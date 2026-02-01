The Two Agents Who Shot Alex Pretti Have Been Doxxed — and Liberals HATE Their Names!

In superhero lore, the good guys wear masks to protect their families from the reprisals of vengeful, lawless evildoers. And, in the real world, ICE and Border Patrol agents wear masks for the exact same reason.

Because the sad truth is, there’s an unknown number of extremists who’ll commit murder for ideological gain: they walk amongst us every day.

And that’s dangerous, because the venomous vitriol against ICE and Border Patrol agents is unparalleled in modern history. Network comedians are literally cracking jokes where the punchline is that ICE agents are even worse than Nazis:

Remember the quaint, lowkey era of 2024, when Donald Trump was “literally Hitler”? We used to hear it all the time. Ah, those were the days.

We’ve now reached the point where the Trump administration is WORSE than Hitler!

Which, of course, is a fair and reasonable comparison: Adolf Hitler killed 11 million people in the Holocaust and plunged the world into the bloodiest, deadliest war in history, and Donald Trump’s border control agents arrested sex offenders in Minneapolis.

Just like looking in a mirror, isn’t it?

Given this hyper-polarized backdrop, you could understand why ICE and Border Patrol agents would prefer to keep their identities — and their families' last names — out of the public domain.

But we also know that our legal system demands certain disclosures in court documents, and eventually, a media outlet would reveal their names to the entire world. It was just a question of when.

It happened today, Feb. 1, at 4:10 p.m. on ProPublica — which advertises itself as “Investigative Journalism in the Public Interest.”

Shortly thereafter, their names were splashed all over the Internet.

The deed is done; the cat is out of the bag. Like Tony Soprano used to say, “You can’t put the s*** back in the donkey.”

But here’s where it gets interesting (and deliciously ironic). Before their identities were doxxed, for PR purposes, certain names and backgrounds were… preferable.

Left-wing activists and/or propagandists want us to connect ICE, Trump, and Border Patrol to Hitler, white supremacy, Nazi Germany — and if possible, anything that could even be worse than that. So, if it turned out the agents’ names were Adolf, Heinrich, or Hermann — that would be >chef’s kiss<.

(Benito would’ve worked swimmingly, too.)

It’s part and parcel of storytelling: a person’s name is a snapshot of his soul. It’s his character’s brand; for audiences, it’s the building block of everything that follows.

So you KNOW the liberals had their fingers crossed: C’mon, give us a good name! Give us something we can work with — something that communicates to the American people how we’re protecting the noble immigrant community from the evil white racists at ICE!

Advertisement

Alas, the names of the two federal immigration agents are not even close to sounding like Adolf, Heinrich, or Hermann. Instead of screaming white supremacy, they have more of a... Latin flair.



¡Ay, caramba!

Well now.

Over at Reddit, an ultra-left social media site, the reaction was amusing:

Holy s*** -Easy_Money_

JESUS AND RAYMUNDO?! You’re joking. -cornham

List their home addresses too. -slackshack

Colored ICE agents, I guess this is a new/modern type of fascism. -Venal_Apprehension

Uncle Juan ass mfers -sleepybaker

Sound like Mexican/Latio names. I’ll bet their illegals. Who vetted them? -kaykatzz

They have social media and friends and family -QueenMagik

Those are not names I was expecting. But I guess every fascist regime has collaborators -Panda331988