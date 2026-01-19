The Morning Briefing: Happy One-Year Anniversary, Trump 47

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. (In preparation for a whirlwind book tour, the Sine Qua Non Sequitur is life coaching a group of fidgety Belgian yak masseurs.)

Advertisement

First, congratulations to the Indiana Hoosiers:

Indiana caps off perfect season with CFP national championship win over Miami https://t.co/5rTKwI9n1n pic.twitter.com/XpWSkP6qKv — New York Post (@nypost) January 20, 2026

The rapid rise to the top of college football by the Hoosiers is the greatest thing I've ever seen as a lifelong college sports fan. This was a fun team to watch.

Onto this morning's main event.

January 20, 2025 was one heck of a day for those of us here on the American right. The Biden Commie Cabal occupation of the Oval Office was finally over. Things had been so awful during that time that I kept worrying that some kind of apocalyptic event would happen to keep President Trump from making his triumphant return.

My colleagues and I were liveblogging the Inauguration Day festivities. Despite it being a virtual affair, we were all so excited that it felt like we were partying in the same room. The enthusiasm was electric. We rotated in and out throughout the day and night, eventually covering everything for 12 hours.

The combination of relief and anticipation was unlike anything I'd experienced in all of my decades of political involvement.

It is important to keep discussing all of the good and great stuff about Trump's second go-round at the presidency because the haters keep trying to bury us in negativity. Even the most resilient and MAGA among us run the risk of having some of that bleed in after a while, especially if we spend a lot of time with the "news." As I wrote in my latest column, the Dems' flying monkeys in the mainstream media are constantly going on about Trump's "dark" vision for America. Here was part of my view on that:

Advertisement

Far from having a "dark" vision for America, President Trump is one of the most upbeat presidents in my lifetime regarding the United States, its place in history, and its potential. On Monday's episode of "Five O'Clock Somewhere" I told my co-host and partner in thought crime Stephen Green that Trump is the most patriotically positive president since Ronald Reagan.

The fact that Trump got through the legal hell that Joe Biden's DOJ goon squad subjected him to for four years with any positivity in him is miraculous. If ever anyone deserved to sour on the United States of America, it's Donald Trump. Instead of letting it all get to him, he fought through the harassment so that he could try and put things right again in this country.

It's pretty much the opposite of a dark vision.

President Trump and his administration have weathered a lot of bad — sometimes horrific — things this past year. They've responded appropriately without letting any of it throw them off track from all of the good they're trying to do.

Reality-dwellers who live way from the Coastal Media Bubbles™ notice the positive, as evidenced by the response that Trump got at the College Football Playoff National Championship game last night, which Sarah wrote about. The president gets a lot of receptions like that one whenever he shows up in places where most people don't believe The New York Times.

It's been a great year for the Trump 47 team, and we shouldn't stop talking about it. I know I won't. My colleagues and I will be doing our version of shouting the good news from the mountain tops. We're not a part of the Democrats' alternative reality. Thankfully, we have a president who works tirelessly to destroy their nonsensical version of the real world.

Advertisement

Let's plan on having a Trump 47 second anniversary celebration next January 20.

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

Click the button to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

Everything Isn't Awful

Dogs are friends with everybody pic.twitter.com/PZo1ifWkOl — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) January 19, 2026

PJ Media

Me. Dems Hate 'America First' Because They Have Nothing to Offer Law-Abiding Americans

VodkaPundit. Don Lemon Needs a Lesson in YOUR Rights (Courtesy of MLK on His Day)

HUD Investigates Minneapolis Race-Based Housing

HA HA! Don Lemon May Be Charged Under the Ku Klux Klan Act

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Trump Might Offer Asylum to Jews From WHERE?

They Don’t Make Protestors Like They Did Back in Martin Luther King Jr.’s Day

We Knew Kamala's VP Search Was Bad. Turns Out, It Was Straight-Up Unhinged.

The CFP Championship Crowd Had Quite a Reaction to the President on Monday Night

Medicare Administrator Dr. Oz: Minnesota Fraud ‘Tip of the Iceberg’, Cuban Government Implicated

#Flailing. Jon Stewart Goes There, Compares Trump to Hitler

This MLK Day, We Should Rediscover These Civil Rights Heroes

This Baseball Underdog Story Isn't Taking Place on the Field

The Netherlands Housed Migrant Rapists With Students. Guess How That Turned Out.

