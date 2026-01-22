The President Trump at Davos That the Left Didn't Want You to See

In every case, there is the event the media and the left want you to see, and the one that actually happened. President Donald Trump’s trip to Davos this week provides a perfect illustration of this.

Trump delivered his fourth speech at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Switzerland to the world’s leaders, and he knocked it out of the park. His remarks were prepared, but that didn’t stop him from improvising a little. One of the best descriptions of it, and I saw a few people on the X platform describe it this way, was that it was like watching a lion finally getting tired of toying with its prey.

Of course, that’s not the narrative the left wants you to have. This is what they want you to think happened.

🇺🇸🇨🇭 BREAKING | Davos



🔴 Moment Trump arrived in Davos, Switzerland no one was there to receive him.



No official welcome.

No delegation.

Just a silent arrival at the world's most elite forum.

A carefully selected camera angle, some snow, and an isolated American leader. Lost. But just minutes later, when the president walked onto the stage for his remarks, the mood changed. This is something you won’t see on leftist media or on your woke brother-in-law’s Facebook thread.

BREAKING: Entire crowd rises at Davos for President Donald Trump

While I wouldn’t go as far as to say the crowd stood on its feet out of a sense of admiration for Trump, it is clear that when he enters a room, everyone knows, and they know it matters. He commands respect. He’s larger than life, and to a person, this is understood.

This carries over to how other world leaders treat him when they have the opportunity to meet him face-to-face. You can see that they, too, know they’re around someone who is the real deal. A historic figure whom they know they’ll be talking about years from now.

🚨 JUST IN: Epic moment as all the world leaders were ECSTATIC to meet President Trump like he's a celebrity



Trump went one-by-one after they signed the Board of Peace in Davos



He has everybody CAPTIVATED!



This is why the whole world takes him so seriously. RESPECT. 🇺🇸🔥

When the legacy media this week wasn’t burying optics of Trump dominating the room, it revisited an old saw, unsuccessfully trying once again to raise the issue of Trump’s competency. Time Magazine did the bidding of Democrats this week when it ran a story floating the notion of the 25th Amendment when Trump pushed hard on Greenland ahead of his trip to Davos.

As Time itself said, “The 25th Amendment ensures that ‘the United States will always possess a functioning President and Vice President’ and that in the event of the President’s removal from office, it ‘provides for the prompt, orderly, and democratic transfer of executive power,’ according to the Constitution.”

I don’t remember Time running articles like this during the entire four years of President Dementia.

Taking a sledgehammer to that narrative, here’s Trump doing some impromptu VIP meet-and-greets as part of his whirlwind day at Davos.

BREAKING🚨Donald Trump is SHOCKING Democrats in Davos and they have no answer for it.



International flight. Off the plane. Immediately delivers a masterclass speech that goes over an hour. Then straight into press conferences. Then meetings with world leaders. And he's STILL…

This all happened after he delivered a barn-burner that lasted over an hour. And then it was immediately over to the press to do media interviews on the fly.

President Trump just stepped into the lion's den at Davos and completely OWNED the room. The globalist elites don't know what hit them.



No one does it better. 🇺🇸🔥

I’m tempted to say, “Could you imagine Joe Biden or Kamala Harris doing this?” but none of us can. That’s too simple. The larger question along those lines is, can you imagine any president in your lifetime having the stamina to do all of this after the kind of first year in office that he’s had? The man is a force of nature.

