Yes, Trump Would Be Totally Justified If He Invokes the Insurrection Act

President Donald Trump has once again threatened to bust out the Insurrection Act, to quell the violent, organized mob actions against federal law enforcement in blue cities, abetted by the TDS-riddled despots in their "sanctuary" fiefdoms who imagine they are more powerful than the federal government. The situation is making it impossible for the government to go about its business, enforcing the law.

Even last October, Trump claimed he was free to invoke the act if activist courts continued to stymy his efforts to send the National Guard to recalcitrant cities. "Everybody agrees you're allowed to use that, and there is no more court cases, there is no more anything," he told reporters on Air Force One. "We're trying to do it in a nicer manner, but we can always use the Insurrection Act if we want."

The Brennan Center for Justice admits that the act "gives the president broad power to deploy the military domestically."

Invoking the Insurrection Act would "allow the president to deploy troops without a request from the affected state, even against the state’s wishes," explains the Brennan Center. "Section 252 permits deployment in order to 'enforce the laws' of the United States or to 'suppress rebellion' against the U.S. government whenever 'unlawful obstructions, combinations, or assemblages, or rebellion' make it 'impracticable' to enforce federal law in that state by the 'ordinary course of judicial proceedings.'"

Furthermore, "Section 253 has two parts. The first allows the president to use the military in a state to suppress 'any insurrection, domestic violence, unlawful combination, or conspiracy' that 'so hinders the execution of the laws' that any portion of the state’s inhabitants are deprived of a constitutional right and state authorities are unable or unwilling to protect that right."

That certainly all sounds like it fits the bill in places like Minnesota, where ICE Karens block government vehicles and ram their SUVs into federal officers, while ad hoc mobs beat agents with sticks and garden tools, and still other rebels dox law-abiding agents and their families.

And yes, the Insurrection Act overrides the Posse Comitatus Act. Don't even bother me with that.

Democrats have always been the sorest of losers. When they are out of power and don't get their way, they actively refuse to comply with duly and democratically passed laws they dislike — aka, insurrection. They did it when Abraham Lincoln won the White House, and they feared they would lose their slaves. They did it with "Jim Crow" laws to interfere with the rights of people they deemed inferior. They do it when they simply "legalize" weed in blue states and pretend the move magically erases the federal prohibition. They do it with their "sanctuary" policies that aid and abet lawless foreign nationals who flout immigration law.

Nor would Trump be the first president to open up a can of Insurrection Act on rebellious citizens intent on obstructing federal jurisprudence. Plenty of times in the past, the White House has called out the troops on scofflaw Democrat thugs.

According to the online research tool, factually:

Presidents George Washington and John Adams used [the Insurrection Act] in response to early rebellions in the states against federal authority. President Abraham Lincoln invoked federal authority at the start of the Civil War, and President Ulysses S. Grant used the statute repeatedly—eight times by some accounts—during Reconstruction to confront violence by private groups such as the Ku Klux Klan and to protect freedpeople and federal authority in the former Confederacy. Those invocations were aimed at suppressing organized, often violent resistance to federal law and had the effect of federalizing force to protect civil and political rights.

"Organized, often violent resistance to federal law" — a spot-on description of what we're dealing with today, and have been since leftist rebellion first erupted in scale in the 2020 Summer of Love. It's about time we had a president willing to stand up to these organized Marxists.

There were more notable and completely justified Insurrection Act deployments, which history has affirmed were the right thing to do:

…mid-20th-century presidents notably federalized troops or guard units to enforce federal court orders—for example, President Dwight Eisenhower’s 1957 intervention at Little Rock to enforce school desegregation and President John F. Kennedy’s 1962 action related to James Meredith’s enrollment at the University of Mississippi. Those deployments often succeeded in securing compliance with federal law but were politically fraught and are now remembered as pivotal moments in civil-rights enforcement.

Most recently, President George H. W. Bush invoked the act to deploy troops to California to quell the deadly, destructive riots that erupted after four white police officers were acquitted of beating serial DUI enthusiast Rodney King. At that time, California Gov. Pete Wilson requested assistance from the Republican president — a scene that is sadly unimaginable today.

In short: Yes, Trump is justified and enjoys ample precedent if he wishes to invoke the Insurrection Act and put down the open rebellion in cities and states. It's tiresome and embarrassing to live in a country that tolerates large-scale lawlessness for extended periods of time. Enough already.

