Greene wrote. "We voted for America First and ZERO wars."

But this is EXACTLY what so many of us voted for: An American foreign policy born of unflinching realism, focused like a laser beam on advancing our national interests. No more pie-in-the-sky military missions, where we sacrifice our sons and daughters to bring democracy to the Middle East.

Because, more than anything else, that’s what separates Donald Trump’s “America First” vision from neoconservatism — the north star of George W. Bush’s presidency. Neoconservatism cares greatly about philosophy: democracy, free markets, free trade, human rights, and one man one vote.

By contrast, “America First” is aphilosophical. If Iran turns into a pro-Western nation with free speech, free elections, and a free economy, great! And if downtown Tehran is soon dotted with dozens of McDonald’s, Hooters, and Burger King restaurants, even better.

No complaints: It’d be a wonderful thing. (Especially the Hooters.)

But if Iran reverts to being an insular, repressive Islamic dictatorship that murders girls for not wearing a hijab, it’s a bummer for the Iranian women, but as long as they leave us alone, that’s fine, too.

Because “America First” isn’t about them — it’s about us.

Which is why the closest, most accurate euphemism for “America First” isn’t isolationism. It’s another word that Trump uses a lot:

Winning.

Without any hyperbole, Donald Trump is the single most transformational American president since FDR. If someone had told you in 2015 — by the end of the first year of his second term — Trump would’ve already accomplished the following, it would’ve been too far-fetched to believe:

And every day, in ways big and small, the winning continues:

And no, we're not tired of winning yet. pic.twitter.com/mrKYmBvGPN — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 24, 2026

George Washington used the military. James Madison used the military. Abraham Lincoln used the military. FDR used the military. Ronald Reagan used the military. Barack Obama used the military. And, yes, Donald Trump used the military.

They weren’t ALL neocons!

That’s because being a neocon isn’t defined by military action alone; it’s defined by how and why the military is being used. A U.S. land invasion of Iran, with the end-goal of a democratic New Persia, would be a neocon mission.

But vaporizing Iran’s Supreme Leader, destroying Iran’s capacity to project power, and preventing it from unlocking the nuclear genie isn’t neocon at all. That’s 100% “America First” — and we know this because it leads to an “America First” result.

Think about it: Up to 90% of Iranian oil goes to China. Iran is the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism and provides Putin with the drones he uses to kill Ukrainians. Its foreign policy objective is to promote Islamic extremism, weaken America, and empower our global rivals.

Which is why, today, “Bomb Iran” isn’t a neocon anthem anymore. Hasn’t been in nearly 20 years.

It’s America First, baby.

One Last Thing: 2026 is a critical year for America First: It began with Mayor Mamdani declaring war on “rugged individualism” and will reach a crescendo with the midterm elections. Nothing less than the fate of the America First movement teeters in the balance.

Never before have the political battlelines been so clearly defined. Win or lose, 2026 will transform our country.

