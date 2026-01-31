Another Muslim ‘Asylum Seeker’ Assaults 12-Year-Old UK Girl, Photographs the Crime

That crazy thing that leftists keep denying is a problem happened again. A Muslim “asylum seeker” in the UK raped a 12-year-old girl, and even proudly photographed his pedophilic assault.

Advertisement

Two different Muslim men targeted the young girl, based on evidence now being exposed in a trial. CCTV footage apparently showed the girl telling one of the criminals she was 19, but the girl says she told the rapist her true age of 12, too. She recalled how 23-year-old Ahmad Mulakhil abducted her, and despite her protests and fear, repeatedly raped her, taking photographs of his attack and laughing at her. She also accuses him of threatening to kill her family, per The Times.

Mulakhil has admitted it to engaging in oral sex with the girl, which indeed is impossible to deny based on DNA evidence, but insanely claims that she initiated it, according to the outlet. His partner-in-crime Mohammad Kabir is still denying the charges of attempting to abduct the girl and strangling her. Kabir had put his hands around the girl’s throat when trying to force her to come with him.

My colleague Robert Spencer explained that the “Qur’an teaches that Infidel women can be lawfully taken for sexual use,” especially if they do not cover their bodies in accordance with strict Islamic standards, which would include almost all Western women and girls.

Advertisement

Related: Paxton Investigates Texas Schools for Islamic Terror Ties

While the 12-year-old girl did succeed in resisting Kabir, his friend Mulakhil successfully lured her to a secluded area. According to the victim, she met Mulakhil in a housing estate after running from his friend. “We got behind a shed thing. He was saying that he liked me. I said, ‘I don’t like you. I’m young. I’m a kid’,” the girl remembered. “He had a translator on his phone. He was acting weird. He put his hands on me and I told him to stop. He was trying to strip my clothes off. He said nothing. He was laughing.”

As he raped her, Mulakhil “was saying he was going to kill my family. I was scared. He took photos. It felt weird. Why was he taking pictures of that?” the girl asked. When finally found in a park afterwards, she exhibited signs of great fear and kept asking where "he" was. The trial is ongoing and there is yet to be a verdict.

In European countries with large influxes of Muslim immigrants, rape and sexual assault rates spike dramatically. Newsrael alleges that Muslims have raped more European women than Rwandan and Yugoslavian women during the conflicts in those nations. The European Conservative reported: "Germany, one of the countries hardest hit by the 2015 migration crisis, reported 11,500 rape cases in 2022, with an alarming 40% of perpetrators of Syrian, Afghan, or Iraqi origin." In the UK, most sexual crimes do not result in charges.

Advertisement

Since Islam explicitly endorses sexual slavery, pedophilia, and rape of "captives of the right hand," it is inevitable that a significant increase in Muslim population leads to an increase in sexual crimes. In Islam, there is not minimum age required for girls to be considered sexual objects, hence the phenomenon of child brides — after all, Muhammad himself took a six-year-old wife when he was over 50 years of age.

One hopes that the UK court will deliver justice to the rapist, but unfortunately, in that woke nation, countless Muslim migrants get away with their violent crimes.

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s coverage of Islamic terrorism and other key news in this new year. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.