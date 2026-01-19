The Morning Briefing: Happy One-Year Anniversary, Trump 47

Top O' the Briefing
Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. (In preparation for a whirlwind book tour, the Sine Qua Non Sequitur is life coaching a group of fidgety Belgian yak masseurs.)
First, congratulations to the Indiana Hoosiers:
Indiana caps off perfect season with CFP national championship win over Miami https://t.co/5rTKwI9n1n pic.twitter.com/XpWSkP6qKv— New York Post (@nypost) January 20, 2026
The rapid rise to the top of college football by the Hoosiers is the greatest thing I've ever seen as a lifelong college sports fan. This was a fun team to watch.
Onto this morning's main event.
January 20, 2025 was one heck of a day for those of us here on the American right. The Biden Commie Cabal occupation of the Oval Office was finally over. Things had been so awful during that time that I kept worrying that some kind of apocalyptic event would happen to keep President Trump from making his triumphant return.
My colleagues and I were liveblogging the Inauguration Day festivities. Despite it being a virtual affair, we were all so excited that it felt like we were partying in the same room. The enthusiasm was electric. We rotated in and out throughout the day and night, eventually covering everything for 12 hours.
The combination of relief and anticipation was unlike anything I'd experienced in all of my decades of political involvement.
It is important to keep discussing all of the good and great stuff about Trump's second go-round at the presidency because the haters keep trying to bury us in negativity. Even the most resilient and MAGA among us run the risk of having some of that bleed in after a while, especially if we spend a lot of time with the "news." As I wrote in my latest column, the Dems' flying monkeys in the mainstream media are constantly going on about Trump's "dark" vision for America. Here was part of my view on that:
Far from having a "dark" vision for America, President Trump is one of the most upbeat presidents in my lifetime regarding the United States, its place in history, and its potential. On Monday's episode of "Five O'Clock Somewhere" I told my co-host and partner in thought crime Stephen Green that Trump is the most patriotically positive president since Ronald Reagan.
The fact that Trump got through the legal hell that Joe Biden's DOJ goon squad subjected him to for four years with any positivity in him is miraculous. If ever anyone deserved to sour on the United States of America, it's Donald Trump. Instead of letting it all get to him, he fought through the harassment so that he could try and put things right again in this country.
It's pretty much the opposite of a dark vision.
President Trump and his administration have weathered a lot of bad — sometimes horrific — things this past year. They've responded appropriately without letting any of it throw them off track from all of the good they're trying to do.
Reality-dwellers who live way from the Coastal Media Bubbles™ notice the positive, as evidenced by the response that Trump got at the College Football Playoff National Championship game last night, which Sarah wrote about. The president gets a lot of receptions like that one whenever he shows up in places where most people don't believe The New York Times.
It's been a great year for the Trump 47 team, and we shouldn't stop talking about it. I know I won't. My colleagues and I will be doing our version of shouting the good news from the mountain tops. We're not a part of the Democrats' alternative reality. Thankfully, we have a president who works tirelessly to destroy their nonsensical version of the real world.
Let's plan on having a Trump 47 second anniversary celebration next January 20.
Everything Isn't Awful
Dogs are friends with everybody pic.twitter.com/PZo1ifWkOl— Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) January 19, 2026
Around the Interwebz
‘Industry’ Co-Creators Say They Receive “A Slew Of Messages” From Finance Bros Who Misunderstand The Show
'Sup, V? Meet Veronika, the tool-using cow
Timeless Female Authors Who Wrote Under Male Pen Names
The Kruiser Kabana
Kabana Gallery
Gabrielle at the Gate #artbots #martin pic.twitter.com/0gqCC8AEC3— Henri Martin (@HenriMartinArt) January 5, 2026
Kabana Comedy/Tunes
POTUS Press Today
