Tennis Star Amanda Anisimova Refuses Anti-America Trap, Leaves Reporter Empty-Handed

A reporter tried to trap tennis star Amanda Anisimova into bashing America during a press conference at the 2026 Australian Open, but she wanted no part of it. This episode offers further proof that the left wants to ruin every facet of culture by dragging politics into places where it does not belong. Apparently, they remain unsatisfied with the deep division they have already sown across the world. Leftists seem determined to ensure there is nowhere conservatives and liberals can find common ground.

The reporter immediately attempted to stir things up by asking Anisimova a loaded question about the political climate in the United States.

“I’ve been asking a lot of the American players how it feels to play under the American flag right now. I’m curious how you feel,” he asked Anisimova. The tennis superstar immediately shut down the attempt to politicize the sport she loves and the country she represents. She avoided the political connotations altogether and instead stated how proud she feels to represent the Stars and Stripes. The reporter tried to press her further, but she shut him down again.

Anisimova opened her response by saying, “I mean I was born in America so I’m always proud to represent my country and yeah, a lot of us are doing really well.” She then added, “It’s great to see a lot of great athletes on the women’s side, on the men’s side, so yeah, I feel like we’re all doing a great job representing ourselves.”

In typical liberal fashion, the reporter did not accept the answer, so he pushed his agenda with a follow-up question designed to provoke a comment on the state of American politics.

“Just to clarify a little… I mean… sort of in the context of the last year of everything that’s been happening in the U.S., does that complicate that feeling at all?” he asked Anisimova. The reporter clearly wanted Anisimova to take a public political stand, knowing the kind of fallout that could follow, regardless of whether she gave the answer he wanted or spoke her honest thoughts.

Anisimova, however, was not born yesterday. She spotted the trap immediately and dismantled it with pure professionalism, saying, “I don’t think that’s relevant.” She was absolutely correct. Her personal feelings about the turmoil in her home country have no relevance whatsoever to a professional tennis tournament. The reporter wanted a soundbite he could deploy on social media to boost his name and standing in the media. She denied him that satisfaction.

Anisimova’s response serves as a masterclass in handling left-wing sports writers and offers a lesson many other professional athletes could learn. Athletes do not have to play the game. Sports should remain neutral whenever possible, providing a space where people from all walks of life can come together and forget the troubles of the world for a while. Anisimova understood the assignment.

Anisimova is currently coming off a breakout 2025 season and reached a career-high ranking of No. 3 in the world as of January 2026. In 2025, the professional tennis star reached the finals in Wimbledon and the U.S. Open, and took home victories in two WTA 1000 tournaments.

