Have You Noticed That MAGA’s Stupidest Members Are the Ones Most Opposed to Bombing Iran?

Here’s a quick thought experiment: Instead of just a couple thousand dead Israelis, let’s pretend 73,000 Israelis were killed in the Gaza War — the same exact number as dead Palestinians.

Would the world still accuse Israel of genocide?

After all, if there’s a multi-year war between one side with 2.23 million and another with 9.7 million — and 73,000 people died on each side — that sure wouldn’t sound like a genocide to me.

It just would sound like war: Horrible, brutal, immoral, and obscene.

Because the connotative meaning of “genocide” necessarily includes the intent to kill an entire genome, a.k.a. a “race” of people. It’s not supposed to be a slick-sounding euphemism for “war with civilian casualties by someone we don’t like.”

I’m not making light of 73,000 deaths (which included an unknown number of the 25,000 to 30,000 members of the Hamas military). Every life is precious. It saddens me that we live on a planet where “holy war” isn’t contradictory — or “warm crime” redundant.

But the math is the math: It’s less than 3.3% of Gaza’s prewar population.

And by definition, there can’t be a genocide when the birthrate is (considerably!) higher than the deathrate:

[A]t any given time in Gaza, there are about 60,000 pregnant women. United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) spokeswoman Tess Ingram claimed that 20,000 Palestinian babies were born over the first 105 days, with a Gazan baby born every 10 minutes. After 720+ days, that’s approximately 140,000 new Gazans. This is the only “genocide” in world history where the birthrate is DOUBLE the deathrate!

But Israel’s critics point to the legalese. Here’s the U.N.’s official criteria for genocide:

In the present Convention, genocide means any of the following acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group, as such: Killing members of the group; Causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of the group; Deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part; Imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group; Forcibly transferring children of the group to another group.

Hmm. ANY of the following acts intended to destroy “in whole or in part”?! Including the infliction of “mental harm”?!

Y’know, that’s pretty much every war in the history of the world!

Since the beginning of time, almost all wars have pitted one group of people against another group of people: They tried to destroy each other, over and over again, either “in whole or in part.”

And in most wars, people die. Sometimes by the millions.

Which means, since Nazi Germany considered itself a unique Aryan ethnicity and the Allied powers intended to destroy the Nazi government “in whole or in part,” by the definition of the U.N. statute, the Allies committed genocide against the Germans in World War II.

And don’t forget the horrible “mental harm” the Allies inflicted on poor Adolf Hitler! Why, that one nursery rhyme in particular was just mean!

In fact, the Allies inflicted so much “mental harm” on the Nazis that Hermann Göring, Heinrich Himmler, Joseph Goebbels, and Adolf Hitler all committed suicide. (Gasp!) Over 7,000 Germans killed themselves.

Clearly, we owe the Nazis an apology.

Which sounds absurd (because it is), but ask yourself: Is it any less absurd than weaponizing the pain of the Holocaust against its descendants?

BBC: Israel Has Committed Genocide in Gaza, UN Commission of Inquiry Says

A United Nations commission of inquiry says Israel has committed genocide against Palestinians in Gaza. A new report says there are reasonable grounds to conclude that four of the five genocidal acts defined under international law have been carried out since the start of the war with Hamas in 2023: killing members of a group, causing them serious bodily and mental harm, deliberately inflicting conditions calculated to destroy the group, and preventing births. It cites statements by Israeli leaders, and the pattern of conduct by Israeli forces, as evidence of genocidal intent.

Accusing Israel of genocide is the new blood libel. And until relatively recently, the only ones marching for Hamas, cosplaying in a keffiyeh, or parroting the “genocide” libel were on the radical left.

Originally, they were the extreme of the extreme, even going as far as attacking Jewish students on American campuses for the crime of Jewishness.

Then, in the Democratic Party, the extreme went mainstream: Fueled by the PR power of the TikTok algorithm, grassroots activists so successfully vilified Israel as genocidal, bloodthirsty colonists, the party’s corporatists were forced to switch sides. And now the Democrats are, for all essential purposes, the party of the Palestinians.

In a Democratic Party primary, denying that Israel committed genocide is heresy: It’ll end your career!

From the Forward:

Yet the GOP is still an overwhelmingly pro-Israel party: Gallup just released its latest poll numbers, and 70% of Republicans sympathize with the Israelis, as compared to just 13% with the Palestinians.

But some so-called conservatives are working overtime to change the Republican Party. They want to follow the Democrats’ example — and they’re using the Democrats’ language to do so.

In many ways, it’s the horseshoe theory personified.

Speaking of which, an observation: Have you noticed that ALL the so-called conservatives who oppose bombing Iran are the exact same ones who also just accused Israel of genocide?

