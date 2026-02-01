Who Let Maxine Waters Out Into the Streets?

It must be field trip day at the nursing home. Or the crypt.

Somehow, 87-year-old Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) wandered up on an anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) protest in Los Angeles on Friday.

A reporter asked her what her message to the protesters was. Her response? "Stay on the street. Stay on the street."

The reporter pointed out that the protesters were actually on federal property at that moment. I believe they were outside Los Angeles City Hall.

Waters looked sort of surprised about this and repeated: "Stay on the street. Stay on the street." The reporter then asked her if she had a message for ICE agents.

"ICE agents, we don't want you in Los Angeles, and we thought you had sense enough with the president to start getting out of Minneapolis, but I guess you have no sense, and you don't understand the power of the people," she said. "We are not going away. We don't want you in any of our cities in this country, and we're gonna fight you every inch of the way."

I think she missed the "power of the people" who voted for this in November 2024.

The reporter then asked her if she had a message for Donald Trump. I think it's safe to say that Ol' Crazy Maxine isn't a big fan of the president. She had a pretty angry message for him.

Donald Trump, you are absolutely the most outrageous, the most terrible, the most deplorable human being that I've ever met. You have no compassion for anybody. You have targeted this immigration, this migration, and you wanna make MAGA people believe that you're all-powerful and that you're going to see to it that they get these people of color out of the country. But they're attacking everybody, Americans, too. You see what they're doing up in Minneapolis. And so Donald Trump, we are going to make sure we're going to beat you.

MESSAGE TO ICE 🚨: “We don’t want you in any of our cities in this country, and we’re going to fight you every inch of the way.”



Rep. Maxine Waters joined anti-ice protestors in Los Angeles, CA yesterday, with choice words to ICE agents, and President Trump. pic.twitter.com/E2ALOtSAVZ — Anthony (@anthonycabassa) January 31, 2026

I haven't seen Waters this mad since November, when the House Republicans tried to condemn socialism. If you'll recall, Rep. María Elvira Salazar (R-Fla.) called her out for the little crush she used to have on Fidel Castro, the trips she used to take to Cuba, and the letters she used to write to him, apologizing for U.S. behavior toward him.

Sounds to me like Waters is the one who lacks compassion for "people of color." Actions like that are why people have been fleeing Cuba for decades. Actions like that have led the country to the situation its in now, with some places going on three or four days without power. People have no food or medicine. Kids are in the streets demanding access to fresh drinking water. Heck, actions like that are why 9 million people have left Venezuela.

🚨| URGENTE: Niños protestan en Cuba junto a sus padres y familias en Las Tunas, pidiendo agua ante el colapso eléctrico en la isla. 🇨🇺 Ni la ONU ha salido a apoyar a estos niños cubanos, solos ante la tiranía comunista. Dale ME GUSTA Y RT porque la dictadura quiere OCULTAR ESTO. pic.twitter.com/Z5E1OR2uyb — Eduardo Menoni (@eduardomenoni) January 29, 2026

Waters has been in Congress since 1991. She's currently serving her 18th term. Correct me if I'm wrong, but why wasn't she been protesting ICE during all of those years? Why is she suddenly just doing it now? Why wasn't she spending her time working to change immigration laws instead of fawning over Fidel? The only previous video I could find of her "taking action" was when she had the door of an ICE facility shut in her face last summer. I got a good laugh out of re-watching it, but that was the only thing that came from it.

Rep. Maxine Waters just had the door of an ICE facility slammed in her face by a cop



Give this man a raise



pic.twitter.com/G0Wu6xCSDE — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 8, 2025

That's what gets me most about these politicians who suddenly have bleeding hearts for migrants. If they truly cared about people in general, they'd be doing something that matters, not out virtue signaling at some pointless paid protest. They'd work with the president instead of against him because, believe it or not, he's actually doing more for "people of color" than anyone has in quite some time.

The virtue signaling is tired and boring. Find a new schtick. And someone get Waters back to the home before she breaks a hip or catches a cold or something.

