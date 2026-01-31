Detransitioner Wins $2M in Medical Malpractice Lawsuit

In a landmark decision, a detransitioner reportedly won a resounding victory after suing for medical malpractice over her youthful and damaging “gender transition.”

A growing group of young people who found out too late that "gender transitions" are anti-biological, unscientific, and excessively unhealthy are trying to hold the woke medical and political liars to account. Leftists try to ignore or sometimes openly attack these "detransitioners" because they expose the heartbreak and horror attendant on vain interventions to alter biological reality. One detransitioner just achieved a landmark victory in New York, however, according to multiple online reports.

Independent journalist Benjamin Ryan claims to have viewed the sealed case file and broke the news on Fox Varian’s win over the mastectomy she received at age 16. Ryan attended the trial and therefore had a front-row seat for hearing evidence.

Chloe Cole is also a detransitioner, and very outspoken on the incredibly harmful biases of "transgender care." She told Fox News that when medical professionals convinced her and her parents to start cross-sex hormone injections, and later a double mastectomy, the "experts" never discussed the potential harms, but only the alleged benefits of the interventions. In fact, doctors scared her parents by insisting that Chloe would commit suicide if she didn't transition. Such stories are common from detransitioners, who report being scared and rushed into disastrous decisions.

Cole rightly sees the New York ruling for Varian not only as a victory of justice for Varian herself, but also a hopeful precedent for other detransitioners who want to sue. In the future, we could see many such cases, and understandably, Cole hopes that is just what will happen. This was never about health or science; it was always about ideology and money. Estimates indicated the transgender surgery industry could reach a $5 billion value by 2030, but one hopes that the Trump administration's campaign against the harmful "treatments" will derail that.

Since it is quite literally impossible to alter one's biological sex, "gender transitioning" young people is always wrong and condemnable. The Trump-Kennedy Department of Health and Human Services released a study in November on "sex-rejecting" so-called treatments that found:

The risks of pediatric medical transition include infertility/sterility, sexual dysfunction, impaired bone density accrual, adverse cognitive impacts, cardiovascular disease and metabolic disorders, psychiatric disorders, surgical complications, and regret.

As any person with ordinary common sense could have predicted, puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and surgeries are permanently harmful to young bodies. There are also all the psychological effects attendant on unending pain and infertility.

Congratulations to Fox Varian, and one hopes that we will witness the courts holding many more woke medical professionals to account in the years to come.

