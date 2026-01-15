Trump Threatens to Invoke the Insurrection Act in Minnesota After Riots, Assaults

On Thursday morning, President Donald Trump warned that he could invoke the Insurrection Act and deploy the military to Minneapolis. The warning came as demonstrations escalated following the Wednesday evening shooting of a man by federal agents and last week's fatal shooting of Renee Good, the anti-ICE protester who attempted to run over an agent with her vehicle. Trump blamed corrupt politicians in Minnesota for doing nothing to stop the violence, which has included rioting, looting federal vehicles, and the continued obstruction and assault of federal officers.

“If the corrupt politicians of Minnesota don’t obey the law and stop the professional agitators and insurrectionists from attacking the Patriots of I.C.E., who are only trying to do their job, I will institute the INSURRECTION ACT, which many Presidents have done before me, and quickly put an end to the travesty that is taking place in that once great State,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump’s threat came hours after federal officers shot a man in the leg during a confrontation in Minneapolis on Wednesday evening.

The Department of Homeland Security said the shooting was self-defense, claiming the officer was “violently assaulted” by the wounded man and two others who attacked him.

DHS pointed fingers directly at Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, blaming their rhetoric for creating a hostile environment for federal agents. DHS claimed officers are facing a 1,300% spike in assaults while trying to arrest “criminals and lawbreakers.”

The Department of Homeland Security said in a post on X that the most recent officer-involved shooting, which unfolded just before 7 p.m. in Minneapolis, occurred during “a targeted traffic stop” of “an illegal alien from Venezuela who was released into the country by Joe Biden in 2022.”

The suspect tried to escape arrest by fleeing in his vehicle and crashing into a parked car before fleeing on foot. An officer caught up to him and attempted to make the arrest, but the suspect “began to resist and violently assault the officer.” The situation escalated when two additional individuals emerged from a nearby apartment and “also attacked the law enforcement officer with a snow shovel and broom handle.”

As the officer was “ambushed and attacked by the two individuals,” DHS says the original suspect broke free and joined in the scuffle, striking the officer with a shovel or broomstick. “Fearing for his life and safety as he was being ambushed by three individuals,” the officer fired a single defensive shot, striking the suspect in the leg.

All three attackers fled back into the apartment and barricaded themselves inside. DHS says both the officer and the wounded suspect were taken to the hospital, and that “both attackers are in custody.”

The department placed blame squarely on Minnesota’s political leadership, saying the attack occurred while Walz and Frey were “actively encouraging an organized resistance to ICE and federal law enforcement officers.” DHS condemned what it called their “hateful rhetoric,” warning it must end as federal officers face “a 1,300% increase in assaults against them” while they enforce the law.