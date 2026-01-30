Netflix Turns Christian Hero John Hunyadi Into Sex-Scandal Fiction

Raymond Ibrahim | 11:01 PM on January 30, 2026
Raymond Ibrahim

Netflix perverts the significance of yet another stalwart hero against Islam:

Raymond Ibrahim

Raymond Ibrahim, an expert in Islamic history and doctrine, is the author of Defenders of the West: The Christian Heroes Who Stood Against Islam (2022); Sword and Scimitar: Fourteen Centuries of War between Islam and the West (2018); Crucified Again: Exposing Islam’s New War on Christians (2013); and The Al Qaeda Reader (2007). For media inquiries, please contact communications@pjmedia.com

Read more by Raymond Ibrahim

Category:

COLUMNS

Tags:

ENTERTAINMENT ISLAM ISLAMIC TERRORISM NETFLIX

Recommended

The New Monroe Doctrine: Buckle Up — This Is Where It Gets Real Sarah Anderson
Hey GOP! This News Report Is the Ad That Will Win the Midterms. Tim O'Brien
This May Be the Most Important Piece of Legislation of Our Lifetimes Matt Margolis
Bob Iger Is Determined to Keep 'Song of the South' Buried Chris Queen
Gutfeld Returns to ‘The Five,’ Promptly Humiliates Jessica Tarlov Again Matt Margolis
Saint Hillary Clinton Has a Moral Message for the MAGA Movement — Yes, She's Serious Robert Spencer

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

No, Southerners Don’t Need Northern Approval to Hate the Cold
Florida Man Friday: His Car Was So Hot...
A Hard Week for Sky Candy
Advertisement