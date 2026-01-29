Did Ilhan Omar’s Husband's $5 Million Winery Just Disappear? Asking for a Friend.

Earlier this week, before what Townhall’s Derek Hunter aptly described as “the squirt heard round the world,” President Donald Trump revealed that his Department of Justice (DOJ) and Congress are looking into Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar’s finances.

Advertisement

The red flag for the investigation is the way in which her wealth so rapidly and dramatically jumped from essentially nothing to $30 million in a relatively short period of time.

According to reporting, two businesses, both involving her husband, Tim Mynett, made Omar an overnight multimillionaire. Her financial disclosures credit a California winery, with which Mynett was associated, as being worth $15,000 in 2023, but more recently, it was valued between $1 and $5 million. A second venture, a private equity firm called Rose Lake Capital, was reportedly worth $1,000 in 2023, and now it is worth in excess of $25 million.

On Jan. 22, Trump wrote on his Truth Social account, “There is no way such wealth could have been accumulated, legally, while being paid the salary of a politician. She should be investigated for Financial and Political Crimes, and that investigation should start, NOW!”

New details are emerging that the winery Omar credited as a major source of her wealth could be vanishing.

🇺🇸 Ilhan Omar’s so called $5M winery vanishes without a trace...no license, no footprint, just gone.



Source: @NEWSMAX https://t.co/o01a9rxJTn pic.twitter.com/7aFMasfQQO — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) January 28, 2026

The name of the winery is “eStCru LLC,” and it is reportedly co-owned by Omar’s husband and a business partner named William Hailer.

Advertisement

According to Omar’s filings with the House Clerk in May 2025, the Santa Rosa-based winery jumped in value from 2023 through 2024, even as the venture faced legal claims from investors who alleged that it promised returns that never came back to them.

Conservative pundit Benny Johnson has put his team on this one, and the more they looked, the more it looks like the winery is pulling a disappearing act.

🚨Why is Ilhan Omar scrubbing evidence of her fake winery from the internet?



Yikes. This week our report on the mysterious valuation of ‘EstCru Winery’ went viral — millions saw the evidence. Now it is vanishing in real time.



We aren’t making this up. Just look…



- The… pic.twitter.com/Q7cNp9Iywc — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 28, 2026

The winery now has virtually no digital footprint. But according to Omar’s financial reporting, the winery is doing quite well. Who’s drinking all that wine, and where can I buy it? Hmmm.

Omar famously entered Congress in 2019 with a negative net worth of thousands of dollars. With her newfound financial success, the left wants you to believe that she married well. The problem is, her husband didn’t come into their partnership with pre-existing wealth, either. All of their combined wealth was created after she took her seat in Congress.

Advertisement

Even the New York Times, that left-wing propaganda sheet, reported, “The Justice Department under the Biden administration opened an investigation into Representative Ilhan Omar, Democrat of Minnesota, in 2024 to scrutinize her finances, campaign spending and interactions with a foreign citizen, according to people with knowledge of the matter.”

In her own defense, Omar posted on X that the president is panicking, and that “Years of ‘investigations’ have found nothing.”

There are only three things that can come out of all this at this point. We might all find out that there is this delicious new California wine worth giving a shot. Alternatively, we might learn that Omar could have been cooking the books. Or, thirdly, slow-walkers at the DOJ or the Republicans in Congress will do nothing and let the clock run out before Omar could face any serious consequences for anything.

Recommended: Gator Brains: Leftism Was Never About Ideology

Find out what you’re missing behind the members-only wall. It’s time for you to take advantage of the full catalogue of common-sense thinking that comes with a PJ Media VIP membership. You’ll get access to content you didn’t even know you wanted, and you’ll be hooked. The good news is, PJ Media VIP memberships are on sale! Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off an annual VIP, VIP Gold, or VIP Platinum membership!