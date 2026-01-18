Barack Obama Doesn’t Want You To Know This About Trump’s Border Czar

It’s hard to believe it now, but there was a time, not all that long ago, that Democrats actually believed in border security. Before Donald Trump made border security his key campaign issue in the 2016 election, Democrats were all about cracking down on illegal immigration, even supporting a border wall.

And then Trump made it his thing, and they decided it was racist and went completely bonkers trying to import as many illegal immigrants (read: future voters) as possible. That didn’t exactly work out for them in 2024, and voters sent Trump back to the White House to stop the invasion that Joe Biden had let happen on his watch.

Spearheading Trump’s immigration policy is Border Czar Tom Homan. These days, Democrats can say enough bad things about him, and they’ve even tried to destroy his career with bogus allegations. But, there’s something about Tom Homan that they probably don’t know, and their favorite former president, Barack Obama, certainly hopes it will be forgotten. Ten years ago, when Homan was executive associate director (EAD) of ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), he was one of three Department of Homeland Security (DHS) career executives to receive the 2015 Presidential Rank Award for Distinguished Service.

“ERO is a big machine with many moving parts and whether you serve in a support position or are a law enforcement officer, everyone plays an important role and the machine will not perform if any part fails,” Homan said at the time. “I can sit in DC and manage the program and develop strategies all day long. But it is the 8,000 employees who put the plans into action and cause them to succeed. They are the real heroes. I have been in law enforcement for 31 years, and I have never been so honored to work with such a hard working bunch of people in my life. They get it done every day.’”

Under Homan’s leadership, ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) achieved historic results in immigration enforcement. From FY 2013 to FY 2015, ERO removed over 920,000 illegal immigrants, including 534,000 convicted criminals, setting multiple agency records. Homan oversaw the nationwide deployment of automated biometric sharing, improving criminal alien removals.

During the 2014 surge of unaccompanied children, he managed the timely transfer of over 55,000 children to the Office of Refugee Resettlement and expanded family detention capacity from 96 to over 3,000 beds. Interior arrests and removals reached record levels, with nearly all enforcement priorities met, strengthening national security and public safety.

For all of these accomplishments and more, EAD Homan received the nation’s highest civil service award – the 2015 Presidential Rank Award. The president bestows this award each year to top career executive and senior professionals for consistently demonstrating strength, integrity and commitment to public service.

And Barack Obama gave him a prestigious award for his work.

It sure would be a shame if everyone knew that Barack Obama once gave Trump’s border czar such a prestigious award.

