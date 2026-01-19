The PR Fallout Over Trump’s Greenland Obsession: Declaring WAR on the Nobel Peace Prize?

Say whatever you want about President Donald Trump, but he certainly has novel ways of advancing an argument, doesn’t he? I’m guessing he’s the first world leader in history to protest being snubbed for the Nobel Peace Prize by… threatening to wage war.

Advertisement

If you haven’t already heard:

NEW: @potus letter to @jonasgahrstore links @NobelPrize to Greenland, reiterates threats, and is forwarded by the NSC staff to multiple European ambassadors in Washington. I obtained the text from multiple officials:



Dear Ambassador:



President Trump has asked that the… — Nick Schifrin (@nickschifrin) January 19, 2026

Regarding the President’s line, “Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace…” it beckons an intriguing question: If the Nobel Prize committee averts a NINTH war by giving Trump a Peace Prize, would it be eligible for a Peace Prize, too?

After all, its actions just helped stop a war: The ninth war since President Trump was elected!

I say, Peace Prizes for everyone!

Last year, the Nobel committee gave its top prize to Maria Corina Machado for advocating the end of Nicolás Maduro's authoritarian rule in Venezuela. (And good for her: Maduro was a tyrant.) But actually achieving peace is a wee bit more significant than just advocating for it, right?

In that sense, Trump deserved the award far more than she does.

But let’s be honest: This whole Nobel Peace Prize kerfuffle is a sideshow. President Trump was fixated on Greenland long before the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize was announced.

Greenland is something he first pursued back in 2019.

Advertisement

And besides, why should America stop at Greenland? Maybe we should claim the moon, too. After all, we’re the only country that’s walked on the moon and planted a flag — and as space technology improves, some experts estimate that lunar resources and mining could be worth more than $1 quadrillion.

So why stop at Greenland? The sky’s the limit.

The moon belongs to America! We NEED it!

Of course, there are strategies for acquiring Greenland that don’t necessitate an armed invasion. For example, why not bribe all the Greenlanders with a one-time payment of $1 million bucks — contingent on them voting to join America?

As we discussed in yesterday’s VIP column, not only would it be affordable, but it could even be outsourced to one private citizen:

Look, the total population of the island is only 56,000. If we gave everyone in Greenland a million bucks, that would only come to $56 billion. Elon Musk could bankroll this himself — and still have $720 billion left over!

So, for roughly $56 billion, we could have Greenland. Which means, Greenland is only worth about as much as four Dallas Cowboys. (And just like the Dallas Cowboys, Greenland doesn’t do much in the playoffs, either.) In 1986, John Madden taught us that one knee equals two feet. And now we’ve learned that four Dallas Cowboys equal one Greenland.

Isn’t math fun?

If you’re scratching your head over Trump’s foreign policy strategy, my suspicion is, he’s falling back on his real estate training and trying to strongarm Denmark to the negotiating table: “Hey, Denmark! Y’know I could just take your dinky little island if I wanted to, right? So be smart, take my bag of money, and let’s avoid any further unpleasantness, hmm?”

Advertisement

It’s the geopolitical equivalent of threatening someone with a barrage of lawsuits if they don’t sell their property — only instead of using lawyers, Trump’s rattling sabers.

Alas, it’s extraordinarily unlikely that his strategy will be successful. Europeans have too much pride, arrogance, and hubris, and they’re fearful of emboldening Trump’s territorial ambitions. Domestically, the political blowback would be enormous.

In fact, even if Musk offered everyone in Greenland a $1 million bribe, I’ll betcha there’d be a European-wide GoFundMe campaign to match it.

Which means, the only way we could realistically acquire Greenland is via the barrel of a gun.

And that’s not at all what the American people want. There is ZERO demand to wage war over Greenland!

The American people don’t see the relevance, don’t understand Trump’s fixation, and fail to see how acquiring Greenland will improve their lives.

If anything, focusing on Greenland will be a net-negative: It leaves Trump wide open to the Democratic Party’s allegation that he’s not focusing on the issues that the American people truly care about. That’ll be their argument: While Joe Six-Pack is battling sky-high prices, shrinking purchasing power, and a stagnant housing market, our “America First” president wants to conquer a frozen tundra in Europe.

This doesn’t mean that the American people would turn down Greenland if it were offered on a silver platter. Obviously, all land has value. (Especially a landmass that’s brimming with rare earth metals.) And if Trump is right — and Russian and Chinese warships are invading Greenland’s coast — then that’s unacceptable. Something must be done.

Advertisement

But not an armed U.S. invasion! PR-wise, that would be a horrendous mistake.

The smartest PR play would be for Trump to leverage the threat of a U.S. invasion to force European countries to bankroll a real, actual military deterrence. That alone would be a huge political win, because it would put European security back in the hands (and wallets) of European countries — and not on the backs of American taxpayers.

In an ideal world, a strong, reliable European buffer would deter China and/or Russia from ever attempting to take over Greenland — or making further inroads into North America. Europeans being responsible for European security is about as “America First” as it gets.

As always, the use of American troops ought to be a last resort.

And if Trump does invade Greenland, odds are the next Democratic U.S. president will simply return it to Denmark. The left hates Trump so much that anything it can reverse, it will reverse. Mark my words: In the 2028 Democratic Party presidential primaries, all the candidates will be tripping over themselves, vowing to overturn all of Trump’s executive orders on day one.

So if the American people aren’t demanding that we keep Greenland, the next Democratic president will just give it right back.

This means that President Trump must either change his Greenland obsession or change his PR tactics: If Russia and Chinese warships are causing trouble, show us the proof. If it’s a matter of national security, explain to us the stakes. And if it’ll benefit the lives of the American people, make that argument.

Advertisement

But simply demanding that Greenland ought to be ours because we really, really want it is a flippin’ stupid way to win hearts and minds.

(Theirs and ours.)

This has all the makings of a PR disaster. Furthermore, tying it to a Nobel Peace Prize snub didn’t help.

It made President Trump look small and petty.

My advice: Forget about Greenland. The juice ain’t worth the squeeze. Think bigger.

And go get us the moon!

One Last Thing: 2026 is a critical year for America First: It began with Mayor Mamdani declaring war on “rugged individualism” and will reach a crescendo with the midterm elections. Nothing less than the fate of the America First movement teeters in the balance.

Never before have the political battlelines been so clearly defined. Win or lose, 2026 will transform our country.

We need your help to succeed!

As a PJ Media VIP member, you’ll receive exclusive access to our behind-the-paywall content, commentating privileges, and an ad-free experience. VIP Gold gets you the same level of “insider access” across our entire family of sites (PJ Media, Townhall, RedState, twitchy, Hot Air, and Bearing Arms). That means: More stories, more videos, more content, more fun, more conservatism, more EVERYTHING!

And if you CLICK HERE and use the promo code FIGHT you’ll receive a Trumpian 60% discount!

Thank you for your consideration.