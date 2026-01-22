Dems Want to Normalize the Worst of Europe Here at Home

American leftists have long fetishized almost everything about socialist European countries. Modern Dems will probably deny this, but during the Cold War they had an affinity for a lot of the Soviet stuff too. Gosh, it's almost as if they don't like the United States of America.

The Democrats' Europhile ways aren't rooted in a simple "grass is always greener on the other side of the fence" mentality. They don't want to simply opt for a change of scenery; they want to bring European ways of doing things — from lifestyle to government — here to the U.S. A good many of the reasons why this is a horrible thing to desire should be apparent to a middle-of-the-intellectual-pack fourth-grader. Sadly, the American left functions at a very emotional, slow third-grader level.

Before the internet and the Information Age, it would have been easier to excuse the Dems' blind Eurolust. These days the fetish is just further proof that the Democrats are doubling down on their commitment to forever be on the wrong side of history. It also highlights their powers of denial and rationalization, which are the building blocks of the dystopian alternative reality in which they live.

In a random sampling of Democrats who are in the throes of praising Europe, the odds are pretty high that most of them will be blathering on about France. Unless you want a baguette or a croissant, France doesn't have much to offer. In fact, it's a pretty awful place if you're into things like freedom of speech. This is from a post that Tim wrote earlier this week:

News reports of this arrest are sparse, yet two days ago, French police arrested 20-year-old feminist activist Yona Faedda for conducting an interview on the rise of radical Islam in France, while maintaining her position that this rise poses a threat to women. According to the French newspaper Le Progrès, Faedda is a member of the Nemesis collective, an activist group that started in 2019 in France. It’s named after the Greek goddess of revenge, and while its focus is on feminist issues, the group has been particularly vocal about the wave of Islamic immigration and its impact on the French culture, its people, and particularly, its women.

Ms. Faedda posted this on X the following day:

5h de garde à vue et téléphone sous scellée pendant 3 jours pour… un micro trottoir. 🫠



Je suis de retour, merci pour vos messages. 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/zAueV9RZkK — Yona Faedda (@yona_faedda) January 21, 2026

The first line translates to: "5 hours in police custody and my phone sealed for 3 days… for a street interview."

No baguette or croissant is worth that. France is a garbage country, even more worthless now than it was in World War II. It's not easy to pull that off. The French often take heat for being rather lazy, but it did take some effort to have become more pathetic than the diaper-filling surrender freaks that they were in the Second World War.

France and England are at the top of the list of countries that fey American leftists perpetually fret about President Trump offending. Both countries have gone all-in on the appeasement of jihadi usurpers. They're also vigorous about arresting people for wrongspeak about Muslims or any woke protected victim groups. The UK gave the finger to Western freedoms when it arrested a comedian for some tweets about transgender people.

Neither country's past is glorious enough to warrant any patience and grace for the anti-freedom toilet bowls that they have become. It would be virtually impossible for President Trump to insult Emmanuel Macron or Keir Starmer too much. I would actually like to see him step up the derision.

Not all European countries are run by Stasi-esque Sharia suck-ups — just the ones that Democrats hold in the highest esteem. In their diseased minds, Trump is an indelicate bad guy for not wanting to be besties with European leaders who have not yet grasped that they're vestigial afterthoughts on the world stage. European leaders who are active in destroying their own cultures.

My ancestral homeland, Poland, is on a roll lately, and American lefties have little good to say about it. As Rick wrote in December, Poland's post-communism embrace of capitalism has turned the country into an economic juggernaut. Poland also has strict immigration laws and is — QUELLE SURPRISE! — free from roving bands of Muslim migrant grooming gangs and rapists. It shouldn't come as a shock to find that American leftists tend to be disturbed by what they call the nationalist fervor in Poland.

As we have seen with their literally riotous support of illegal alien violent criminals here at home, the Democrats are really invested in keeping rapists and murders safe. That's their homage to their European idols.

All of this shows that the Democrats are full speed ahead with an "America Last" agenda. In their eyes, people who openly love this country are dangerous domestic terrorists. So let's get out there and wave those flags. If you absolutely must travel to one of Europe's fading lights like France or the United Kingdom, please do all you can to be the Loud American.

