Saint Hillary Clinton Has a Moral Message for the MAGA Movement — Yes, She's Serious

Hillary Clinton has always been at the vanguard of the left’s authoritarian efforts to stigmatize, demonize, and destroy all opposition, and even now, when she is 78 years old and ought to be enjoying a comfortable retirement or preparing for a 2028 presidential run, as the case may be, she is still at it. The woman who placed “half of Trump’s supporters” (what was wrong with the other half?) into a “basket of deplorables” ten years ago has now had a new realization: the “savagery” that she claims to see in the Trump administration is a “feature, not a bug.”

Advertisement

In a lengthy (nearly 4,000 words) rant in The Atlantic on Thursday, the architect of the Benghazi debacle attempts to seize the moral high ground for the supporters of open borders, rigged elections, migrant inundation, non-citizen voting, and the rest. For Hillary, the Make America Great Again movement is cheerfully and purposefully cruel, actively un-Christian, and beset with “moral rot.”

For Hillary Clinton, of all people, to claim this is an audacious ploy, especially in light of the fact that she has a well-deserved reputation for a wide variety of shady dealings, but Hillary keeps a straight face throughout, and does her best to strike the pose of an angelic, selfless, pious servant of the people who is venturing to speak out now more in sorrow than in anger.

Behind her moral posturing, of course, is the obvious fact that she believes that the “savage” MAGA movement must be destroyed root and branch, and there is no doubt that Hillary and her minions will cheerfully set out to do that if they get half a chance. The mercy and compassion she is preaching now will nowhere be in evidence if her supporters are unleashed on their patriotic enemies.

Nevertheless, Clinton goes heavy on the Saint-Hillary-of-Chicago act in The Atlantic, saying that when she “first saw the video of the killing of Alex Pretti,” she “immediately thought of the parable of the Good Samaritan.” She reminds the MAGA heathens “Jesus tells us to love our neighbors as ourselves and help those in need. ‘Do this and you will live,’ he says. Not in Donald Trump’s America.” She asks: “Whatever you think about immigration policy, how can a person of conscience justify the lack of compassion and empathy for the victims in Minnesota, and for the families torn apart or hiding in fear, for the children separated from their parents or afraid to go to school?”

Advertisement

Oh, brother. And Hillary is just getting warmed up. “That compassion is weak and cruelty is strong,” she claims, “has become an article of MAGA faith.” Turning from slurring his followers to smearing the man himself along with them, she asserts that “Trump and his allies believe that the more inhumane the treatment, the more likely it is to spread fear.”

And spreading fear, she says, is “the goal of surging heavily armed federal forces into blue states such as Minnesota and Maine—street theater of the most dangerous kind.” The Orange Man is really, really Bad, you see, because “other recent presidents, including Joe Biden, Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton, managed to deport millions of undocumented immigrants without turning American cities into battlegrounds or making a show of keeping children in cages.” For Trump, however, “the cruelty is the point,” and “the savagery is a feature, not a bug.”

Even coming from Hillary Clinton, the hypocrisy of this is astounding. There would be no “heavily armed federal forces” in Minnesota and Maine if Hillary’s friends and allies hadn’t decided to make a great show of their resistance to federal efforts to enforce immigration law, as they never did during past presidencies.

Advertisement

Related: Tucker Carlson Is a 'Fervent Christian' but Feels 'Completely Comfortable in the Seat of Islam’

Most importantly, for all of Hillary’s talk about mercy and compassion, she never has any to spare for the victims of illegal migrant criminals, or any acknowledgment of the fact that pro-mass migration agitators, rather than being the Christlike apostles of love that she portrays them to be, are courting confrontations, often violent ones, with ICE agents, hoping to get a result they can use for propaganda purposes.

Anyway, this is Hillary Clinton we’re talking about, the woman who cackled “We came, we saw, he died,” after hearing about the killing of deposed Libyan strongman Muammar Qaddafi. This is the woman who tried to blame the Benghazi jihad massacre on an obscure YouTube video rather than take responsibility for what she had done, impugning the freedom of speech as she tried to save her own political skin. This is, of course, the architect of the Russia hoax, which demonstrated that for Hillary, no lie was too low if it could help destroy Trump. This is the left’s new apostle of compassion? Spare us.

At PJ Media, we know what Hillary Clinton is all about, and unlike the establishment media, we will tell you. Become a PJ Media VIP — you'll get all the content and none of the ads. Use code FIGHT for 60% off.