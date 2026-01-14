ICE Agent Crushes Protester’s Moral Superiority With One Epic Comeback

On the campaign trail, President Donald Trump repeatedly promised he would launch the largest deportation program of illegal immigrants in history. He won in a landslide and is following through, but left-wing activists are desperately trying to stop ICE from doing its job. They’re obstructing operations, assaulting ICE agents, attempting to run them over with their cars, and for what? To protect criminal illegal immigrants guilty of some of the most heinous crimes, from murder to sexual assault.

And through it all, these protesters carry an unshakable belief that they occupy the moral high ground. They are self-righteous and privileged leftists who clearly have nothing good in their lives to be focused on. A recent exchange between an ICE agent and two protesters in Bloomington, Minn., put that attitude on full display, exposing the fragile egos and fake moral superiority that fuel so many of these confrontations.

During the confrontation, the ICE agent warned these two protesters that if they obstructed ICE, they’d be arrested.

“I don’t care what they told you,” the agent said. “If you guys get in my way, I will arrest you.”

“Sir, we’re just observing,” the male protester claimed. “Please calm down.”

The agent was completely calm, I should add, and responded calmly as well. “Okay, you can observe all you want,” and repeatedly told them to stay back.

At that point, the male protester abandoned any pretense of civility and went straight for the amateur psychoanalysis that keyboard activists typically use, thinking it passes for an argument. “You had anger issues as a kid, didn’t you? Were your parents present?”

He followed it up with a moral scolding. “You should be ashamed of yourself, man.”

The female protester piled on. “He is.”

If they thought that was going to rattle his cage, they were mistaken. Instead, he delivered a response so simple and so unbothered that it completely flipped the power dynamic.

“I love my job,” he said. “Thank you.”

The male protester sounded genuinely confused. “You love your job?”

“I can’t believe I get paid for this,” the agent replied. “I’d do this for free.”

That was already a clean win, but the protesters still hadn’t learned when to stop talking. What happened next was pretty epic. The female protester tried to assert her superiority by bragging about her credentials and income.

And it didn’t go how she’d hoped.

“Really, I get 200K,” she said. “I’m a physician assistant.”

The agent didn’t sneer. He didn’t get defensive. He simply asked a question.“How long did you go to school for that?”

“Over seven years,” she told him.

That’s when the agent dropped the line that ended the exchange and, frankly, the entire debate.

“I went to high school,” he said. “I make 200K.”

Bam! In one sentence, he dismantled the protesters’ obsession with status, credentials, income, and self-appointed moral value.

ICE: “I love my job. I can't believe I get paid for this. I’d do this for free.”



PROTESTER: “I get $200k. I’m a physician assistant.”



ICE: “How long did you have to go to school?”



PROTESTER: “7 Years”



ICE: “I only went to high school and I make $200k.”pic.twitter.com/lD1HOi1MJe — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) January 13, 2026

While activists hurled insults and bragged about their degrees and how much money they made, the agent stood there, enjoying his work, proud of it and confident in his role, and utterly immune to their attempts at shame. That’s why the burn worked. It wasn’t loud. It wasn’t crude. It was effortless.

And that’s what makes it epic.

