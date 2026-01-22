When Enforcing the Law Gets You Turned Away at the Gas Pump

David Manney | 4:17 PM on January 22, 2026
AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File

Greg Bovino, a senior U.S. Border Patrol official who commanded the Trump administration’s big city immigration enforcement effort, was denied service at a Speedway gas station.

Advertisement

What Happened in Minneapolis

Bovino tried to buy items at a Speedway location in Minneapolis while wearing official identification connected to his federal role. Store staff refused to serve him once they realized what his job was.

There was no crime committed, and no disturbance followed; it came solely from political hostility toward the badge Bovino wore. A routine stop turned into a public rebuke for enforcing federal law.

The incident sent a clear message that obeying national immigration statutes now invites personal retaliation in everyday spaces.

Who Is Bovino?

Greg Bovino is a high-ranking Border Patrol commander who played a central role in coordinating immigration enforcement operations for the Trump administration. He didn't simply operate border patrol checkpoints; he focused on interior enforcement.

Bovino didn't work in secrecy; he carried out duties assigned by the executive branch, backed by Congress and upheld by federal courts.

Policies don't change after targeting officials like Bovino; they target the people tasked with carrying out those policies.

How Politics Leaks Into Daily Life

At one time in American history, political disagreement was confined to voting booths and debates; now, the latest trend pushes punishment into grocery aisles, restaurants, and gas stations.

Commerce becomes coercion when refusal of service is used for lawful enforcement, signaling that specific jobs place people outside acceptable society. That posture inflames tension instead of resolving disputes.

Advertisement

Border Patrol and ICE agents already face danger whether on duty or not. Extending that hostility into civilian life erodes basic norms of fairness and safety.

Words Matter

Language shapes behavior, and years of portraying immigration enforcement as cruelty or oppression created an environment where shaming agents feel justified.

Activists claim the moral high ground while encouraging harassment, and officials become symbols instead of people, while law enforcement becomes a target instead of a function.

The Speedway incident didn't happen in a vacuum; it reflects a broader campaign that treats federal officers as villains, not public servants.

The Precedent No One Likes

What happens when Border Patrol officials are denied service today? Who's next? Police officers, National Guard members, federal marshals, or anybody whose job offends a political faction? Anybody wearing a red shirt because it resembles MAGA red may be next. 

Final Thoughts

Greg Bovino was turned away at a Minneapolis Speedway, but the danger extends beyond a single transaction. When enforcing the law leads to public shaming, any respect for order weakens.

Public order depends on people willing to enforce laws even when politics turns ugly. PJ Media VIP digs into how personal harassment of federal officers undermines enforcement, fuels division, and creates real-world consequences. Join the conversation.

David Manney

David Manney writes for PJ Media with the outlook of someone who has spent nearly sixty years watching the world with both eyes open. He leans on plain language, lived experience, and a stubborn belief that character still matters, even when no one is paying attention. A former graphic designer, marketing content specialist, marketing professional, journalist, and technical writer, he tries to sort truth from noise and share what he sees without theatrics.

He lives in the Midwest with his wife, who is smarter than he is and far more graceful about it, along with their two dogs, Watson and Mabel. Manney often jokes that he has never faked sarcasm in his life, and most days his columns prove it.

Read more by David Manney

Category:

COLUMNS

Tags:

BORDER PATROL ICE

Recommended

Jim Jordan DESTROYS Jack Smith During His Congressional Testimony Matt Margolis
MAKE IT VIRAL: Up in Canada, They're Signaling Genuine Virtue for Once (Really!) Stephen Green
Things Are Actually Worse Now in Seattle Than During the COVID Lockdowns Stephen Green
Minneapolis Church Invasion: Feds Arrest Third Suspect and It's a Good One Tim O'Brien
Europe Fades As Latin America Rises. Milei Is Leading the Way. Sarah Anderson
DHS Slates Mahmoud Khalil for Deportation to Algeria Catherine Salgado

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

Instant Gratification: DOJ Rolls Up Minnesota Goons for Church Disruption Stunt
What Are We Really Acknowledging in This 250th Celebration of America?
Thursday Essay: Did Trump Lose It Over Greenland?
Advertisement