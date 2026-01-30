A Hard Week for Sky Candy

Charlie Martin | 12:17 PM on January 30, 2026
The last week of January has not been kind to NASA.

NASA's Day of Remembrance is traditionally observed on the fourth Thursday of January each year. This date is chosen because it falls near the anniversaries of the three major U.S. space tragedies: Apollo 1 (January 27, 1967), Challenger (January 28, 1986), and Columbia (February 1, 2003).

The Apollo 1 fire.

The Challenger accident.

The Columbia accident on re-entry.

Robert Heinlein had a theory of morality that went from self-preservation, to preserving your family, your tribe, and your country. The ultimate, in Heinlein's view, were the missions to the Moon and in exploration of space in general.

"Behaving on a still higher moral level were the astronauts who went to the Moon."

Onward.

There's a lot out there.

And some valuable real estate.

We usually see individual images, but the sky is actually just cluttered with spectacle.

It can get a little spicy out there.

But that won't stop us.

As always, I love comments, and I hope you enjoyed these images. I promise next Friday will be a little lighter.

Sentience shall seed the stars.

Also for our VIPs: Solar Storm Sky Candy

