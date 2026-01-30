One Year In, Laken Riley Act Took 21,400 Criminal Illegal Aliens Off the Streets

A year after Donald Trump signed the Laken Riley Act into law, the law has put more than 20,000 criminal illegal aliens in handcuffs.

Illegal alien Jose Ibarra murdered Georgia nursing student Laken Riley after he was released by the Biden administration. Named in her honor, the Laken Riley Act allows arrests of illegal aliens who commit theft, burglary, assault of law enforcement, or any crime that causes grave bodily injury or death. As of Jan. 29, the Act resulted in the arrest of over 21,400 foreign criminals, according to a Department of Homeland Security press release.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem thanked Trump for signing the Act and explained, “President Trump has empowered us to arrest and remove the millions of violent criminal illegal aliens unleashed on the United States by the previous administration. Now, these criminals will face justice and be removed from our country. We can never bring Laken back, but we can do everything in our power to bring these heinous criminals to justice.”

She ended, “I am so proud of what our brave men and women of ICE have done to remove these criminals from America’s streets.” Indeed, amid an 8,000% increase in death threats and a 1,347% increase in assaults, federal immigration officers are truly operating in a highly hostile environment.

Whenever Democrats release a sob story about some “Maryland dad” or “Minnesota mom” arrested both for being an illegal alien and for other crimes, remember that those same Democrats shed not a tear over the grisly fate of Laken Riley. In fact, during Donald Trump‘s address to Congress last year, congressional Democrats refused to stand and applaud Riley’s family.

The Biden administration not only welcomed Tren de Aragua gang member Jose Ibarra into the USA, but it also gave Ibarra a free flight to Georgia, where the terrorist illegal alien raped and murdered 22-year-old student Laken Riley. Ibarra had previously been arrested in New York but was released again prior to Riley’s murder. To prevent such horrific tragedies from occurring again, Republicans passed new legislation.

DHS clarified that Ibarra’s New York arrest and release were for acting in a manner to injure a child under 17. Unfortunately, after his release, he went much further than harm by murdering Laken.

Among the Laken Riley Act arrests, according to DHS, is Cuban illegal alien Yorisane Lazo, who has convictions for homicide, willful kill with a weapon, robbery, and robbery street strong-arm. Her fellow Cuban Sergio Luis Hernandez Gonzalez has convictions for a whopping 17 COUNTS of larceny, two counts of burglary, two counts of selling cocaine, resisting an officer, vehicle theft, fraud, and robbery.

As for Iraqi illegal alien Hamid Abdulimam Al Nassar, he was convicted of procuring a prostitute who is a minor, possession of narcotics equipment, larceny, and drug possession. Authorities also charged him with aggravated assault with a weapon, embezzlement, and fraud, per DHS. Venezuelan Jorby Joel Escuraina-Suarez is convicted of aggravated assault with a weapon. These are just a few of the worst of the worst defended by Democrats, but arrested by the Trump administration.

