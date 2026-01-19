Dems Hate 'America First' Because They Have Nothing to Offer Law-Abiding Americans

A decade ago, when my daughter was a senior in high school, she told me that they'd been assigned a couple of dystopian novels in a literature class. I chuckled and said, "You don't need to read about a dystopian future, you're living in one." Yes, I was joking at the time. We lived in Southern California, however, so I wasn't far off. As I have written many times, I get nervous about the kinds of snarky, offhand comments that are natural for a comedian to make because the left might make anything weird come true these days. Things that used to be outlandish jokes can now read like a suggestion list for whacked out leftists.

I have been away from Southern California for almost eight years now, and things have definitely lurched towards the dystopian there. Unfortunately, most deep blue urban areas see Los Angeles as a blueprint for the future rather than a cautionary tale.

Five days a week, as I wander through the digital insane asylums known as the Opinion sections of The New York Times and The Washington Post, I am confronted with a stark vision of the "Two Americas" idea. We could quibble and say it's really three or four Americas once we factor in the variety of opinion on the right, but the Dems are always "them" in my "Us vs Them" scenarios.

A frequent recurring Trump Derangement Syndrome theme in the left media is that President Trump's vision for America is "dark." It's something they've repeated like parrots since his first term. The guy could spend an afternoon dishing out scoops of ice cream to delighted children at a birthday party and the mainstream media hacks would find a way to infer nefarious motives.

It is imperative that we bring up projection in almost every conversation about the Democrats, because it's the lifeblood of 21st century lefties. The majority of what they accuse us of is something that they embody (fascism) or are actively engaged in (shutting down free speech). TDS sufferers who were once Republican love to assert that "both sides do it," but that's a truckload of hooey.

The Democrats are the ones who have a dark vision for America, and that's largely because they don't want to have a lot of Americans involved in that future; not in any meaningful capacity, anyway. They are most definitely hostile towards Americans who obey the law, respect law enforcement, and don't mind waving a flag or two.

Far from having a "dark" vision for America, President Trump is one of the most upbeat presidents in my lifetime regarding the United States, its place in history, and its potential. On Monday's episode of "Five O'Clock Somewhere" I told my co-host and partner in thought crime Stephen Green that Trump is the most patriotically positive president since Ronald Reagan.

Trump's view of the Democrats is rather dark, but with very good reason. Their hopes and dreams for the Republic tend to revolve around its destruction. It is nigh on impossible to look across the aisle these days and see anything helpful to the cause of freedom going on. Again, freedom for law-abiding patriots. They're big on granting freedom to violent illegal alien criminals and letting them repeat their crimes.

The disturbing reality when it comes to the Democratic Party is that Dem elites truly do believe that enthusiastic patriotism is dark and scary. Enjoying a hotdog on the 4th of July or going to church are gateways to domestic terrorism in their mentally unwell worldview. They've clung to the unhinged '60s radicals' belief that the United States of America is a racist imperial oppressor. Because they're awash in disconnect, they never acknowledge that the oppressors continue to allow them to complain about their own government.

I continue to refer to the mental instability of the Democrats not because I'm mean, but because the people running the party truly are insane. They champion criminals and incite violence against law enforcement officers because they see it as a way to "get Trump." I don't believe that all Democrats are on board with the never-ending nervous breakdown, and that's why Trump won so handily in 2024. At some point, however, flyover country Dems are going to have to break with the party en masse or else the country may be put on a perilously destructive path from which it will never return.

For most of their history, the Democrats have been very adept at veiling their darker motives and behaviors. That enabled them to head-fake a lot of voters in election years. It was all part of the normal cyclical nature of American politics. We can't let that happen now. I pray that the "normal" Democrats in real America see clearly what the Jasmine Crockett/Eric Swalwell types are up to and won't be fooled by phony election year niceties.

Once more, with feeling: the country cannot afford to go where the current crop of Democratic leaders want us to go.

That would be a truly dark future, indeed.

