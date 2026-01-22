Does Chris Cuomo Want to Fight Scott Jennings, or Does He Just Want to Date Him?

Users of the X platform were treated yesterday to a WWE-level hype challenge when NewsNation presenter Chris Cuomo called out CNN’s Scott Jennings over Jennings’ use of the term “illegal aliens.” Take a look.

Chris Cuomo suggests that Scott Jennings get physically assaulted for calling illegal aliens “illegal aliens.”



Shame on Cuomo for inciting violence at a time when Democrats are already getting increasingly violent.



Cuomo needs to apologize immediately.pic.twitter.com/f6dLCwAAcU — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 22, 2026

Does Chris Cuomo want to fight Scott Jennings? Or, borrowing (for the first time ever) a line from Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, does he just want to date him?

Cuomo’s beef with Jennings is that Jennings accurately referred to illegal aliens as illegal aliens. Cuomo went as far as to say, on camera, that if he keeps using that term, someone might come beat him up.

The Cuomo video is its own genre of cringe. Call it Cuomo cringe, where a talking head discovers weight training as part of his midlife crisis, and now he likes to pull out his iPhone after his third set of curls in his basement gym, doing his best imitation of Joe Pesci in Goodfellas.

Cuomo played a clip of Jennings responding to CNN’s newest on-air intern, Cameron Kasky. Kasky had told Jennings he can’t say the word “illegals” anymore when talking about illegals.

This is the full clip, including the part up front that Cuomo left out, which provides full context.

Cameron Kasky: "You don’t get to say the word illegals anymore."



Cameron Kasky: "You don't get to say the word illegals anymore."

Scott Jennings: "Who are you to tell me what I can and can't say? I've never met you, brother. I can say whatever I want. They're illegal aliens, and that's what the law calls them."

Obviously, Jennings wasn’t referring to physical enforcement, and he wasn’t even specifically challenging Kasky to enforce anything. Clearly, Jennings was pushing back against the pervasive attitude on the left where it routinely tries to tell conservatives what words they’re allowed to use or not. In short, he wanted Kasky to explain how the left plans to enforce its culture of censorship.

Jennings knew the answer to his own question. We all lived through the Biden years, where conservatives have been de-platformed, de-banked, and cancelled. He dared Kasky to spell it out. Jennings was also making it crystal clear that we are on the right are done with it.

That point was lost on ‘Fredo’ Cuomo. He accused Jennings of acting like a “bully” and a “tough guy.”

Cuomo referred to 25-year-old Kasky as a kid, while defending him into his handheld camera.

“A long time ago, Democrats and Republicans agreed to call them ‘undocumented’ instead of ‘illegal’ because it seemed inhuman,” Fredo said. “That’s why. They changed the vernacular, and you know it!”

“But that’s not the point,” Cuomo said. "The point is, how you gonna do it? What are you gonna do?,” he added in his best imitation of a pretzel vendor on 5th Avenue.

“What are you, you’re a tough guy now?” he added. “I thought you were supposed to be the simpering-but-open-to-conversation Trump defender.”

Cuomo, who CNN fired in late 2021, appeared to give hints of envy as he addressed one of the few ratings-getters on the cable news network today. A man who just so happens to be a strong conservative voice.

“Be careful. You wanna be a tough guy, there are plenty of tough guys out there,” Cuomo said.

Was that a threat? Was it incitement?

“You wanna see how somebody can make you say ‘illegal’? And then what are you gonna do, sue, tough guy?”

What about that?

As if he wasn’t specific enough, Cuomo made himself even more clear: ”So, if somebody beats your ass because you’re being rude and disrespectful and causing division in this country that’s causing distress and pain all over the streets and making people wanna hurt one another — if you really wanna be a part of that, as the expression goes, FAFO. Don’t be a tough guy.”

Then, seemingly just to make it look good, Cuomo tacked on some language about needing to be decent.

I’m sure that if someone confronted him on this, Cuomo would say he was just trying to make a point about decency, but as we’ve seen from the left quite frequently of late, the crazed woke mobs don’t hear nuance. They don’t read between the lines. When they hear a leftist influencer like Cuomo publicly tell another public figure he might get beaten up for saying something Cuomo doesn’t like, they might just act on it. And it wouldn’t be Jennings’ own fault if it happened. Someone else planted the seed in the nutjob's head.

While accusing Jennings of being a tough guy, he should really listen to himself. Someone in this scenario is trying to be a bully and a tough guy, and it’s not the guy who sits on set in CNN’s studios. It’s the guy who posts sweaty videos of himself from his COVID-19 lockdown gym.

