BREAKING: Another ICE-Involved Shooting in Minneapolis

UPDATE, 9:55. p.m. EST: The Department of Homeland Security released the following statement detailing the violent incident involving a federal law enforcement officer during a targeted operation in Minneapolis:

At 6:50 PM CT, federal law enforcement officers were conducting a targeted traffic stop in Minneapolis of an illegal alien from Venezuela who was released into the country by Joe Biden in 2022.



In an attempt to evade arrest, the subject fled the scene in his vehicle and crashed… — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) January 15, 2026

Original article

There was reportedly another shooting involving federal law enforcement officers in Minneapolis on Wednesday night.

The City of Minneapolis X page confirmed the news with a post that reads, "We are aware of reports of a shooting involving federal law enforcement in North Minneapolis. We are working to confirm additional details."

We are aware of reports of a shooting involving federal law enforcement in North Minneapolis. We are working to confirm additional details. — City of Minneapolis (@CityMinneapolis) January 15, 2026

ABC is reporting that "federal enforcement is on scene in North Minneapolis at North Lyndale Avenue and 25th Avenue Wednesday night."

A Fox News reporter says that a Venezuelan man who is in the United States illegally was the target of an U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operation, and when officers approached his home, he tried to hit them with a shovel. An ICE officer shot him in the leg; he's stable and expected to be okay.

BREAKING: I’m told by four law enforcement sources there has been another ICE involved shooting in Minneapolis tonight. I’m told ICE was making contact with a target who then allegedly assaulted an officer with a shovel or swung a shovel, shots were fired, and the suspect ran… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 15, 2026

Photo from our @FoxNews team on the scene. Protesters gathering. pic.twitter.com/fcMhS3Smb2 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 15, 2026

Fox News also reports that the scene is chaotic and growing even more so with protesters in the streets. Fox's Bill Melugin said that protesters are slashing the tires on law enforcement vehicles. They're also blowing whistles and shooting fireworks. Melugin said his sources on the ground say ICE agents are asking for help battling the mobs.

LIVE UPDATES | Minneapolis ICE shooting: Reports of feds being involved in another shooting, city says https://t.co/3cJJ0fwgTX pic.twitter.com/VNr59gqppe — Allison Papson (@AllisonPapson) January 15, 2026

🚨BREAKING: We're on scene in Minneapolis as shots were reportedly fired by ICE. One resident tells us ICE "shot a kid that was trying to run away from them...they start shooting kids now!"



This is unconfirmed and we don't have all the details of what happened yet. LIVE NOW ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/B7oZC4FEv5 — Status Coup News (@StatusCoup) January 15, 2026

The shooting comes a week after an ICE officer shot Renee Good after she attempted to run him over with her car.

This is a developing story...

