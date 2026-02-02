The Morning Briefing: Dems Are So Lunatic That Conservatives Root for the Feds Now

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. (In preparation for a whirlwind book tour, the Sine Qua Non Sequitur is helping freestyle clavichord prodigies refrain from kombucha.)

Yes, we are starting this week sort of where we ended last week — discussing the diaper-filling crazies on the American left. We'll hit it from a slightly different angle today. Perhaps one day I'll do a private 21-and-over show for some of the Mothership faithful here so that everyone can get the fullest picture of how I feel about these scofflaw commies.

I'll begin with an anecdote. There was, predictably, a big tantrum here in downtown Tucson last Friday. I saw videos of the elderly "down with the struggle" white hippies doing some streetside protests around town as well. Don't people golf anymore?

Anyway, I live right next to downtown, and while I was out for a long walk on Friday afternoon, a lot of the protesters were walking through my neighborhood, on their way back to wherever it is they go to feast on bile and bitterness. They were dragging their signs along with them, looking like they were returning from a funeral. They were all beyond miserable.

It made me reminisce about the Tea Party days. We were protesting, but we were having a lot of fun doing it. When the day's rally was done, the party was just beginning. Here on the right, we don't seek misery like the leftists do. When I see them at their gatherings, it seems as if they don't even like each other. They make each other more miserable than they make us, and that's only because we have the good sense to avoid them.

President Trump is willing to let them wallow in their own misery for now. He's not going to help the blue cities police their mentally unwell "peaceful protesters" by sending any help. He won't, however, tolerate them attacking federal buildings. This is from Robert:

That doesn’t mean, however, that Trump is going to leave those cities to drown in the mayhem that leftist leaders are encouraging in order to protect the Democrats’ voter base. He continued: “We will, however, guard, and very powerfully so, any and all Federal Buildings that are being attacked by these highly paid Lunatics, Agitators, and Insurrectionists.” Yes, that’s right: leftists are in favor of insurrectionists now, because the present insurrection, as opposed to the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection theatre, is real, and being ginned up on their side. Trump added a pointed warning for future Renee Goods and Alex Prettis: “Please be aware that I have instructed ICE and/or Border Patrol to be very forceful in this protection of Federal Government Property. There will be no spitting in the faces of our Officers, there will be no punching or kicking the headlights of our cars, and there will be no rock or brick throwing at our vehicles, or at our Patriot Warriors. If there is, those people will suffer an equal, or more, consequence.”

I'm here alone while I work, so I don't have anyone to high-five, I'll just have to give it a fist pump. That's where it gets weird for me.

For the longest time, we conservatives weren't the people to look to for a "rah-rah" vibe where federal intervention was involved. Sure, we've always been supporters of law enforcement. We've never been big fans on federal solutions to state, municipal, or individual matters, though. Yet here we are.

The Democrats have wandered so far from sanity's path that it's easy to be comforted by a significant display of federal firepower wherever a lot of them can be found. The most hardcore libertarian-leaning among us may disagree with that but, trust me, none of them are going to go walkabout in downtown Minneapolis anytime soon.

No doubt the maturity that allegedly comes with age has something to do with this, but I've gone from being one who bristled at any kind of authority to saying things like, "I wouldn't mind seeing some tanks rolling through there."

It's pretty safe to say that all of us would prefer that things calm down enough that we can get back to a place where we all stop being so casual about top-down, federal fixes for, well, anything. Of course, that's out of our hands. The Democrats and their various commie offshoots on the left are going to have to decide to make a return to sanity and to being Americans.

Both of those require effort and responsibility, so it's probably best we don't get our hopes up just yet.

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

The Mailbag of Magnificence

My schedule has been a little...intense...the past couple of weeks (I'll eventually write about it), which is why I didn't get to the Mailbag last week. Let's get to some of the old and the new!

We will start with this from Charlotte, who wrote in about the "Good Week for Trump, Rough Week for Vestigial Eurotrash" MB:

Dear Kruiser-Man,

I absolutely LOVED your Morning Briefing today. A couple of passages really struck me.

First, you wrote: "It was like standing behind a two-way mirror and observing a couple of straitjacketed lunatics whose meds were wearing off."

I laughed out loud. Many years ago in another life as a nurse, I worked in a psychiatric shelter care home, and I have a vivid image of what that might look like

Then there was "...this quote from Milei's Davos speech:

"The world has begun to awaken. The best proof of this is what is happening in the Americas with the rebirth of the ideas of liberty," he said. "Therefore, the Americas will be the beacon of light that will once again illuminate the entire West, thereby repaying the civilizational debt with expressions of gratitude towards the foundations in Greek philosophy, Roman law, and Judeo-Christian values."

I thought it was a lovely statement, and I am grateful for men like Milei and Donald Trump.

Your stuff is always a great read.

I'm so glad you enjoyed that one, because I had a blast writing it. I was so pleased with "Vestigial Eurotrash" that I'm glad I had two days off after that to savor it. How much fun would it have been if the heartrates and perspiration of those in the Davos crowd were being monitored for the Trump and Milei speeches? This is a pivotal point in history, and I believe that these men will eventually be lionized by historians, both for their politics and their hair.

This is from friend of the Briefing and Edward Hopper fan Doug:

Kruiser

I read the MB this morning and I hear ya bruh about the "Lord Majestic Governor of Greenland". I tell my friends all the time I wanna buy an island and make myself king. No one comes unless I say no one stays unless I say. No lefty Democrats allowed from anywhere.

