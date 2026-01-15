Nick Shirley Drops Another Bombshell Video, Exposing Even More Fraud

Matt Margolis | 9:24 AM on January 15, 2026
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Investigative journalist Nick Shirley blew up the internet the day after Christmas with a video that pulled the curtain back on massive Somali childcare fraud in Minnesota. In a single day, Shirley laid out evidence of an estimated $110 million in fraud, a bombshell that rocked the state and torpedoed Tim Walz’s political future, resulting in thousands of federal agents being sent into Minnesota, and HHS freezing more than $185 million in childcare payments.

Advertisement

The video did more than document fraud. It showed how Democrats, including Gov. Tim Walz, prioritized shielding fraudsters over standing up for taxpayers. Walz responded by smearing critics of the scheme, lumping everyone from Nick Shirley to President Trump into the same box and branding them white supremacists and conspiracy theorists for daring to call it out.

The mainstream media tried to downplay the exposé by insisting there was “no evidence of fraud” and emphasizing that the centers he flagged had active licenses and only minor violations. But Shirley was undeterred.

Recommended: Democrats Might Kick John Fetterman Out of the Party for This

Earlier this month, Shirley followed it up with another hard-hitting report. This time, he exposed what he says is a tightly organized Somali political machine in Minnesota, allegedly using ballot harvesting and pressure tactics on Democrats to protect and expand huge welfare and Medicaid transportation fraud schemes paid for by taxpayers.

Now he’s dropped another bombshell video. This time, he's exposing transportation fraud involving Somali-owned businesses.

If you thought the first video was explosive, buckle up.

“After my last video exposing over $110 Million in fraud Tim Walz dropped his run for reelection and multiple federal investigations were launched to stop fraud across the country,” Shirley tweeted. “In this 51 minute video David and I expose another $16 Million in fraud as Minnesota welfare programs continue to operate fraudulently and steal from law-abiding taxpayers.”

Advertisement

He added, “Accountability and the law must come for the fraudsters and corrupt politicians who have let this happen. The fraud must end.”

Shirley's latest investigation focuses on "non-medical emergency transportation" companies. Minnesota has more than 1,000 of these transportation providers registered, and over 90% are allegedly Somali-owned. The concept is straightforward: these companies are supposed to provide rides for people on welfare programs who need to get to medical appointments or other services. But when Shirley and David started visiting the physical addresses listed for these businesses, things got sketchy fast.

Related: The Amount of Taxpayer Dollars We Lose to Fraud Is Staggering

The video shows Shirley doing what he does best: showing up unannounced with his camera rolling. At one location that was supposed to be a company called Safari Transportation, the reaction captured on camera speaks volumes.

While doing his latest exposé, Shirley was repeatedly harassed on the streets, branded an Islamophobe, and even subjected to threats.

Advertisement

You can watch the entire video here:

Want to support fearless journalism that exposes the Left and tells the stories the media won’t? PJ Media delivers the truth and holds the powerful accountable. Become a VIP member today—your support fuels our mission and unlocks exclusive content, podcasts, an ad-free experience, and more.

Use code FIGHT for 60% off. It's a great time to join our movement. Join now and stand for America-first journalism!

Matt Margolis

“He’s a great columnist. I think he’s terrific.”  - Mark Levin

Matt Margolis is a conservative commentator and columnist. His work has been cited on Fox News and national conservative talk radio, including The Rush Limbaugh Show, The Mark Levin Show, and The Dan Bongino Show. Matt is the author of several books and has appeared on Newsmax, OANN, Real America’s Voice News, Salem News Channel, and even CNN. You can also subscribe to his newsletter for free!

He doesn't read the comments section. You can send news tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries to [email protected].

Read more by Matt Margolis

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY MEDICAID MINNESOTA TIM WALZ

Recommended

The Morning Briefing: It's Refreshing When the GOP Acts Like It's Winning Stephen Kruiser
Federal DHS Employee Doxxes Identities of Thousands of ICE and Border Patrol Agents and the Search Is ON Victoria Taft
Democrats Might Kick John Fetterman Out of the Party for This Matt Margolis
Man-Hating Anti-ICE ‘Observer’ Says Quiet Part Out Loud About Why She Does It Tim O'Brien
Sen. Hawley Destroys Doctor Who Can’t Answer ‘Can Men Get Pregnant?’ Matt Margolis
The Morning Briefing: Ketanji Brown Jackson Is a Painful Reminder of Biden's Lunacy Stephen Kruiser

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

That Time Mike Tomlin Reminded Us Why the United States Is a Blessing
Big Brother Britain: ALL YOUR TEXTS ARE BELONG TO US!
Why Jesus Healed Bodies to Save Souls
Advertisement