Minneapolis Church Invasion: Feds Arrest Third Suspect and It's a Good One

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced today that it has arrested a third suspect in in connection with the invasion of church services this past Sunday at Cities Church in St. Paul. It's William Kelly. You may remember him. He’s the anti-ICE agitator who has been challenging Attorney General Pam Bondi and the DOJ to arrest him after taking part in the storming of the Cities Church services.

Anti-ICE demon William Kelly admits to Don Lemon that he went into the church in St. Paul on Sunday to “disturb their Sunday” and to deny them “comfort.”



Kelly is admitting to harassing people as they prayed in church.



This is a blatant federal crime.



(donlemon on TT) https://t.co/o1fBcIj0B6 pic.twitter.com/oboL6RWXQW — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 22, 2026

Kelly joins Nekima Levy Armstrong and Chauntyll Louisa Allen in handcuffs following their roles in leading a militant group into a Baptist church and disrupting services.

Our own Athena Thorne broke the news of the previous two arrests earlier today. She pointed out that just four days after the church disruption, "we have yet another of the countless examples of the mighty Trump administration scratching us where we itch. U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced some most gratifying arrests Thursday morning, giving hope that there may be consequences for these savages after all."

Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel today announced that the three were arrested under 18 U.S. Code § 241, which is violated when "two or more persons conspire to injure, oppress, threaten, or intimidate any person in any State, Territory, Commonwealth, Possession, or District in the free exercise or enjoyment of any right or privilege secured to him by the Constitution or laws of the United States."

Nekima Levy Armstrong was arrested for being one of the ringleaders of the protest that disrupted the St. Paul church! pic.twitter.com/sGXbz6ZBVh — John K. Amanchukwu Sr. (@REVWUTRUTH) January 22, 2026

Armstrong, a lawyer and social justice activist, was reported to be the organizer of the church invasion. She was president of the Minneapolis chapter of the NAACP from 2015 to 2016. She has also run a number of activist groups that center on “racial equality and disparity” in the Twin Cities area.

Fox News reported that Armstrong is the founder and CEO of a cannabis company called Dope Roots, and that she made over $1 million over a six-year period running a “Minneapolis civil rights nonprofit that addresses anti-poverty issues.”

Using tax filings from the Wayfinder Foundation as it source, Fox News reported:

The 2024 tax filing shows that despite the foundation being dedicated to giving grants to anti-poverty community initiatives, it awarded just $158,811 that year, while Armstrong brought in a salary of $215,726. She also took an additional $40,548 in health benefits, benefit plan contributions and deferred compensation.

Allen, a member of the St. Paul School Board, helped build the Black Lives Matter Twin Cities chapter.

Chauntyll Louisa Allen has been charged with conspiracy to deprive rights for her role in the St. Paul church riots. pic.twitter.com/DwTJxB3tW7 — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) January 22, 2026

The group they allegedly led organized outside of Cities Church on Sunday while services were quietly and peacefully taking place inside the building. Joined by former CNN host Don Lemon, with camera and microphone in tow, the group barged into the Christian worship service, took over the space, and chanted a number of divisive and accusatory things at the congregation, which included many children, families, and elderly people. Video of the activist raid shows how the congregants were caught off guard at first, not knowing if they were under violent assault.

It has been said that protesters were screaming in the face of youth at the church and following (and shouting at) young moms as they were trying to buckle children into to their vehicles to flee. Shame on the them.



🚩What you won't see on Main Stream Media.



Shocking footage… pic.twitter.com/7i9bCrXHE0 — Dr. Malachi - (Dr. Run) (@malachiobrien) January 19, 2026

The militants harassed church-goers while they were still in the building and as they tried to leave, ending services prematurely.

After the invasion, DOJ Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon disclosed that her civil rights division was investigating possible federal civil rights violations involving "desecrating a house of worship and interfering with Christian worshippers."

As for context, keep in mind that last summer a group of Catholic school children and others were the subject of a targeted mass shooting while they attended mass. Two children were killed, and 30 others were wounded.

The church raiders tried to justify their actions by claiming that one of the church’s pastors might be an ICE employee. Even if confirmed, it’s clear that the anti-ICE/BLM/anti-American protest movement now seems to think it’s okay to traumatize churchgoers to call attention to their own victimization.

We live in a time where the “victims” are the bullies.

CBS News interviewed Miles Mullin, the vice president of the Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission of the Southern Baptist Convention, who defended anyone’s right to worship in peace without threat of others disrupting their services through protests on social issues.

"This is something that just shouldn't happen in America," Mullin said. "For Baptists, our worship services are sacred."

Ditto that. Worship services are by definition sacred for everyone who participates. The First Amendment's religious protections are a bedrock of American law, culture, and society. To violate that is to violate our most sacred trust.

Related: Minnesota federal magistrate judge Zia Faruqui has refused to sign the DOJ’s complaint against Lemon, which charges him for his role in the raid.

