Winning: Texas A&M Axes ‘Gender Studies’ Program

In a major win for academic excellence and justice, a “gender studies” program that drew criticism for one professor’s outrageous behavior and propaganda is being shut down.

Advertisement

Texas A&M University announced on Jan. 30 that it will no longer offer a women’s and gender studies degree program, according to the Texas Tribune. A viral video of a student challenging a professor on illegal transgender ideological content spurred a campus-wide course review and ultimately the shuttering of the program, to be phased out within the next few years. The Trump administration has required schools that receive federal funding not to teach radical and utterly false gender ideology.

🚨CAUGHT ON TAPE: TEXAS A&M STUDENT KICKED OUT OF CLASS AFTER OBJECTING TO TRANSGENDER INDOCTRINATION... and A&M President defends "LGBTQ Studies."



I'm referring @TAMU to the Trump Administration for investigation... and asking Gov @GregAbbott_TX to fire the A&M officials… pic.twitter.com/J6IWsfw62I — Brian Harrison (@brianeharrison) September 8, 2025

Let’s be honest, there shouldn’t be any women’s or gender studies degrees at all in higher education. Such degrees are merely a product of neo-Marxist ideology, studying people as “classes” and adding in a huge dose of pure fantasy.

Texas A&M Interim President Tommy Williams cited low enrollment and the program’s cost, based on an email from College of Arts and Sciences Interim Dean Simon North and Senior Executive Associate Cynthia Werner, shared with the Texas Tribune.

Advertisement

The administrators tried to pretend this is a tragedy. “We know this is devastating news,” they pontificated. “One of the primary duties of university administrators is to be good stewards of public money. Even the smallest programs require ongoing investment in faculty time, staff support, and administrative oversight.”

Read Also: An Army of One: Rudolph Davila’s Spectacular WWII Heroics

Texas Tribune added context:

Texas A&M offered a bachelor of arts degree, a bachelor of science degree, an undergraduate minor and a graduate certificate in women’s and gender studies. The program has 25 students seeking a major and 31 seeking a minor. Students already enrolled will be allowed to complete their programs over the next six semesters, but no new students will be accepted.

That’s hardly enough to justify multiple programs. It is too bad that the elimination of the program is happening gradually, because it would be much better if the gender studies majors had to find a real major to complete their degrees. At least future students will not have the option.

Chaitanya Lakkimsetti, a sociology professor, who was teaching a graduate course on feminist theory (Lord save us), whined to the Tribune that her classes brought together students and professors from across disciplines. She seems to believe that there will not be any interdisciplinary exchange of knowledge if it is not done through the lens of radical feminism. Lakkimsetti wrote about the #MeToo movement in conjunction with an English professor, so maybe interdisciplinary work is not always a benefit anyway.

Advertisement

Texas Tribune noted further:

University leaders also said six courses were canceled and 48 exceptions were granted under new rules on race and gender.

As I said above, it is incredibly harmful for universities to study people in terms specifically of classes, races, or sexes — this is Marxism, and it is pernicious. Such ideologues do not meet and get to know Susan or Jack or Matthew, they see every person as merely a representative of some group. Texas A&M cannot phase out the nonsense fast enough.

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s coverage of violent insurrection and other key news in this new year. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.