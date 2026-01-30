Where Were You When Don Lemon Was Arrested (and Democracy Died)?

With all due respect to Don McLean and his masterpiece “American Pie,” his song has resonated with me all day as I’ve been beside myself now that Don Lemon has been arrested. Someday, this day will be known as the day democracy and journalism died. Just like that day when the music died.

Advertisement

I can't remember if I cried,

When I read about his widowed bride,

But something touched me deep inside,

The day the music died.

Bear with me while I cope, but if I may, I can’t remember if I cried / When I heard about his prison ride / But something touched me deep inside / The day the news biz died. Okay, enough of that. Let’s get to the good stuff, which is the terrible, awful, horrible week the left is having.

How about that Fulton County election investigation, which our own Chris Queen and Matt Margolis wrote about? And what do you think about the investigation into Rep. Ilhan Omar’s finances? Or that Walz-Trump negotiation that somehow enabled the Minneapolis Police to actually do their jobs, and the bonus news that it looks like Walz is ruling out public office forever? (If you can believe him.)

The lemon icing on the cake, however, is the conniptions the left is having over the arrest of Don Lemon for his very active and proud role in the invasion of Cities Church in St. Paul, Minn. TMZ, that upstanding pillar of the Fourth Estate, is worried that the arrest of low-IQ Lemon might change democracy forever.

🚨 Don Lemon has been arrested. Could this change democracy forever? pic.twitter.com/fCtSJeGdkk — TMZ (@TMZ) January 30, 2026

Of course, journalism did not die when California Attorney General Kamala Harris prosecuted real journalist David Daleiden for blowing the lid off of Planned Parenthood's sale of aborted baby body parts.

NEW: I've reviewed emails showing that then California Attorney General Kamala Harris had a much anticipated meeting with top Planned Parenthood officials in March 2016.



Two weeks later, her state DOJ agents raided pro-life journalist David Daleiden's home — looking for the… pic.twitter.com/IPG2qXE4N2 — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) August 7, 2024

Advertisement

You just have to know, this Don Lemon thing is different. Both journalism and democracy are dying, that is, if you listen to purple-haired Rep. Rosa DeLauro and the Associated Press. Being indicted by a jury of your peers is nothing short of an attack on the truth itself, and of course, our values.

Arresting journalists for doing their jobs is an attack on truth and our values as Americans.



The freedom of the press is a cornerstone of our democracy. Don Lemon and other journalists arrested today must be released. https://t.co/q16rzDEtC5 — Rosa DeLauro (@rosadelauro) January 30, 2026

Now, if you were to ask anyone at the AP who Steve Baker is, they probably couldn’t tell you, unless they were one of the hacks who wrote the slanted AP story about when Baker was arrested for the simple act of reporting on the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol. You may want to notice something here. All of a sudden, AP is calling Lemon a "journalist" now that he's been arrested. But when Baker was arrested, AP called him a "Texas-based writer for a conservative media outlet." See the difference? That's Steve below, wearing his Biden bracelets.

Don Lemon says his arrest is “unprecedented” because he’s a “journalist” practicing his First Amendment rights.



I’m sure JOURNALIST Steve Baker would like to debate that “unprecedented” argument after the Biden regime had him arrested for covering J6.

pic.twitter.com/RWVkDP4Scx — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) January 30, 2026

The real crime is that we live in a world where you could get punished for coordinating logistics with raid organizers to invade a Christian church while services are going on, shouting the congregants down, traumatizing kids, and forcing people to flee to their cars. That’s journalism.

Advertisement

If we lose our free press, we lose our democracy. The arrest of Don Lemon and other journalists should be a reminder to our press to continue to aggressively and unabashedly pursue and report the truth for the good of our country. pic.twitter.com/njZNw195G4 — Rep. Mike Thompson (@RepThompson) January 30, 2026

I mean, all Lemon was doing was reporting on what he saw, objectively, as any true journalist would. Except for the parts where he points to parents rushing little children to their cars in the snow for fear of their safety, as he says, “I imagine it’s uncomfortable and traumatic for the people here… but that’s what protesting is about.”

You have to give Lemon credit. He expressed empathy and understanding for the people in real time while he was among those making it traumatic (his word) for those kids.

Don Lemon led a group of protesters to shut down Church services.



They screamed in the face of crying children.



They blocked parents from reaching their kids in Sunday School.



50 parishioners were prevented from leaving.



One even broke an arm.



Evilpic.twitter.com/joOYGi6tMR https://t.co/UrisFyjAp2 — Lucky Teter (@TheMagaHulk) January 30, 2026

Isn’t that what all journalists do? Doesn’t the First Amendment protect your right to invade a church in the middle of services to disrupt them, and then to ambush congregants and clergy by putting them on camera and hitting them with hostile questions and argumentation? I guess we’ll find out. Lemon’s going to have his day in court.

It’s at this point that I’m supposed to leave you with something to think about, and I really can’t quit thinking about how James Woods put this into perspective. He did so on X with fitting words, and perhaps an even more fitting Norman Rockwell painting that truly does represent the people Lemon & Co. traumatized on that snowy Sunday. And so, I’ll leave it here.

Advertisement

So much of Lemon’s arrest is perfect. After several activist judges failed to do their duty, a grand jury of citizens indicted Don Lemon on a serious act, the terrorizing of children and others praying at church services.



So fitting that The People indicted Don Lemon.🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/gfmXvcvaRN — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 30, 2026

Find out what you’re missing behind the members-only wall. It’s time for you to take advantage of the full catalogue of common sense thinking that comes with a PJ Media VIP membership. You’ll get access to content you didn’t even know you wanted, and you’ll be hooked. The good news is, PJ Media VIP memberships are on sale! Get 60% off of an annual VIP, VIP Gold, or VIP Platinum membership! Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off a VIP membership!