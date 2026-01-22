JD Vance Was Absolutely Brilliant Today in Minnesota

Vice President JD Vance was in Minneapolis today and, in typical Vance fashion, came armed with both facts and fire. Standing before ICE officers and local law enforcement, he delivered a vigorous defense of the men and women tasked with enforcing America’s immigration laws — and he didn’t hold back against the far-left agitators, the media distortions, or the local officials undermining them.

Advertisement

“The guys behind me are doing an incredible job,” he said, gesturing toward the ICE agents. “And frankly, a lot of the media is lying about the job that they do every single day.” It was one of those lines that hit the room like a slap. Vance wasn’t there to play nice. He even addressed some videos that have gone viral that may, at first, look bad for ICE, but he acknowledged that “very often, if you look at the context of what’s going on, you understand these people are under an incredible amount of duress.”

I was listening to Vance in my car and was beyond impressed at how he addressed the unrest in Minnesota.

He told the story of two off-duty ICE officers who were doxed and cornered in a Minneapolis restaurant. “Imagine,” he said, “if you can’t even go to a restaurant without some agitators locking the door and making you feel like your life is in danger.” That, Vance declared, is the chaos created by far-left activists and enabled by cowardly public officials.

“This is totally unacceptable,” he said firmly. “Yes, come out and protest. Protest me, protest our immigration policy, but do it peacefully. If you assault a law enforcement officer, the Trump Administration and the Department of Justice is gonna prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law.”

Advertisement

The message was clear: enforcement of the law doesn’t bow to progressive hysteria.

Vance didn’t just defend ICE; he painted a picture of sabotage from local leaders. “If an ICE officer is being assaulted by a far-left agitator, you should actually help them. That’s what would work out in any normal situation…. The reason it hasn’t happened here is because the local authorities have been told, ‘Stand down. Do not help ICE. Promote the violence. Promote the agitation.’”

ICYMI: DOJ Subpoenas Walz, Frey, Ellison and Other Minnesota Dems

There were other examples, including ICE officers unable to track criminal sex offenders because local agencies refuse to share records. “Who, Democrat or Republican, wants a sex offender living in their community?” he asked. “But because they’re an illegal alien, we don’t know their last address.... The local authorities have been told, ‘Do not cooperate.’” Vance called it what it was: “disgraceful.”

Still, amid the tough talk, there was a sliver of optimism. “I actually think that there’s some hope,” Vance said near the close. “I’ve talked to some of the local officials here…. I think there are reasons to believe these people are gonna step up and actually ask the cops to protect our ICE officers.… That’s a good thing. That’s the good news.”

Advertisement

He even debunked the media’s claim that ICE “detained” a five-year-old, explaining that only the child’s father, an illegal immigrant, was arrested after fleeing agents. You can’t just exempt lawbreakers because they have children. That would create blanket immunity for anyone who’s a parent.

That’s the point where I left my car, but trust me, it was fantastic to watch, and you should check the whole thing out. Vance defended law enforcement with clarity, context, and courage. He called out the lies, honored the victims, and demanded accountability from those who prefer chaos to order.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Want to support fearless journalism that exposes the Left and tells the stories the media won’t? PJ Media delivers the truth and holds the powerful accountable. Become a VIP member today—your support fuels our mission and unlocks exclusive content, podcasts, an ad-free experience, and more.

Use code FIGHT for 60% off. It's a great time to join our movement. Join now and stand for America-first journalism!