Jon Stewart Goes There, Compares Trump to Hitler

So-called comedian Jon Stewart decided to go there in the latest episode of his show and compared President Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler.

During Saturday’s episode of The Late Show with Jon Stewart, Stewart weighed in on comparisons between Trump and the Nazi dictator that have been circulating for years from the left.

Advertisement

"You know, people keep saying, 'Oh, this guy's Hitler.' No, he's not. And I'll tell you why he's not. Hitler was popular. This guy's not," Stewart said.

Hilarious, right? From what I can tell, Stewart has generally avoided making any direct comparisons between Trump and Hitler, but the subtext here is undeniable. By Stewart’s estimation, the only thing different between Trump and Hitler is their level of popularity.

Comedian Bill Maher has called out this exact kind of garbage rhetoric before. When Trump went out to dinner in Washington and protesters started chanting that he was "the Hitler of our time," Maher was livid. "This s**t has to stop too," he said. "First of all, a**holes, he's not Hitler, okay? An insult to everybody in the Holocaust, to begin with. Second of all, calling somebody Hitler makes it a lot easier to justify things like assassinations. Let's put a s**tload of that away, shall we?"

Stewart, whose real name is Jonathan Stuart Leibowitz, is Jewish. You would think a Jewish man would understand why casually throwing around Hitler comparisons is not only lazy but deeply offensive. The Nazi regime murdered six million Jews and millions of others. Stewart should know better.

Advertisement

Recommended: Barack Obama Doesn’t Want You To Know This About Trump’s Border Czar

Stewart even doubled down on his claim that Trump is so unpopular that even his own supporters are supposedly abandoning him, spinning a story about his local deli where people who used to give him grief about politics aren’t anymore.

“I live in a town where, like, a lot of people went that way,” he said. “Like, they give me a lot of s**t in the deli. Like, I walk in the deli, and it's all like, 'Hey. Hey, how's that autopen? How's the autopen?' I walk in the deli now, and they're like, 'What would you like on your sandwich?’”

Stewart continued, “Like, it ain't flying in a lot of places where you think it might be flying. So the one institution that I think has been the bulwark in a way that nothing else has been the people. And that's been really heartening to me."

Jon Stewart on Donald Trump: “People keep saying this guy is Hitler. No, he’s not. And I’ll tell you why he’s not. Hitler was popular. This guy is not. It ain’t flying in a lot of places where you think it might be flying.” pic.twitter.com/8objwJIlcG — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) January 18, 2026

Advertisement

We’ve been hearing this claim for nearly a year now. The media has been pushing the narrative that Trump supporters are abandoning him, that they don’t like what he’s doing, that his heavy-handed immigration enforcement has turned them off.

But Stewart's little anecdote is most certainly fiction. A Wall Street Journal poll published last week found that 92% of people who voted for Trump in 2024 currently approve of his job performance. That includes a huge chunk who "strongly approve" of his presidency. So much for the mass exodus Stewart claims to be witnessing at his neighborhood deli.

Enjoying PJ Media?

Get exclusive content and support independent journalism with 60% off a PJ Media VIP membership. Use promo code FIGHT and join today.