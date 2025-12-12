Pathetic or Nefarious? Lefties Create Anti-ICE Fantasy Videos

Lefties hate ICE with the intensity of a thousand burning suns — almost as much as they hate Orange Man Bad. And they want everyone else to hate ICE as much as they do.

Sadly for them, that's not happening. Normal Americans are thrilled that President Trump has made enforcement of our duly passed immigration laws a top priority. And while no one likes to see people crying as their lives are upended, most of us are rightly enraged at the Democrats who spent years putting them — and our whole country — into this unpleasant situation.

Lefties don't see it that way, however. To their simplistic, emotion-driven minds, our brave federal law enforcement officers are the bad guys. Why, anyone can see that they are the ones seizing the sobbing newest Americans who are just trying to make a buck. So heartless, so cold, so cruel! To these simpletons, it's outrageous that people aren't rising up to drive the ICE Gestapo out of their neighborhoods and protect the poor, defenseless "refugees."

And so, in a pathetic attempt to salve their butthurt, leftists are turning to AI to bring about the world they feel should exist and to create the illusion that everyone does indeed agree with them. This makes perfect sense: These are people who already believe that their wishes and feelings are the equivalent of objective reality, such as when they up and change genders; and with the advent of software such as OpenAI's Sora, it's but a simple matter to create realistic-looking short videos to enhance the delusion and induce good feels.

Our first case study appeared at the beginning of December. In this progressive fever dream, a Catholic bishop stands athwart the steps of his church, casting out the demonic ICE agents who have come to steal away the good little Christian illegal aliens, while the righteous parishioners cheer him on. As you can see, there is more than a little concern trolling here, as these AI-generated Christians model what lefties insist a good Christian should be — someone who ignores lawlessness and the suffering it causes, and welcomes illegal aliens to stay forever.





Reactions reveal that this little clip is scratching lefties where they itch.

"Played it several times & this Bishop says 'Don’t know what God you worship, maybe an Orange one, but my God is a god of Love' Wow, this is so amazing. I also think, so NY!" swoons one commenter.

"This Bishop has to have a medal! Enough is enough for the clergy, too! ❤️❤️❤️" writes another.

"Is this for real?! If so-FINALLY!!! A man of god I can respect!!" purrs a third.

The bias confirmation is strong with this one, but sorry, lefties — it's fake. The man who posted it appears to be a professional marketer specializing in using AI to sell stuff. Here's another video posted by the same account and using a nearly identical script, but with a more cinematic, edited feel:

In our second case study, posted to Bluesky last week, the fantasy goes deeper. Outraged NYPD officers confront ICE agents, tell them their actions are illegal, and ultimately arrest them. I guess they've never heard of the Supremacy Clause.

The righteousness rolls off this one in waves:

"I f**king love this more than vodka! 🍸 Thank you for posting… You made my night! 🦋💙" gushed one commenter.

"That was really enjoyable, especially watching the ICE Agents being marched off in handcuffs," cheered another.

But the Bluesky crowd caught on a bit quicker to the fact that it was an AI video.

"The second time today that I was excited about something happening only to find it’s not true," lamented one person.

"F**k me. F**king AI bulls**t!!! This should be illegal! Getting hopes up then crushing souls. A**holes doing this!!" complained someone else.

You could sense the crushing disappointment these people felt after being raised to such an emotional high, only to come crashing down when they learned it was fake.

So what is the purpose of these anti-ICE fantasies? Is it meant to be a feel-good palliative for the hopeless rage lefties feel? Or is it an intentional attempt to gin up a mob through the power of suggestion, with the ultimate goal being an actual physical uprising against federal law enforcement?

Bluesky user JeffTrnka said as much in his own defense for posting the fake NYPD vs. ICE video: "The point of this is to gaud [sic] the 'authorities' into DOING THEIR F**KING JOBS ! If you don't like it scroll on by !"

While the advent of easily accessible AI video software has added the element of custom-made clips, the effort to turn the public against the Trump 47 administration's zealous immigration enforcement goes back to its beginning. Misinformation exploded across social media, aimed at making ICE appear exceptionally cruel or even incompetent.

Last June, an Instagram user called heymrhowie posted a tearful first-hand account of an ICE raid on an elementary school graduation (archived here.) I can't embed the archived video in this article, but the man who made it spoke at length and in detail about how parents had to run away and abandon their own young children. There were tears, helicopters, and chaos, and it was the worst thing ever. The video was a complete fabrication, but it went viral nonetheless, and millions saw it. If the goal was to generate reflexive anger and hatred towards ICE agents, it surely did the trick.

Here's a mean-spirited little AI video of a police officer at an anti-ICE demonstration accidentally pepper-spraying himself in the face while the crowd jeers. In this example, you can see the small, white Sora watermark, indicating that the AI app was used to generate the video:

Is this wave of anti-ICE misinformation, now enhanced with readily available AI video generation, a soothing fantasy for distraught lefties? Or is it something more diabolical, a suggestive call-to-action — an attempt to gin up violent uprisings against federal law enforcement as it tried to do its job in blue cities?