Because there’s been a remarkable overlap: Nick Fuentes, Andrew Tate, Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and more. (Not exactly a murderer’s row of towering intellects, is it?)

But see for yourself:

NO WAR WITH IRAN



ISRAEL IS DRAGGING US TO WAR



AMERICA FIRST pic.twitter.com/puWJBIMk1R — Nicholas J. Fuentes (@NickJFuentes) August 13, 2024

NOBODY WANTS THIS WAR. — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) February 28, 2026

This is the Trump I supported, the man who called out the truth about the WMD in Iraq and declared NO MORE FOREIGN WARS.



Now for some unknown reason, Trump has joined the neocons and will soon go to war against Iran with the same BS excuses.



End of MAGA

pic.twitter.com/NNY7xLkJaF — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) February 26, 2026

I am opposed to this War.



This is not “America First.”



When Congress reconvenes, I will work with @RepRoKhanna to force a Congressional vote on war with Iran.



The Constitution requires a vote, and your Representative needs to be on record as opposing or supporting this war. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) February 28, 2026

It’s worth pointing out that a strike on the Iranian nuclear sites will almost certainly result in thousands of American deaths at bases throughout the Middle East, and cost the United States tens of billions of dollars. The cost of future acts of terrorIsm on American soil may… — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) March 17, 2025

Candace Owens said Israel has a “bloodlust like no other.” That quote was broadcast by Iranian state TV. When your rhetoric gets picked up by regimes that sponsor terror, you’re no longer just controversial. You’re dangerous. pic.twitter.com/tKA5TDeFIa — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) July 8, 2025

Which means that we can safely predict three things:

The same so-called conservatives who accuse Israel of genocide will also try to split the MAGA coalition over the Iranian strikes. Let me be direct: The effort to divide MAGA is now underway. This war will be declared Israel’s fault. (Again.) If ANYTHING goes sideways, Israel will be blamed. Get ready for a slew of podcasts and social media posts: Something-something-disloyal Jews, AIPAC controls congress, Israel First, space lasers, blah blah.

The facts, of course, are diametrically different:

The reason we’re attacking Iran is that President Donald Trump made a risk-reward calculation and rolled the dice. That’s really it. (Let’s just hope the intelligence reports that suggest this will lead to regime change are accurate.) The reason Israel attacked Iran is that Donald Trump told Israel to attack Iran. (Believe me, if President Trump wanted Israel to stay on the sidelines, Israel would’ve stayed on the sidelines.) I assume the American strategy is to weaken the Iranian regime with military strikes and psychological warfare, so the Iranian people will be able to overthrow the mullahs. There’s zero chance Trump is planning a land invasion, so the Iranian people will ultimately decide this.

Pay close attention to #3: Psychological warfare is a powerful weapon. It can rally the downtrodden, inspire the weary, and mobilize a long-suffering people to rise up, defy the odds, and give their children a better life.

After all, if the Iranian people don’t believe they’ll prevail, they won’t even try. They paid a ghastly price for the last uprising, when the civilian death toll possibly exceeded 30,000.

(And since 73,000 died in the Gaza “genocide,” does that mean Iran had 41% of a genocide? Yeah, I’m not totally sure how the genocide math works, either. Anyway.)

Which means, part of our mission is PR: We want to inspire the Iranian people to rise up against the mullahs.

So beware those in the MAGA camp who are trying to do the opposite.

It’s fascinating how the intellectual titans of alt-right media — super-geniuses such as Candace Owens, Nick Fuentes, Tucker Carlson, Andrew Tate, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Thomas Massie — are all once again on the same side. Ain’t that a coincidence? The same Einsteins who lectured us about Jewish space lasers, Mrs. Macron’s crotch, “Hitler is awesome,” Erika Kirk plotting against Charlie Kirk, and how demons sneak into bedrooms have all united in opposition to President Trump.

All the stupidest Republicans are standing together. As usual.

Be smart — and don’t stand with them.

One Last Thing: 2026 is a critical year for America First: It began with Mayor Mamdani declaring war on “rugged individualism” and will reach a crescendo with the midterm elections. Nothing less than the fate of the America First movement teeters in the balance.

Never before have the political battlelines been so clearly defined. Win or lose, 2026 will transform our country.

We need your help to succeed!

As a PJ Media VIP member, you’ll receive exclusive access to our behind-the-paywall content, commentating privileges, and an ad-free experience. VIP Gold gets you the same level of “insider access” across our entire family of sites (PJ Media, Townhall, RedState, twitchy, Hot Air, and Bearing Arms). That means: More stories, more videos, more content, more fun, more conservatism, more EVERYTHING!

Thank you for your consideration.