The Long-Standing Trend of Democrats Toward Inflammatory Falsehoods

Good morning! It's Sunday, Jan 18, 2026. It's a day of mourning for Buffalo Bills fans.



Today in History:

1788: First elements of the First Fleet, carrying 736 convicts from England to Australia, arrive at Botany Bay to establish a penal colony.

Advertisement

1902: Despite reports that favor the U.S. building a route through Nicaragua for a canal, a "supplementary report" recommends the route through Panama.

1911: 1st shipboard landing of a plane (Tanforan Park to USS Pennsylvania).

1919: Bentley Motors Limited is founded by Walter Owen Bentley in London, England.

1923: 1st radio telegraph message from the Netherlands to the Dutch East Indies.

1948: TV talent show The Original Amateur Hour, hosted by Ted Mack, premieres on the old DuMont Television Network.

1964: The Beatles make their first appearance on the U.S. Billboard chart with the single "I Want to Hold Your Hand" at #45.

1975: The Jeffersons, spinoff from All in the Family, premieres on CBS.

1990: Washington, D.C., Mayor Marion Barry is arrested in a drug enforcement sting.

Birthdays today include: Daniel Webster; Daniel Hale Williams, who performed the first-ever open-heart surgery in 1893; A.A. Milne (Winnie the Pooh); Oliver Hardy; Cary Grant; Danny Kaye; Ray Dolby (yes, the sound guy); Motown's David Ruffin; Tom Bailey of the Thompson Twins; Kevin Costner.

* * *

So, with the morning comes the news that Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff (and presumably their nanny), have purchased a shore-front property in Malibu. This comes after the Obamas snapped up shore-front mansions in Martha’s Vineyard and in Hawaii. After years of trying to scare the stuffing out of us over global-warming doomsday scenarios, they show us by their actions what they truly think. I guess global warming and the oceans flooding out shorelines are not a thing anymore, huh?

Advertisement

Or, maybe, hard as this is going to be to believe, they lied?

Maybe we should consider the words of (Lord, it still feels good to say this) former speaker Tom Daschle:

What happens when Rush Limbaugh attacks those of us in public life is that people aren’t satisfied just to listen. They want to act because they get emotionally invested. And so, you know, the threats to those of us in public life go up dramatically, on our families and on us, in a way that’s very disconcerting.

Sounds like he’s talking about stoking anti-ICE protests, doesn’t it?



Let’s try an ad from Democrat Senate candidate Jay Nixon, produced either by the DNC or the Missouri Democratic Party (courtesy of the Washington Examiner):

When you don't vote, you let another church explode. When you don't vote, you allow another cross to burn. When you don't vote, you let another assault wound a brother or sister. When you don't vote, you let the Republicans continue to cut school lunches and Head Start.

Perhaps this one will ring a bell for tou:

On June 7, 1998 in Texas my father was killed. He was beaten, chained, and then dragged 3 miles to his death, all because he was black. So when Governor George W. Bush refused to support hate-crime legislation, it was like my father was killed all over again. Call Governor George W. Bush and tell him to support hate-crime legislation. We won’t be dragged away from our future.

Advertisement

And it’s not like they didn’t know what they were doing.



ABC‘s George Stephanopoulos: “Well, if it’s wrong to play politics with national security, why not call off the scare tactics with Social Security?”

Gephardt: “I think that’s over the line when you get into national security. Social Security, the economy, jobs are always legitimate political issues and important substantive issues. “



George Stephanopoulos:”You don’t think the DNC should take [the ad] down?”



Gephardt: “I don’t.”

(ABC’s “This Week,” October 6, 2002)

I don’t have Lexis/Nexis, so I don’t have the source of the text available to me, but I did capture it at the time. If I recall correctly, this would have been just after Stephanopoulos took over at This Week from Cokie Roberts and Sam Donaldson and would be one of his first shows.

Then, of course, there’s PBS’s Nina Totenberg, saying as regards Jesse Helms:

If there is justice, he will get AIDS, or his grandchildren will.

This gives us the attitude that PBS/NPR reeked of, and why so many Americans, myself included, wanted the federal funds for it cut.

We all will recall how Covid-19 worked out. Fear reinforced the dictatorial commands that came from Democrats in power.

You will have noticed that I’m pointing out not just the outright lies of the left, but the inflammatory nonsense they have historically used to reinforce those lies.

Advertisement

And now, after all of that, we're supposed to believe that actually enforcing immigration law, and not the Democrats' reaction to that enforcement, is the problem? After all the lies we've been told, we're supposed to trust them on the matters of an obviously Democrat-staged invasion and the huge fraud associated with it?



Imagine with me, if you will, being angry because your government is actually enforcing the border, and exposing and eliminating corruption. I do believe that qualifies as mental illness. But perhaps that's a subject for another day.

These are the folks we're supposed to vote for?

Thought of the day: There’s a lot of things that you can fake, but a work ethic isn’t one of them.



I'll see you tomorrow.

Tell your friends about us. Every hit helps.

Things are starting to move on many fronts. It's at times like these that being informed is a serious advantage. We can help — become a VIP member. Not only do you support the reporters and writers who support YOU, but you also get 60% off the regular price by going to this link and using the promo code FIGHT. Do it today.



And as always, your comments are welcome.