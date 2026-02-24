Jesse Watters Destroys Jessica Tarlov’s Kash Patel Beer Attack

For the first time since 1980, Team USA’s men’s hockey team brought home Olympic gold, delivering a moment of pure American triumph that transcended politics. But for some in Washington and the media, no moment of national pride is safe from partisan spin. When FBI Director Kash Patel joined the celebration, the knives came out fast, and the narrative was already written before the facts could catch up. What followed was a masterclass in media dishonesty, and the receipts tell a very different story.

Jesse Watters wasn't having any of it Monday on The Five when Jessica Tarlov joined in on the left’s ridiculous pile-on of Patel; he absolutely destroyed her. According to Tarlov’s infinite wisdom, it’s "not normal for the FBI director to be pounding beers in the locker room like that."

Naturally, Watters cut her off with a deadpan "Oh, no, beer!" that pretty much said everything that needed to be said.

Tarlov decided to press on, pivoting to the taxpayer angle, complaining about administration officials flying around on government-funded jets. "There are people who have problems with how much people in this administration are flying all over the place on government-funded jets," she said. "That is on our dime."

"Like Hunter Biden?" Watters pushed back.

Tarlov brushed it off with a "Nice try," before launching into a complaint about FBI Director Christopher Wray's travel habits under the previous administration, noting that Patel had gone after Wray for taking a G5 jet on vacation. She rattled off the specifics — "$15K every time that he goes," nine trips to Vegas, visits to his girlfriend — apparently building toward some larger point about government accountability.

Then Watters dropped the hammer. "You spent $100 trillion."

"It doesn't matter, Jesse," Tarlov shot back.

"You don't care about the taxpayer," Watters said, which, of course, is 100% correct, and rather than try to defend herself, she pivoted: "That's — every day now, you just say you don't care. Nancy Guthrie is missing. A guy was arrested trying to shoot up Mar-a-Lago.”

That’s the latest line I’ve been hearing from the left: the implication that if the FBI director is on a trip, the FBI somehow isn’t functioning to handle big cases. Give me a break.

Watters wasn't impressed and countered by pointing out that the FBI is functioning better right now than it ever did under Joe Biden. "He literally just bagged six of the ten FBI most wanted,” which didn’t impress Tarlov, so he kept going. "And crime is down to levels not seen since 1900. How about thank you?"

Then Watters delivered the perfect closer: "He deserves a beer."

And honestly, it's hard to argue with that.

🚨 HOLY CRAP! Jesse Watters just DESTROYED Jessica Tarlov’s whiny rant over Kash Patel being at the Team USA hockey game



“He literally just bagged 6 out of the 10 MOST WANTED. Crime is DOWN to levels not seen since 1900! HOW ABOUT A THANK YOU?!”



“He DESERVES a beer!” pic.twitter.com/lavqt18IEK — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 23, 2026

The FBI director helps drive crime to 125-year lows, clears out half the most wanted list, and flies to Italy for meetings that were planned months in advance, and we’re supposed to begrudge him celebrating American athletes after winning gold? For the left, Patel chugged a beer, and we’re supposed to believe that's worthy of a congressional investigation or something. Democrats have paid more attention to Patel drinking a beer than they paid attention to Biden’s mental decline for four years.