Foreign Policy Isn’t the Church’s Crisis, Empty Pews Are

A Solar Storm Reminds Modern Life of How Fragile Power Really Is

Artemis II Ready for Dress Rehearsal: Propaganda Press Misses the Real Story of This Dangerous Mission

Matthew McConaughey Challenges the 'Everyone’s a Winner' Generation

Advertisement

Minnesota's Refusal to Cooperate With the Government on ICE Operations Has Now Come to Investigation

Iran’s Revolution, America’s Resolve, and 444 Days of Reckoning

The PR Fallout Over Trump’s Greenland Obsession: Declaring WAR on the Nobel Peace Prize?

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. Backing Off on Deportations Is a Recipe for a GOP Disaster

You Won't Believe What Ilhan Omar Called the United States

Illinois’ Answer to Career Criminals: Seal Their Records

Cool. DHS Just Announced Huge Arrest Numbers in Minnesota

+1. ATF/DEA Merger Appears DOA

The Dumbest Argument for Hawaii's 'Vampire Rule'

Cancel Canada. Despite Failures, Canada Proceding with Wrecked 'Buyback' Plan

LOL...OK. Too Fun to Check: Kamala's an 'Exalted' Frontrunner for 2028!

California Billionaires: 'Get Me the Hell Out of Here'

Well, leftists are dumb, so...There Are So Many Insanely Stupid Arguments About ICE Arrests

Tim Walz Further Embarrasses Himself With Pathetic, Belated 'Statement' on Minnesota Church Invasion

Failed Minneapolis Mayoral Hopeful Omar Fateh Declares Somali Area 'No-Go Zone for White Supremacists'

Hacked! Iranian State Run TV Taken Over for More Than 10 Minutes by Anti-Regime Forces

Harmeet Dhillon Has a Message for Those Asking Where the Arrests Are

Unhinged Liberal Tells Off ‘Fake’ Christians, Dares AG Pam Bondi to Come Get Him

Citizen Journalist Tries to Enroll His One-Year-Old in Somali Daycare; Threats Are Made

VIP

The Silence of Putin

Adventures in the Patriarchy™: Anti-ICE Karens Gone Wild! Part X

The Iranian Chess Star Who Discovered the Joy of Free Speech

The MLK Quote Democrats Never Use Anymore

Hey, Don Lemon, Where Do You Live?

The Time Dolly Rejected Elvis

Advertisement

Student Reported Illegal Aliens, Received Death Threats, and University Said Not to Attend Class

Around the Interwebz

‘Industry’ Co-Creators Say They Receive “A Slew Of Messages” From Finance Bros Who Misunderstand The Show

'Sup, V? Meet Veronika, the tool-using cow

Timeless Female Authors Who Wrote Under Male Pen Names

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

01/19/26

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

TUESDAY, JANUARY 20, 2026 - THURSDAY, JANUARY 22, 2026 TUESDAY, JANUARY 20, 2026



In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: FOX

Secondary TV Corr: Hearst

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Washington Examiner

Secondary Print: Reuters

Radio: SRN

New Media: UnHerd



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Corr & Crew: CNN

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: WSJ

Additional Print: Bloomberg, Reuters, Financial Times

Radio: AP



EST :

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time

8:00 PM Out-of-Town Pool Call Time



3:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in Signing Time

Oval Office

Closed Press



THE PRESIDENT departs The White House en route Davos, Switzerland



Briefing Schedule

1:00 PM Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt

James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

On Camera

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 21, 2026



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Corr & Crew: CNN

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: WSJ

Additional Print: Bloomberg, Reuters, Financial Times

Radio: AP



CET:

2:10 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Greeting with World Economic Forum Leadership

Davos, Switzerland

Closed Press



2:30 PM THE PRESIDENT delivers a Special Address to the World Economic Forum

Davos, Switzerland

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



3:45 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in Meetings with Foreign Leaders

Davos, Switzerland

Closed Press



5:25 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Reception with Business Leaders

Davos, Switzerland

Out-of-Town Travel Pool

THURSDAY, JANUARY 22, 2026



In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: FOX

Secondary TV Corr: Hearst

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Washington Examiner

Secondary Print: Reuters

Radio: SRN

New Media: UnHerd



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Corr & Crew: ABC

Secondary TV Corr: GB News

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Washington Times

Secondary Print: The Telegraph

Radio: ABC

New Media: Daily Signal



CET:

5:00 AM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



10:30 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in the Board of Peace Charter Announcement

Davos, Switzerland

Pre-Credentialed Media



THE PRESIDENT departs Davos, Switzerland, en route The White House



EST:

4:00 PM In-Town Pool Call Time

Advertisement

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 60% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.