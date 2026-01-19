The CFP Championship Crowd Had Quite a Reaction to the President on Monday Night

President Donald Trump and several of his cabinet members were in Miami on Monday night to watch the Indiana University Hoosiers and the University of Miami Hurricanes battle it out in the College Football Playoff National Championship game.

Some of the president's children and grandchildren also joined him, including his daughter, Ivanka, and his granddaughter, Kai, who will become a Hurricane herself next year when she joins the University of Miami golf team.

Walking into the game like 🏈 pic.twitter.com/jcxVvLT61r — Lara Trump (@LaraLeaTrump) January 20, 2026

Jamal Roberts, the winner of Season 23 of American Idol, sang the national anthem, and while I thought it was a good performance, the real star of the moment was the president. When the camera panned to him sitting in his suite at Hard Rock Stadium, the crowd went absolutely wild, erupting into cheers. The MSM will, no doubt, try to tell you otherwise on Tuesday — ignore them. Here's video proof:

The crowd at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami roars as @POTUS is shown during the Star-Spangled Banner 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/gqQ3ojBXho — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) January 20, 2026

🚨🇺🇸 TRUMP SPOTTED AT COLLEGE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP



President watching Indiana vs Miami with Rubio, Ivanka, and granddaughter Kai.



Chances he stays the whole game?



He's got Greenland crises, Minneapolis riots, and Iran to manage. pic.twitter.com/6iwerFVq5V https://t.co/iFmbdvsmtJ — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) January 20, 2026

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum were also in attendance, as was Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Rubio, who is a huge football fan and Miami native, was on the field before the game with his sons, Dominick and Anthony, the latter of whom is a running back at the University of Florida. The Rubio men spoke to Clay Travis before kickoff, making their predictions and talking about what they expected to see from the game.

Let's just say the secretary knows his stuff — I'd totally watch him do a football talk show every week if there's time in his busy schedule. Heck, I think he's be be great in the booth during a game. Three-year plan?

I vote that we add to @marcorubio’s workload a weekly sports talk show. 😆 https://t.co/cVRowQbF4e — SarahDownSouth (@SarahDownSouth) January 20, 2026

Speaking of his busy schedule, if you're worried that Rubio and Trump have too much going on and don't have time for football, don't. During another interview, the secretary said that since he'll be here with the president, "We've got some business to discuss tonight — work related."

The interviewer asked him if they're really going to be working, and Rubio responded with a laugh, "Yeah, we've got a couple of things going on that I've got to talk to him about as soon as he gets into the building."

For what it's worth, Rubio predicted a "mid scoring game" with a final of 28 - 21, Miami.

He was close. The final score was 27-21, but Indiana took home the title.

As a Georgia fan, I had no Dawg in this fight, but like a lot of the rest of the country, I've fallen for Fernando Mendoza and his entire family. Plus, there was no way I could pull for that traitor Carson Beck.

So, congratulations, Hoosiers, and thank you, President Trump, for giving us a leader we can be proud of again.

