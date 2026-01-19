The Morning Briefing: Happy One-Year Anniversary, Trump 47

Stephen Kruiser | 11:58 PM on January 19, 2026
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. (In preparation for a whirlwind book tour, the Sine Qua Non Sequitur is life coaching a group of fidgety Belgian yak masseurs.)

First, congratulations to the Indiana Hoosiers:

The rapid rise to the top of college football by the Hoosiers is the greatest thing I've ever seen as a lifelong college sports fan. This was a fun team to watch. 

Onto this morning's main event. 

January 20, 2025 was one heck of a day for those of us here on the American right. The Biden Commie Cabal occupation of the Oval Office was finally over. Things had been so awful during that time that I kept worrying that some kind of apocalyptic event would happen to keep President Trump from making his triumphant return. 

My colleagues and I were liveblogging the Inauguration Day festivities. Despite it being a virtual affair, we were all so excited that it felt like we were partying in the same room. The enthusiasm was electric. We rotated in and out throughout the day and night, eventually covering everything for 12 hours. 

The combination of relief and anticipation was unlike anything I'd experienced in all of my decades of political involvement. 

It is important to keep discussing all of the good and great stuff about Trump's second go-round at the presidency because the haters keep trying to bury us in negativity. Even the most resilient and MAGA among us run the risk of having some of that bleed in after a while, especially if we spend a lot of time with the "news." As I wrote in my latest column, the Dems' flying monkeys in the mainstream media are constantly going on about Trump's "dark" vision for America. Here was part of my view on that:

Far from having a "dark" vision for America, President Trump is one of the most upbeat presidents in my lifetime regarding the United States, its place in history, and its potential. On Monday's episode of "Five O'Clock Somewhere" I told my co-host and partner in thought crime Stephen Green that Trump is the most patriotically positive president since Ronald Reagan. 

The fact that Trump got through the legal hell that Joe Biden's DOJ goon squad subjected him to for four years with any positivity in him is miraculous. If ever anyone deserved to sour on the United States of America, it's Donald Trump. Instead of letting it all get to him, he fought through the harassment so that he could try and put things right again in this country. 

It's pretty much the opposite of a dark vision.

President Trump and his administration have weathered a lot of bad — sometimes horrific — things this past year. They've responded appropriately without letting any of it throw them off track from all of the good they're trying to do. 

Reality-dwellers who live way from the Coastal Media Bubbles™ notice the positive, as evidenced by the response that Trump got at the College Football Playoff National Championship game last night, which Sarah wrote about. The president gets a lot of receptions like that one whenever he shows up in places where most people don't believe The New York Times. 

It's been a great year for the Trump 47 team, and we shouldn't stop talking about it. I know I won't. My colleagues and I will be doing our version of shouting the good news from the mountain tops. We're not a part of the Democrats' alternative reality. Thankfully, we have a president who works tirelessly to destroy their nonsensical version of the real world.

Let's plan on having a Trump 47 second anniversary celebration next January 20. 

Everything Isn't Awful

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
01/19/26


DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR
TUESDAY, JANUARY 20, 2026 - THURSDAY, JANUARY 22, 2026

TUESDAY, JANUARY 20, 2026

In-Town Pool
TV Corr & Crew: FOX
Secondary TV Corr: Hearst
Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty
Print: Washington Examiner
Secondary Print: Reuters
Radio: SRN
New Media: UnHerd

Out-of-Town Travel Pool
TV Corr & Crew: CNN
Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty
Print: WSJ
Additional Print: Bloomberg, Reuters, Financial Times
Radio: AP

EST:
9:00 AM                                                   In-Town Pool Call Time
8:00 PM                                                   Out-of-Town Pool Call Time

3:00 PM                                                   THE PRESIDENT participates in Signing Time
Oval Office
Closed Press

THE PRESIDENT departs The White House en route Davos, Switzerland

Briefing Schedule
1:00 PM                                                   Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt 
James S. Brady Press Briefing Room 
On Camera

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 21, 2026

Out-of-Town Travel Pool
TV Corr & Crew: CNN
Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty
Print: WSJ
Additional Print: Bloomberg, Reuters, Financial Times
Radio: AP

CET:
2:10 PM                                                    THE PRESIDENT participates in a Greeting with World Economic Forum Leadership
Davos, Switzerland
Closed Press

2:30 PM                                                    THE PRESIDENT delivers a Special Address to the World Economic Forum
Davos, Switzerland
Out-of-Town Travel Pool

3:45 PM                                                    THE PRESIDENT participates in Meetings with Foreign Leaders
Davos, Switzerland
Closed Press

5:25 PM                                                    THE PRESIDENT participates in a Reception with Business Leaders
Davos, Switzerland
Out-of-Town Travel Pool

THURSDAY, JANUARY 22, 2026

In-Town Pool
TV Corr & Crew: FOX
Secondary TV Corr: Hearst
Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty
Print: Washington Examiner
Secondary Print: Reuters
Radio: SRN
New Media: UnHerd

Out-of-Town Travel Pool
TV Corr & Crew: ABC
Secondary TV Corr: GB News
Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty
Print: Washington Times
Secondary Print: The Telegraph
Radio: ABC
New Media: Daily Signal

CET:
5:00 AM                                                   Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time

10:30 AM                                                 THE PRESIDENT participates in the Board of Peace Charter Announcement
Davos, Switzerland
Pre-Credentialed Media

THE PRESIDENT departs Davos, Switzerland, en route The White House

EST:
4:00 PM                                                   In-Town Pool Call Time
Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 60% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

