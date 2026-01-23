The Morning Briefing: Good Week for Trump, Rough Week for Vestigial Eurotrash

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. (In preparation for a whirlwind book tour, the Sine Qua Non Sequitur is directing a Swedish-language musical adaptation of Deliverance.)

It's wonderful to be on the side that dwells in and freely discusses reality, especially in a time when so many are invested in blanketing themselves in false narratives. President Trump's detractors reflexively and tirelessly spin tales about him that have little, if any, relation to what is happening in the real world. It would appear that fatigue isn't a symptom of Trump Derangement Syndrome.

This week has been a very, very good one for the president. The Democrats' flying monkeys in the mainstream media are busy pretending otherwise, but the desperate intensity of their denial just makes it all the more obvious that Trump is killing it. Tuesday marked the first anniversary of his return to the presidency, and we kicked off the Briefing that morning with a discussion of just how wonderful the year had been.

Trump's trip to Davos, Switzerland for the World Economic Forum was yet another international gathering that forced the MSM hacks to spin until they were dizzy. Tim covered this angle yesterday:

In every case, there is the event the media and the left want you to see, and the one that actually happened. President Donald Trump’s trip to Davos this week provides a perfect illustration of this. Trump delivered his fourth speech at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Switzerland to the world’s leaders, and he knocked it out of the park. His remarks were prepared, but that didn’t stop him from improvising a little. One of the best descriptions of it, and I saw a few people on the X platform describe it this way, was that it was like watching a lion finally getting tired of toying with its prey. Of course, that’s not the narrative the left wants you to have.

He goes on to break down the left's version of events vs what actually happened. Those are two wildly different tales, of course.

President Trump's swagger around the European leaders chafes the delicate little lefties who have fantasies about wearing scarves and sipping Kir Royales with Emmanuel Macron on the banks of the Seine. On Thursday I read something in The New York Times that I won't dignify with any quotes or a link. It was a conversation between two of their opinion writers who were horribly offended by Trump's boldness at Davos. It was like standing behind a two-way mirror and observing a couple of straitjacketed lunatics whose meds were wearing off.

That unhinged back-and-forth was the inspiration for my latest column, which is about the awfulness of the European countries that the American leftists hold in such high esteem. The leaders who the Dem media propagandists want Trump to play nice with are, as I wrote, "vestigial afterthoughts on the world stage" who I think Trump should be insulting.

The world leaders who have good relationships with Trump are the ones who aren't destroying freedom, like Italy's Giorgia Meloni, who can bring any leftist loudmouth male to tears with just her stare. Meloni's boldness can save Italy from the kind of fate that the leaders of France, Germany, and the United Kingdom are dooming their people to.

Sarah wrote a piece yesterday about the ascendance of Latin America that is happening while so many once-great European countries swirl down the toilet. She focused on Argentine President Javier Milei, who is another leader loathed by American leftists. Sarah shared this quote from Milei's Davos speech:

"The world has begun to awaken. The best proof of this is what is happening in the Americas with the rebirth of the ideas of liberty," he said. "Therefore, the Americas will be the beacon of light that will once again illuminate the entire West, thereby repaying the civilizational debt with expressions of gratitude towards the foundations in Greek philosophy, Roman law, and Judeo-Christian values."

That had to leave a mark on the socialist Euroweenies.

Lefties here in the U.S. will continue to pretend that rapidly-declining European countries should be praised and held up as ideals, especially while it fits the "get Trump" narrative of theirs. This fascination of theirs with European mediocrities predates TDS, however. All of it is, of course, a cautionary tale for those of us who still cherish the Constitution.

Again, it's a privilege to be on the side that can separate the good from the bad. Have a great weekend, everyone.

Eagles Soar Into Rarefied Air As ‘Greatest Hits’ Disc Scores RIAA’s First Quadruple Diamond Award

Hacker who stole 120,000 bitcoins wants a second chance—and a security job

20 Slang Words and Phrases That Are Much Older Than You’d Think

