HUD Investigates Minneapolis Race-Based Housing

Mayor Jacob Frey’s Minneapolis can add yet another federal investigation to its list of shame as the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is scrutinizing the sanctuary city’s racist housing plan.

HUD Secretary Scott Turner believes the city of Minneapolis could be in violation of the Fair Housing Act and Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Hence, HUD’s Office for Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity (FHEO) launched an investigation into race-based housing in the Democrat city, yet another proof that Democrats keep voters by unfairly handing out goodies paid for by others. It is unjust redistribution and racism all in one.

In the “Minneapolis 2040” plan, for instance, the city laid out its goals for prioritizing housing in “cultural districts.” It described such districts as ones “significantly populated by people of color, Indigenous people and/or immigrants.”

Secretary Turner explained in a Jan. 16 press release, “Minnesota is ground zero for fraud and corruption because they have chosen to ignore the law to serve a cynical political agenda. This undermines our American values, united by a common heritage, language, and commitment to equal treatment under law.”

Turner added, “As HUD Secretary, I will continue to deliver on President Trump’s promise to provide affordable housing for American families. HUD will not stand for illegal racial and ethnic preferences that deny Americans their right to equal protection under the law. I am committed to deliver on this promise by thoroughly investigating any housing discrimination involving the city of Minneapolis.”

Besides the "Minneapolis 2040" plan abovementioned, the city of Minneapolis has promised to "focus on people of color" and "indigenous people" for homeowner support programs. This is blatant discrimination.

Finally, according to the HUD press release, the Minneapolis Strategic and Racial Equity Action Plan touts its "racial equity goals" within its budgets and plans. The city Community Planning and Economic Development department even explicitly dedicated rental licensing powers to “rental housing for Black, Indigenous, People of Color and Immigrant communities” first and foremost.

Democrats want to punish white people and reward "racial minorities" without truly helping anyone. The "War on Poverty" has been a complete failure, and for black Americans most of all. That is all part of the plan. Democrats buy votes by redistributing income without ever actually lifting anyone out of poverty or exhibiting any justice. They don't want to improve lives, they want to ruin them, one way or another.

There will always be an element of injustice in government-subsidized housing, because it will always require forcibly taking money from some citizens to benefit others. But Democrats take that flaw and turn it into a crisis. No doubt HUD will find a good deal of dirt under the shiny veneer of good intentions and compassionate DEI that Minneapolis likely imbues into every one of its government programs.

