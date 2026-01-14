BREAKING: Another ICE-Involved Shooting in Minneapolis

Sarah Anderson | 9:10 PM on January 14, 2026
Townhall Media

UPDATE, 9:55. p.m. EST: The Department of Homeland Security released the following statement detailing the violent incident involving a federal law enforcement officer during a targeted operation in Minneapolis:

Original article

There was reportedly another shooting involving federal law enforcement officers in Minneapolis on Wednesday night. 

The City of Minneapolis X page confirmed the news with a post that reads, "We are aware of reports of a shooting involving federal law enforcement in North Minneapolis. We are working to confirm additional details."  

ABC is reporting that "federal enforcement is on scene in North Minneapolis at North Lyndale Avenue and 25th Avenue Wednesday night."  

A Fox News reporter says that a Venezuelan man who is in the United States illegally was the target of an U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operation, and when officers approached his home, he tried to hit them with a shovel. An ICE officer shot him in the leg; he's stable and expected to be okay. 

Fox News also reports that the scene is chaotic and growing even more so with protesters in the streets. Fox's Bill Melugin said that protesters are slashing the tires on law enforcement vehicles. They're also blowing whistles and shooting fireworks. Melugin said his sources on the ground say ICE agents are asking for help battling the mobs.   

The shooting comes a week after an ICE officer shot Renee Good after she attempted to run him over with her car.  

This is a developing story... 

