If The System Is so Fouled Up That You Can't Convict The Clintons…

Good morning! Today is Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026. What is being billed as "Snowmegeddon" is threatening to bring about a half a foot of snow to New York City, and perhaps a foot and a half to the Boston area. They've even named the storm, calling it "Fern." An ironic name for a snowstorm, I think. We actually had thunder snow around here last night.

Today in History:

1673: Postal service between New York and Boston is inaugurated.

1816: Lord Byron completes poems "Parisina" and "Siege of Corinth."

1842: Charles Dickens arrives in Boston with his wife, Catherine.

1889: Columbia Phonograph is formed in Washington, D.C.

1959: Buddy Holly makes his last recordings in his NYC apartment, alone with an acoustic guitar. He tapes five songs, including "Peggy Sue" and "Crying, Waiting, Hoping," which were embellished, overdubbed, and released posthumously by Coral Records.

1964: World's largest cheese (15,723 kg or 34,663 lbs.) is produced in Wisconsin for the New York World's Fair.

1968: Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In premieres.

Birthdays today include: Ivan the Great; Francis Bacon; pirate William Kidd; the above-mentioned Lord Byron, D. W. Griffith; Sam Cooke; Bill Bixby; Graham Kerr; Pete DuPont; Joseph Wambaugh; John Hurt; Steve Perry (Journey); Linda Blair; and Michael Hutchence (INXS).

* * *

This situation is something of a frustration for me, as you'll see. Over at Townhall, Scott MacClallen reports:

The U.S. House Oversight Committee has voted to advance a resolution to hold Bill and Hillary Clinton in contempt for defying subpoenas in its Jeffrey Epstein sex-trafficking investigation. On July 23, 2025, lawmakers on the Federal Law Enforcement Subcommittee unanimously approved by voice vote a motion to issue subpoenas to ten individuals, including former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, for testimony related to the horrific crimes perpetrated by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. The subpoena planned to probe Bill Clinton's Epstein flights and family ties, and Hillary Clinton's knowledge of anti-trafficking efforts and her acquaintance with Ghislaine Maxwell.

Certainly, the charge of contempt is more than justified, if overlong in coming.

That last remark is the point here. You see, I find myself greatly concerned and annoyed with the amount of time and expense involved with this process, given the apparent lack of headway being made. This whole thing with taking down the Clintons should have been a slam dunk some years ago. The list of their shady dealings and outright crimes (The Clinton Foundation, anyone?) is something even the leftist NPR has acknowledged, though I note they only did that once the Clintons were fairly safe from the tar-and-feathers crowds.

At this point, we’re still fighting our way through every tiny bit of minutiae that can be conjured up on this comparatively minor point of Congressional contempt. I suppose it’s to be expected from those two, and their minions. I have little doubt that the threatening phone calls are going out from Chappaqua even now, and I can't imagine how much in the way of legal costs are being incurred.

It appears the plan is to delay, and delay, to the point of exhaustion, any and all attempts to bring the weight of the law down on the two most infamous political criminals in modern history. The now-hackneyed Democrat claim that “Nobody is above the law” is exposed as the stable carpeting it always was.

This has already been going on, this one point, for a bit over six months. At the rate this thing is moving, by the time we get to dealing with the long list of shady dealings those two have been involved with, either a Democrat Congress will be in place, in which case this will all melt away, or, barring that horrendous event, we will get to the point where both Bill and Hill will be checking out the grass from the other side, and will thereby only be answerable to a court that is well beyond their slimy legal maneuvering. Personally, I’d love to see Bubba dealing with Saint Peter, trying to argue over what exactly constitutes “having sex with that woman.”

This is going to sound a little strange, but I’m not as concerned about those two as I am the massive criminality that’s been going on around them for a couple of generations now. Like it or not, the Clintons themselves are only a small piece of this picture, albeit the most obvious and highest profile one.

What of the Clintonistas, the followers and minions of the Clintons, who have also, in the majority, thus far escaped the reaches of the law? Are all the efforts surrounding the defense of those two for their benefit only, or is there a larger, awful truth behind them that’s being similarly, if quietly, protected? I suspect the latter. If the intent in going after the highest-profile cases was to quickly set a precedent and make the job easier to take out the rest, that effort has obviously failed so far.

If the prosecution of the most glaring and obvious crimes takes this much effort, if the Clintons themselves cannot be held to account, then how can we realistically say those who serve the interests of the Clintons and those around them can be?

I mean, I understand the logic of going after the higher-profile targets first. But is contempt of Congress really the hill to die on? Let’s recall, please, that Eric Holder was also held in Contempt of Congress, and nothing happened. Nothing. If this doesn't get moving prior to the Democrats taking over Congress again, whenever that's likely to happen, we know nothing will happen in this case, either. Such investigations will be magically lost in whatever the crisis of that news cycle will be. They'll use any excuse not to pursue these matters.

What should be fait accompli is quickly turning into a years-long struggle. Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) suggests that if the Clintons are not perp-walked, then the justice system has failed the American people. Yeah, no kidding, Andy.

The effort to try to convict the Clintons is more than justified. But here’s the thing: Failure here is larger than just mishandling the Clintons and their crimes, as problematic as that is. If what we’re seeing so far is indicative, do we have any hope at all of seeing the others behind bars?

Perhaps we're going about this the wrong way. Maybe the problem here is over-dependence on the law.

Consider the case of Prince Andrew, who has, for all intents and purposes, been barred from any aspect of polite society over his involvement with Epstein, all without any legal action. His titles have been stripped, he's been booted out of his home, and he is now persona non grata. Perhaps that should be something that happens to the Clintons, who, after all, have been regarded for a while as some kind of American royalty. Perhaps the most effective punishment that can be levied on those two is the loss of that unofficial royalty/celebrity status.

If the current investigations of the Clintons bring that about, we could be satisfied with it. Except that the other players behind the Clintons would never face any sort of reckoning. That, to me, is the rub.

However all this shakes out, I've come to the conclusion that it will fall short of anything resembling justice. Justice delayed is justice denied.

Thought for the day: The path from smart to wise is never a short or easy one.

Take care of yourselves today. If you're shoveling snow, go easy. We'd like you to visit tomorrow. I'm betting your family would like you to be around a bit longer, as well. When you come back, bring a friend. I'll see you then.

