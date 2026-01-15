Nick Shirley Drops Another Bombshell Video, Exposing Even More Fraud

Investigative journalist Nick Shirley blew up the internet the day after Christmas with a video that pulled the curtain back on massive Somali childcare fraud in Minnesota. In a single day, Shirley laid out evidence of an estimated $110 million in fraud, a bombshell that rocked the state and torpedoed Tim Walz’s political future, resulting in thousands of federal agents being sent into Minnesota, and HHS freezing more than $185 million in childcare payments.

The video did more than document fraud. It showed how Democrats, including Gov. Tim Walz, prioritized shielding fraudsters over standing up for taxpayers. Walz responded by smearing critics of the scheme, lumping everyone from Nick Shirley to President Trump into the same box and branding them white supremacists and conspiracy theorists for daring to call it out.

The mainstream media tried to downplay the exposé by insisting there was “no evidence of fraud” and emphasizing that the centers he flagged had active licenses and only minor violations. But Shirley was undeterred.

Earlier this month, Shirley followed it up with another hard-hitting report. This time, he exposed what he says is a tightly organized Somali political machine in Minnesota, allegedly using ballot harvesting and pressure tactics on Democrats to protect and expand huge welfare and Medicaid transportation fraud schemes paid for by taxpayers.

Now he’s dropped another bombshell video. This time, he's exposing transportation fraud involving Somali-owned businesses.

If you thought the first video was explosive, buckle up.

“After my last video exposing over $110 Million in fraud Tim Walz dropped his run for reelection and multiple federal investigations were launched to stop fraud across the country,” Shirley tweeted. “In this 51 minute video David and I expose another $16 Million in fraud as Minnesota welfare programs continue to operate fraudulently and steal from law-abiding taxpayers.”

He added, “Accountability and the law must come for the fraudsters and corrupt politicians who have let this happen. The fraud must end.”

Shirley's latest investigation focuses on "non-medical emergency transportation" companies. Minnesota has more than 1,000 of these transportation providers registered, and over 90% are allegedly Somali-owned. The concept is straightforward: these companies are supposed to provide rides for people on welfare programs who need to get to medical appointments or other services. But when Shirley and David started visiting the physical addresses listed for these businesses, things got sketchy fast.

The video shows Shirley doing what he does best: showing up unannounced with his camera rolling. At one location that was supposed to be a company called Safari Transportation, the reaction captured on camera speaks volumes.

🚨 JUST IN: Nick Shirley CONFRONTS Somalis in Minnesota at the address where a supposed “transportation business” is headquartered



“This is FRAUD! This is supposed to be Safari Transportation!”



Keep pushing, @nickshirleyy! pic.twitter.com/gp1aVPGshE — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 14, 2026

While doing his latest exposé, Shirley was repeatedly harassed on the streets, branded an Islamophobe, and even subjected to threats.

🚨🚨Somali Crook gets angry at Nick Shirley for exposing his fraud and corruption!!



They have gotten by with this corruption and are so used to stealing …. It’s their normal way of life.



Its sickening. I hate these Somali criminals. Deport them ALL. pic.twitter.com/YNDPTGixN7 — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) January 15, 2026

You can watch the entire video here:

🚨 After my last video exposing over $110 Million in fraud Tim Walz dropped his run for reelection and multiple federal investigations were launched to stop fraud across the country. In this 51 minute video David and I expose another $16 Million in fraud as Minnesota welfare… pic.twitter.com/p5r6BDXqsK — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) January 14, 2026