BTW thanks to you I just got myself a few Hopper prints.

Oh, I'll let the Dems in. I plan on having stables and someone has to clean those. Some of them brew good beer too.

More on Greenland from Garry:

Brilliant piece, Mr. Kruiser!

DJT had every liberal colleague of mine trolled to the max. Apparently, they all failed to read "The Art of the Deal" in which Trump unveils his m.o. for approaching such conundrums.

That's a point I've frequently made as well, Garry. It's a fool's game to second guess President Trump's deal-making prowess in any situation, especially on a real estate deal. Heck, I wouldn't be surprised if we end up owning Denmark too.

Jim writes:

Kruiser,

Being the 'grammar nazi' in good standing that I am, I have to say - inquiring minds need to know!

When you say, ' the Sine Qua Non Sequitur is life coaching a group of fidgety Belgian yak masseurs,' which is it - are they masseurs of fidgety Belgian yaks, or are the masseurs of yaks fidgety Belgians? I could go into all the 'group' part also as in which is the group - the yaks or the masseurs. (Okay, I DID go into that - sorry.)

Other than that ambiguity, kudos on the day's article; as well as all of your Morning Briefings. I peruse nearly the entirety of the Salem Network sites - PJ Media, Townhall, Red State, etc., and you are one of my favorites - my favorite PJ Media columnist, but only by a nose over Green & Downey. (They tied for 2nd.)

Seriously, tho' I hope y'all keep up the good fight - it ain't over by a long-shot!!

No ambiguity, Jim, I promise. Tell the other grammar Nazis at the next meeting that there are no yaks in Belgium, although hirsute body-positive European women are often mistaken for them.

Thanks for the compliment! You can't go wrong with me and my two closest partners in liver damage!

Occasional contrarian but MB stalwart Brice sent this:

"The rapid rise to the top of college football by the Hoosiers is the greatest thing I've ever seen as a lifelong college sports fan."

My only response... Boise State 43 Oklahoma 42... 2007 Fiesta Bowl. Nobody saw that coming... and to win on a two point conversion in two overtimes!!! And if my senility hasn't overtaken me I seem to remember Boise St even ran the Statue of Liberty and Hook and Ladder plays in that game.

Yeah, this subjective, but I think that this is a bit of an "apples and oranges" comparison. One is a great, two-year long story, the other, a great game. A great play, actually. Yes, they ran a hook and ladder with 18 seconds left to tie the game. That was a fun game to watch, mostly because I don't think anyone outside of Oklahoma roots for Oklahoma.

This one from Keith was fun:

Stephen, I'm a big fan, read you all the time. As it turns out we're the literary agency that did Deliverance. I was on the set when I was 16. Now about hat Swedish Musical Adaptation . . . gonna have to find out about that. Those tricky Swedes. :)~ Offhand, I'm wondering how many producers are going to call me about the US Musical rights . . .

I love it when the Sine Qua Non Sequitur kicks things off like that. Fun fact: I read both Deliverance and The Exorcist before seeing the movies. I was 14, which I think explains a lot about my personality.

Let's finish up with one more about the Sine Qua Non Sequitur, this one from Ron:

Dear Mr Kruiser:



The SQNS "whirlwind book tour" confirms my suspicion that the hardest part of that feature for you has been trying to come up with a new name every day. Funny/quirky as ever but without the names that I suspect you get from old phone books from Turkey and Finland.



Read you every day, eventually.

Thank you for being a regular, Ron! And now for a little "how the sausage is made" info. Like the SQNS itself, what I've been doing with the "whirlwind book tour" lines wasn't planned. I am currently finishing up a short SQNS compilation book titled Jodhpurs in the Bundt Pan: A Sine Qua Non Sequitur Journey. It has every SQNS entry from its unplanned inception up through the end of last year, as well as some bonus material. When 2025 wrapped up, I wanted to give the SQNS some much-needed time off, perhaps a month or two. When I returned after taking the first week of January off, I wanted to throw in a quick blurb about its absence, then maybe not do anything. I eventually decided to do it for a week. I'm having so much fun with it at the moment, that I think the book tour prep is going to go on for a while.

As for the names, they're really the easiest part of the whole thing. My interns Zwilbycck and Frkwellyyn give me a lot of help with that.

Thanks to everyone who keeps writing in, there was some great stuff these last two weeks! I should note that, while I enjoy reading the longer emails, they're unlikely to get mentioned in the Mailbag. The two best ways to get a shout are to keep it tight and to suck up to me.

Everything Isn't Awful

When you lied on your resume but still got the job.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/K3Go8M7vtX — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) January 31, 2026

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

#RIP to a legend.

Comedic goddess. I started watching her way back in the "SCTV" days. What she did with the Moira Rose role in "Schitt's Creek" was pure television magic. https://t.co/YWLjGqsdZ8 — SFK (@stephenkruiser) January 30, 2026

Here's a little homage. I can't find a decent video clip of one of my favorite Moira Rose scenes, but I'll keep looking.

POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

02/01/26

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 2, 2026 In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: CBS

Secondary TV Corr: CNBC

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Hearst Newspapers

Secondary Print: Bloomberg

Radio: BBC

New Media: Daily Wire



EST :

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



3:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in Signing Time

Oval Office

Closed Press

