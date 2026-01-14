Democrats Might Kick John Fetterman Out of the Party for This

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Penn.) has once again broken ranks with the Democratic Party, and boy, it’s a big one.

And they’re really not going to like it.

During an interview on Fox News, Fetterman revealed he has no problem with ICE rounding up criminal illegal immigrants and sending them back to where they came from.

Fetterman, graph in hand, spoke about the border crisis under Biden, which saw monthly crossings skyrocket to nearly 300,000. "That's unsustainable," he said, adding that "it shouldn't be unreasonable to want to secure our border and do it in that way." The Pennsylvania senator made clear he was speaking as a Democrat, suggesting his party ought to get with the program on border security.

The conversation then turned to ICE deportation operations, specifically the recent incident in Minneapolis where anti-ICE activist Renee Good attempted to run over an ICE agent with her car and got shot as a result.

But Fetterman wasn't about to let one tragedy derail the entire conversation about criminal illegal immigrants. He cited fresh statistics from The Washington Post showing that 67% of people currently being targeted by ICE have criminal charges, either pending or already on their record. "That's more than two-thirds, you know, of the people now," Fetterman noted.

This, of course, is a fact that many on the left refuse to acknowledge.

"Round up all the criminals, deport, deport them," Fetterman said. "They shouldn't have ever been here, and they definitely have to go." He acknowledged that not everyone being picked up by ICE has committed crimes, but insisted that "two things can be true" at the same time. You can oppose mass deportations of law-abiding undocumented immigrants while still supporting the removal of those with criminal records.

Fetterman said he "strongly reject[s] the extreme on either side" when it comes to immigration enforcement. He doesn't want to see more incidents like what happened in Minneapolis, but he's also not buying into the narrative that ICE operations targeting criminal illegal aliens are somehow beyond the pale. He even took aim at his fellow Democrats for their selective outrage, pointing out the hypocrisy of their current pearl-clutching over deportations.

"I watched your earlier, in your show, you just pointed out President Obama deported millions of people and there wasn't having the same kind of outrage here, you know, here as from, from Democrats," Fetterman said. It's a valid point that Democrats conveniently ignore because all they do is reflexively oppose whatever Trump does.

As Fetterman pointed out, Obama deported millions of illegals during his regime, yet somehow that didn't spark the same theatrical displays of resistance we're seeing now.

Fetterman's willingness to break with Democratic orthodoxy on immigration, especially in the wake of what happened in Minneapolis, represents a rare moment of honesty from a party that spent years pretending there's no problem at the border and no reason to worry about criminal illegal aliens walking American streets.

His message is simple: secure the border, deport criminals, and stop acting like wanting basic immigration enforcement makes you some kind of monster. Whether his fellow Democrats will listen is another question entirely, but at least one senator seems to understand that most Americans don't think it's too much to ask that people who came here illegally and then committed crimes should be sent packing.

Heck, that's why we reelected President Trump.

