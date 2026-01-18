Democrats Are So Screwed and a Former Obama Advisor Just Proved It

Democrats are feeling good about themselves right now. After some off-year election wins in 2025, they’re strutting into 2026 convinced they’re on the right side of history again. But as usual, that arrogance might be setting them up for a nasty reality check. Because one of their own—David Plouffe, Barack Obama’s former senior adviser—is waving a giant red flag.

In a New York Times op-ed titled “Democrats Will Lose in 2028 Unless They Change Course Now,” Plouffe warns that the party’s long-term future looks bleak. He says the electoral map itself is shifting out from under their feet—and unless Democrats overhaul everything, they’re heading for years of political pain.

Plouffe writes, “Right now, Democrats have no credible path to sustained control of the Senate and the White House. After the adjustments to the Electoral College map that look likely to come with the next census, the Democratic presidential nominee could win all states won by Kamala Harris, plus the blue wall of Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, and still fall short of the 270 electoral votes needed to win. An already unforgiving map gets more so, equally so in the Senate.”

That’s about as blunt as you’ll ever hear from a Democrat who helped shape modern campaign strategy. And he’s not wrong about the population shifts driving this problem. People are fleeing blue states like California and New York in droves. Every U-Haul headed south, or west, represents another lost House seat and another lost Electoral College vote for Democrats.

Meanwhile, states like Florida and Texas are booming. People are following opportunities, lower taxes, and safer streets—things red states still know how to provide, while blue states simply don’t want to. Make no mistake about it, the next census is going to punish the party’s center of gravity. And I can’t wait.

The new map will favor Republicans like never before. And Democrats have every reason to panic.

But here’s the kicker: Plouffe’s solution is hilariously tone-deaf. You’d think even the consultant class of the party would recognize they need to start appealing to normal people again—voters tired of gender ideology, open borders, and soft-on-crime insanity. Wrong!

He lays out five magical “plans” to save his party, none of which actually address the cultural and economic rot driving voters away. First up is “a plan to bring down costs.” That sounds great until you get to the details. His plan includes universal child care, more housing subsidies, and expanding Medicare—all the same tired ideas that Democrats have been running on for years.

ICYMI: Sorry, Libs, Obstruction and Rioting Are Not Peaceful Protest

Then there’s “a plan to create the jobs America needs.” As if every politician in history hasn’t promised the same thing every election. The difference, of course, is that Democrats never explain how. Plouffe’s version is just a pile of the same focus group-tested platitudes we’ve heard over and over.

Next comes “a plan for A.I.” Sure, artificial intelligence matters, but no one’s marching into the voting booth over it. That’s policy wonk stuff, not kitchen-table stuff that keeps people up at night and running to the ballot box on Election Day.

Then there’s “a plan for reform,” which reads like a low-level staffer brainstorming session gone wild—lots of lofty talk about change, but nothing that remotely resembles a serious legislative blueprint. I seriously wonder what this guy charges for his services.

Finally, he calls for Democrats to “hold their own leaders to account.” For sure, accountability is a great thing that has been completely absent from the Democratic Party, but this isn’t really about rooting out corruption; it’s about purging the old guard and replacing them with even more radical activists. It’s not a genuine call for accountability at all. Plouffe wants to trade the likes of Chuck Schumer for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. And he thinks that’s going to help the Democrats win more elections?

The one thing Plouffe doesn’t mention is the most obvious fix of all—stop alienating the middle. Average voters are exhausted by the constant extremism, the identity politics, and the ideological purity tests. Yet, appealing to moderates is the one thing today’s Democratic Party refuses to do.

When I started reading Plouffe’s op-ed, I was actually convinced he’d offer something that would help the party. It was just a long-winded way of saying that Democrats have a messaging problem, not a policy problem. He didn't offer a course correction; he simply told them to keep aiming for the iceberg.

If this is the kind of advice Democrats are getting, they really are screwed.

