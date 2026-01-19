The Netherlands Housed Migrant Rapists With Students. Guess How That Turned Out.

"Suicidal empathy" strikes again, this time in student housing in the Netherlands.

The Daily Mail has reported that “terrified Dutch students made to live side-by-side with 125 refugees to aid their 'integration' were subjected to years of sexual assault and violence.”

Major scandal in the Netherlands after it’s revealed that 125 students were made to live with 125 asylum seekers in an experiment to “foster integration” and that it ended in students falling victim to gang rape, several sexual assaults and knife crime. pic.twitter.com/4wbBNLye57 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) January 17, 2026

An Amsterdam building complex called Stek Oost was supposed to be a part of the Netherlands’ “solution to the housing and refugee crisis.”

The plan was for college students to live alongside 125 “asylum seekers,” where the resident citizens would serve as ‘buddies’ to the new arrivals, presumably to help them acclimate to their new home country and culture. That’s not exactly how it turned out.

According to the Daily Mail, “students living there told Dutch investigative documentary programme Zembla they faced multiple sexual assaults, harassment, violence, stalking and even claimed a gang rape had taken place.”

So much for assimilation. One person interviewed said that she regularly saw fights in the building’s hallways and its shared living room space.

One man said one of the migrants threatened him with an “eight-inch kitchen knife.”

When the Dutch students complained to authorities and even filed official reports, they were ignored.

“In one shocking case, a former resident said that a Syrian raped her after inviting her to his room to watch a film then refusing to let her leave,” the Daily Mail reported. “The woman, identified only as Amanda, said: 'He wanted to learn Dutch, to get an education. I wanted to help him.'”

Amanda then described how, after she finally agreed to go watch a movie with him in his room, he trapped her and sexually abused her.

She filed a police report on the incident in 2019, only to watch the police drop the case due to “lack of evidence.”

Six months later, when another woman in the building complained about the same Syrian man, expressing her concern for her own safety and that of all the women in the building, she was told by authorities that “it was impossible for the man to be evicted.”

He only had to leave the complex after he was arrested in March 2022 and later convicted for the rapes of Amanda and one other resident.

Stek Oost is located in the East district of Amsterdam. Carolien de Heer is district chair, and she told interviewers that it’s almost impossible to evict problem migrant residents: “You see unacceptable behaviour, and people get scared,” she said. “But legally, that's often not enough to remove someone from their home or impose mandatory care. You keep running into the same obstacles.”

The Mail reported that Stek Oost will be closed down permanently by 2028. That’s when the contract for site operation expires.

According to the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf and the Dutch TV station AT5, police had received seven reports of sexual assault in recent years, and one refugee had been accused of six separate “sex attacks” between 2018 and 2021.

Gad Saad’s prescient term “suicidal empathy” has been on speed dial lately, as it seems there’s a new report each day of how gullible decision-makers and people in the West continue to give evil the opportunity to take advantage of them, and indirectly, all of us.

What’s worse in the case of Stek Ooost is that you have to know that many of the Dutch students and their families, the ones most directly affected, probably still haven’t learned the most important lesson here. You can’t import the third world and expect it to be grateful or have any desire to assimilate. It will seek to bring every standard of Western civilization down to the lowest common denominator.

