Stick a Fork in Tim Walz; He’s Done

Last year, Gov. Tim Walz (D-Minn.) floated the idea of a 2028 presidential run during a radio interview, saying, "If I think I could offer something... I would certainly consider that."

That possibility is now officially dead.

In a new interview with MSNOW’s Jacob Soberoff, Walz announced that he will never seek elected office again, declaring his political career over and promising to focus solely on "doing the work," whatever that means.

The timing of this announcement is likely not a coincidence. It comes on the heels of Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey meeting with Border Czar Tom Homan to discuss federal immigration enforcement operations in Minnesota. That meeting marked a dramatic shift for Walz, who found himself forced to cooperate with ICE after years of sanctuary-city posturing. He even called Homan a "professional" during their conversation about enforcement activities in Minneapolis and other Minnesota cities.

And then anti-ICE agitators protested at Walz’s office.

Protesters have gathered outside Governor Walz’s office in the Minnesota Capitol building. pic.twitter.com/rwlTsOiifI — IRT Media (@IRT_Media) January 27, 2026

"But look, I think the thing we said is we're very clear about this, that we need these folks out of Minnesota, and we need justice for Renee Good and for Alex [Pretti]," Walz said. When Soberoff asked about his political future, Walz declared, "I won't never run for an elected office again."

Yes, the former teacher used a double negative.

"I have no political consideration, will never run for an elected office again. And I will just do the work," Walz stated.

The message was clear. His political ambitions have evaporated in the wake of Minnesota's multi-billion-dollar fraud scandal that torpedoed his governorship, and now that he’s working with the Trump administration to end the violence, there’s no chance he would be viable seeking higher office.

True to form, he tried to spin the demise of his political career in a positive way. He cast himself as a martyr, claiming his constituents suffer because of political animus directed at him. “I recognize that I’m a lightning rod. And this is a tough space where I’m in, because I know they hate me personally, and they take it out on my constituents,” he said. “Old white guys who are former governors tend to land on their feet okay, type of thing.”

Walz even tried to link his withdrawal from reelection to the murder of Renee Good. “But in all fairness on the timing, I removed myself, and then two days later, Renee Good is murdered,” he said, the most nonsensical suggestion I’ve ever heard.

After again insisting he would never run for office, Walz praised unnamed activists as “heroes on the streets that we don’t know their names,” crediting these “grasstop leaders” with bringing the Trump administration “to their knees this week.” He repeated the claim, saying, “They’re never gonna run for office, and those grasstop leaders brought this administration to their knees this week.”

Reality tells a different story. Tom Homan successfully pressured Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey to resume cooperation with ICE so federal agents could do their jobs. Walz emerged as the one forced to bend.

He closed with a vague promise to serve outside politics. “So there’s other ways to serve, and I’ll find them,” he said.

Great: another political action committee.

