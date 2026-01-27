Gator Brains: Leftism Was Never About Ideology

Did you notice how the gun control narrative went silent when the late Michel Pretti went to a law-breaking ICE- impedance event this past weekend with a handgun on himself? Or when armed members of Antifa started strolling the sidewalks of Minneapolis with AR-15s over their shoulders and their Pokemon cards in their pockets?

🚨WOW: Leftist ANTIFA is armed outside in Minneapolis tonight!



When will this chaos stop?!?! pic.twitter.com/aqxLDeKvTB — Lancevideos (@lancevideos) January 25, 2026

Did you notice how the left, in unison, decried the senseless killing of an armed and combative arrestee, who refused to be arrested without a fight until the worst-case scenario happened? But the same left never said anything remotely as “caring” about the public executions of Charlie Kirk or Iryna Zarutska in 2025.

What about crime? Have you noticed the left wants to censor you, and even prosecute you for “hate crimes” when you say something they disagree with, but if the Department of War (DOW) takes out drug runners in the Caribbean, that’s a war crime?

The left used to call the Republicans warmongers, and they still do, while trying to keep the fires of war burning in Ukraine and Gaza. The left calls the Republicans the party of the rich, while it owns Silicon Valley, Hollywood, New York City, and a good bit of Wall Street. The rich in this country vote blue in the majority, and still, the left has the nerve to call the Republicans the party of “millionaires and billionaires.”

In fact, the most famous person to build his political career on just that accusation, Bernie Sanders, is a millionaire. So is Liz “Pocahontas” Warren. And don’t forget Nanci Pelosi, who has had a stock tracker named after her.

BREAKING: Nancy Pelosi just filed ~$69M worth of new stock trades



Including selling $50M of Apple $AAPL



Major sells include:

- Sold $50M shares of Apple $AAPL

- Sold $5M shares of Nvidia $NVDA

- Sold $5M shares of Disney $DIS



She bought new call options:

- Bought $500K of… pic.twitter.com/egBS9M7iDw — Nancy Pelosi Stock Tracker ♟ (@pelositracker) January 26, 2026

This isn’t about hypocrisy or double standards. To be a hypocrite, you have to believe in the opposite of what you say you do. The left doesn’t believe in anything — not the thing it says it does, and not the thing it’s using to get what it wants.

The left is psychotic in that it can pretend to believe in something ideological and never for one second believe in it at all. Having this moral “flexibility” enables it to adjust its messaging and say, with a straight face, anything to anyone to obtain power.

One way to think about the brain of a leftist is to understand what it means to have a “gator brain.”

An alligator brain has a simple, more primitive structure when compared with mammal brains, and particularly human brains. It’s very small in relation to the size of the gator. It’s dominated by the brainstem and basal regions, and it has a very small cerebral cortex. Your cerebral cortex is the part of your brain linked to reasoning and complex thought.

What this means in nature is that alligators function mostly by involuntary instincts to hunt and kill prey in order to survive, to protect territory, and to mate. In nature, 100% of an alligator’s day is spent pursuing the power it needs to live and mate.

No self-reflection, no hesitation, no second-guessing, no morality, no conscience, no social reasoning. The alligator brain acts on instinct, desire or hunger, fear, and aggression.

Almost all of this applies to the modern leftist's gator brain, though the leftist does have access to a high level of reasoning. But in almost every case, that reasoning capability is used in the service of these more primitive instincts.

If you need a real-world example, how’s Gavin Newsom, or Joe Biden, or Adam Schiff? These people are so sleazy, you feel like you’d need a shower if you so much as shook their hands.

Great catching up with the real star of the 2026 World Economic Forum, my friend Gavin Newsom.



So glad he’s here calling out world leaders for believing appeasement works when it comes to Trump. It doesn’t. It only emboldens him to become more chaotic and destructive.



World… pic.twitter.com/s8XqrC7bqX — Alex Soros (@AlexanderSoros) January 20, 2026

The biggest mistake conservatives make nowadays is trying to debate the left or counter it on the merits of their own cases, and on the faults of the left’s arguments. The left doesn’t care about that. Winning the debate means nothing to them. Winning elections does.

All that takes is some corrupt ballot harvesting, illegals voting, a corrupt judiciary, and money — lots of it, courtesy of the U.S. taxpayer, at least once removed.

If the left had a mission statement, it would be: “Go ahead and keep talking about conflicting ideologies, hypocrisy, and double-standards, because that’s a good distraction while we rob you blind.”

What the left wants is power, and it will do anything to get it. Killing people is the quickest path to power, as thousands of years of human history have proven.

Kill the unborn, kill the elderly, let the criminals kill people, let illegal drugs kill people, let your rhetoric inspire protesters to attack federal agents, and let the same rhetoric inspire crazies to assassinate the biggest voices on the right. The left condones all of this through its rhetoric at times and through its silence at other times.

Jailing the opposition is another way to get and keep power. We saw that in how the Biden administration treated the J6ers. Of course, there are other tools for tyrants, like censorship, gun control, and more sophisticated ones, like government control of healthcare and digital currency, if the left can wrangle that.

When your leftist coworker spouts ideological messaging about the inhumanity of ICE or the fascism of the Trump administration targeting drug boats, that coworker has no idea he’s a stooge for the left, and that his opinions were carefully crafted in a lab, honed in a focus group, and spoon-fed to him in the form of some effective social media posts and news articles. And he thought these ideas were his own.

Meanwhile, the people crafting these messages never cared about any of it to begin with. All they care about is power. The money, the fame, the influence, and the lifestyle that comes with all of it come later. It’s downstream. You can’t get any of that unless you have power and are willing to wield it ruthlessly.

Next time you feel like you're about to point out the left’s double standard, stop and remind yourself that you’re about to miss the point. They don’t even care about ideology. All they care about is what they want, and that’s power. The end justifies the means. They will do whatever it takes to get what they want.

