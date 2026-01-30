FRIDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit, Larry O'Connor

Need moar coffeez.

That's all I have this morning, trying to put together today's Five O'Clock Somewhere promo. Thursday one was one of those crazy days that got away from pretty much everybody, even though everything turned out OK in the end.

Advertisement

In the end, I got a burger and fries and half a bottle of something red. That's more than OK.

But all I have right now is that none other than Larry O'Connor sits in the Seat of Uncomfortable Ecstasy this week, and really, what more than that do you need?

I mean, other than a Steve or a Stephen or two.

See you at 3 p.m. Eastern. Can't wait.

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for?