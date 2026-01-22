Instant Gratification: DOJ Rolls Up Minnesota Goons for Church Disruption Stunt

Athena Thorne | 11:27 AM on January 22, 2026
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

You're probably familiar with the "broken window" concept as a means of maintaining public order. According to the theory, visible signs of disorder — such as broken windows, graffiti, or trash strewn about — encourage still more decay and disorder, compounding the declining conditions. In law enforcement, this principle translates to the enforcement of minor crimes — turnstile jumping, loitering, and shoplifting, for example — to maintain an orderly, law-abiding community. It pretty much works every time it's tried.

This is one of the reasons why those of us who like law and order have been so very frustrated by the lack of consequences for leftist agitators who clearly break the law, on video, with impunity. But anywhere leftists control the levers of authority, they are permissive of lawlessness, which naturally begets more lawlessness. (Unless, of course, you are a right-leaning demonstrator at the Capitol or outside an abortion mill, in which case you can expect to be hunted down and locked up with the key thrown away.) Thus, it was dismaying to see the Marxist mob break new ground on Sunday, when anti-ICE agitators invaded a church service in St. Paul, Minn. There goes one of the last vestiges of the First Amendment, we figured.

But now, just four days later, we have yet another of the countless examples of the mighty Trump administration scratching us where we itch. U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced some most gratifying arrests Thursday morning, giving hope that there may be consequences for these savages after all. 

First, federal law enforcement arrested the alleged ringleader of the fascist spectacle:

Less than half an hour later, Bondi announced a second arrest:

Armstrong is a real piece of work, according to Fox News:

Far-left agitator Nekima Levy Armstrong, who was one of the organizers of the storming of a Minnesota church to protest ICE on Sunday, raked in over $1 million during six years leading a Minneapolis civil rights nonprofit that addresses anti-poverty issues.

Armstrong, whose website identifies her as a civil rights lawyer and "scholar-activist," helped to organize the storming of Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Sunday. 

In a Facebook post, she claimed that one of the church’s pastors is a leader at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The demonstration is one of many throughout the Twin Cities in protest of the federal government’s surge of immigration enforcement officials to crack down on widespread fraud taking place in the state. 

FBI Director Kash Patel explained the charges:

"The FACE Act (Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act)," explains All About Lawyer, "is a federal law enacted in 1994 that prohibits violence, threats, intimidation, and property damage targeting individuals seeking or providing reproductive health services, as well as individuals at places of religious worship—the law is enforced by the Department of Justice and Federal Bureau of Investigation and carries criminal penalties including up to 11 years imprisonment for violent conduct and fines up to $250,000."

Sounds like a slam dunk to me. Let us fervently hope that the Trump DOJ is as prompt and effective at prosecution as it has been in detaining these Marxist clowns. Enough already.

Related: Yes, Trump Would Be Totally Justified If He Invokes the Insurrection Act

