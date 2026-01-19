Trump Might Offer Asylum to Jews From WHERE?

When I saw the first of many headlines starting with "U.S. reportedly considers granting asylum to Jewish people..." or words to that effect, my brain went into AutoFill mode. "From Iran? Iraq? Yemen?"

Of course, there are hardly any Jews left in the non-Arab/non-Persian parts of the Middle East, where they'd made their homes for thousands of years. At Israel's modern founding in 1948, roughly equal numbers of Jews were kicked out of various Middle Eastern countries as there were Arabs (now incorrectly referred to as Palestinians) who fled Israel.

It's ironic because Israel didn't care if you were a Moroccan Jew or an Iranian Jew or from anywhere in between — you were welcomed home in Israel. You were also told, "And don't come back!" by the countries that had just kicked you out.

Meanwhile, the so-called Palestinian Arabs were treated as foreigners in every Arab country they fled to, following promises that Israel would be conquered lickety-split and they could return to the homes they'd been encouraged by their fellow Arabs to flee.

They're still treated as stateless refugees by those same Arab nations all these decades later, Israel remains defiantly unconquered, and I've really gone off on a tangent.

But there's always a point to my little digressions — or at least that's what I tell myself while I blow past yet another deadline — and my point here is that no matter where they lived in the Middle East, Jews were treated as second-class citizens. At best. Even "citizens" might be pushing it. "Second-class barely tolerated semi-legal residents" might hit closer to the truth.

So let's take a look at recent events in a Middle East country located [checks notes] just north of France across a narrow body of water. It's called Great Britain, or perhaps someday soonish, al-Briṭāniyā.

And Another Thing: Certain people get all huffy when columnists like me focus on antisemitism. "Why are you concerned all the time about THE JOOOS?!?" But it isn't about the Jews, not really. Official (or at least officially tolerated) antisemitism is an excellent barometer for the political and social health of a nation. When a country looks for a tiny minority to persecute — and by grace of a 2,000-year Diaspora, Jews make convenient targets most anywhere in Europe and the Middle East — that country is headed no place good.

Antisemitic attacks are way up in Britain, and the trendline is disturbing. The country's Community Security Trust recorded 1,521 cases in the first half of 2025 — the second-highest six-month total on record. Monthly figures averaged over 200 incidents, ranging from verbal abuse and graffiti to serious assaults, including a terror attack with multiple fatalities at a Manchester synagogue during Yom Kippur.

Worse is that His Majesty's Government shows signs of unofficial toleration. This GBN headline from Sunday says so much: "West Midlands Police plunged into fresh crisis as whistleblower shares dossier of 'institutional antisemitism' after Israeli fan ban row."

To her credit, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said she has no confidence in West Midlands police chief Craig Guildford — who has since resigned. Yet broadly speaking (at the very least), Mahmood is part of the problem. Laurie Wastell wrote for The American Conservative this month that anti-police sentiment "obscures" Britain's real problem, which is immigration from Muslim countries hostile to Jews. Hostile to Britons, the West, and democracy, too.

More from Wastell:

Yes, the police had taken pains to manufacture an agreeable narrative (that is, to lie) about the realities of multiculturalism in Britain—but in so doing they were only taking the lead of the same political establishment currently barracking them. After all, ever since the “antiracist” cultural revolution of the New Labour years, British policing has been bent aggressively towards the political class’s new diversity gospel. Crime reports have become scrupulously colorblind lest they give succor to negative “stereotypes”; a Metropolitan Police database of London gang crime recently had to be shut down because too many suspects on it were black. Meanwhile, legally mandatory “diversity” drives are pursued with such recklessly lowered standards that forces have ended up recruiting suspected child rapists.

That's a country headed no place good.

Trump’s personal lawyer, Robert Garson, told the U.K. Telegraph that he sees "no future" in Britain for British Jews. Garson also revealed that he's in talks with the State Department, warning SecState Marco Rubio's people that the country is “no longer a safe place for Jews,” and accused Prime Minister Keir Starmer of allowing antisemitism to flourish.

"This is a population that speaks English as a native language, is educated, and does not have a high rate of criminality," Garson told the paper. "There have been talks. When I look at what is happening to Jews in Britain, and when I examine the demographic changes, I don’t believe — and I’ve discussed this with people in the Trump administration — that there is a future for Jews in the United Kingdom. To me it is especially sad."

Whether Britain's Jews wind up in the U.S., in Israel, or tough it out in the U.K., it's clear that their country is no longer their home.

