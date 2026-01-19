We Knew Kamala's VP Search Was Bad. Turns Out, It Was Straight-Up Unhinged.

Of all the dumb decisions Kamala Harris made in 2024, choosing Tim Walz as her running mate was probably the dumbest.

I can't remember why she said she picked him — something about vibes, I think — but Walz has said that he was chosen because "I could code talk to white guys watching football, fixing their truck, doing that, that I could put them at ease. I was the permission structure to say, 'Look, you can do this and vote for this.'"

He later spoke about his "masculinity" on Gavin Newsom's podcast, stating that "I think I scare them a little bit. No, I'm serious, because I can fix a truck. They know I'm not bulls**tting."

Sure, Timmy. If you have to declare how masculine you are, you aren't really all that masculine.

We also know that she really wanted Pete Buttigieg but decided he was too gay, though, ironically, he comes across as less gay than Tampon Tim.

And now Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is talking about his time on her short list, but, as we always suspected, he was apparently too Jewish or something along those lines.

In his upcoming memoir, Where We Keep the Light: Stories from a Life of Service, Shapiro recalls the moment when Team Kamala vetted him for the VP spot on the Democrat ticket, and honestly, it sounds like Candace Owens conducted the interview.

In a process that he called "unnecessarily contentious," he said that Joe Biden’s former White House counsel Dana Remus asked, "Have you ever been an agent of the Israeli government?"

"Had I been a double agent for Israel? Was she kidding? I told her how offensive the question was," the pro-Israel governor wrote, adding, "Remus was just doing her job. I get it. But the fact that she asked, or was told to ask that question by someone else, said a lot about some of the people around the VP." (I would say it says a lot about the Democrat Party in general, not just the people around the VP, but this is not my book.)

He said he was also asked whether he would "apologize for some of his comments about protesters at the University of Pennsylvania who had built encampments to decry Israel’s military campaign in Gaza and, in some cases, intimidated Jewish students."

"It nagged at me that their questions weren’t really about substance," he wrote. "Rather, they were questioning my ideology, my approach, my world view."

Apparently, Remus eventually told him that the vice presidency "might be a financial burden for him and his wife," to which he responded, "Are you trying to convince me not to do this?" He also says that the statement was his final straw, and he decided he wanted nothing more to do with the situation.

For what it's worth, Harris has not spoken favorably about Shapiro in the months following the 2024 elections. In her own book, 107 Days, she claimed that he wanted to be too involved in the presidency should they win. "I told him bluntly that was an unrealistic expectation," she wrote. "A vice president is not a co-president. I had a nagging concern that he would be unable to settle for a role as number two and that it would wear on our partnership."

Upon learning about that passage during an interview late last year, Shapiro replied, "She wrote that in her book? That’s complete and utter bulls**t." He added, "I can tell you that her accounts are just blatant lies."

During the same interview, he also accused Harris of "trying to sell books and cover her ass" before backtracking and saying that his words were inappropriate.

