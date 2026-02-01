‘Midtermunition': Mamdani Is Already Trashing New York to Third-World Status

Last week I pointed out how the first month in office for both Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger and New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani has not only been disastrous for their respective administrations, but they are quickly gifting material to Republicans across the country - candidates who now have “midtermunition” to use in their ad campaigns in the midterms against Democrats everywhere.

Advertisement

Both Spanberger and Mamdani ran on the promise to make life more affordable for their voters. Within a month of moving into their new digs both are working to slam their voters with massive new taxation.

Now, in the wake of the winter snowstorm that swept across the county, not surprisingly, blue cities and states were much less prepared for the storms than their red city and state counterparts. So, how did Mamdani do? On a scale of one to 10 with 10 being the best, Mamdani scored a big fat zero.

Inexperienced Zohran Mandami has suspended sanitation services from collecting trash since the snowstorm, leaving neighborhoods buried in unsightly garbage and unbearable stench. Such negligence is a direct consequence of socialism. The solution lies in recall legislation! https://t.co/7SbdltGRUU — United Bronx Residents (@FoilCorruption) January 31, 2026

Almost a week after New York City got hit with over a foot of snow, the town of 8 million residents is still a mess. Homeless people are dying in the streets. And not only is the unplowed snow making basic transportation a challenge for city residents and visitors, but massive mountains of uncollected garbage are piling up, and Mamdani himself is a big part of the cause of the problem.

You still can’t walk on most sidewalks. Buses and taxis can’t navigate major streets and avenues. Residents describe a city that’s “paralyzed,” not by the weather, but by local government’s incompetence under Mamdani.

Advertisement

With growing heaps of trash have come armies of scavenging rats.

What’s worse is this storm did not catch the Mamdani administration by surprise. It actually planned its disaster response. It convened meetings and press conferences. Before the storm, Mamdani was already pointing out what the Eric Adams administration before him did wrong. His team implemented social media campaigns. This is Mamdani himself showing you that he’s never shoveled snow in his life. Worse, it doesn’t look like anyone on his team ever shoveled snow before, either.

Anyone who’s ever shoveled snow before, knows that Mamdani is shovelling snow for the the first time in his life. pic.twitter.com/mrCP7MVNtQ — CryptoCoinFlipper (@CoinFlipperDude) January 26, 2026

The city’s sanitation department announced on Wednesday that limited collection was underway, and there might be “slight delays.”

VINnews, a site that serves New York’s Jewish community, compared Mamdani’s management style to former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s style, writing:

Mamdani, by contrast, presides over a city that looks more like a disaster zone than a metropolis. Preparation alone does not equal competence. A mayor’s job is results—and right now, Mamdani is failing. NYC’s first crisis under his watch proves what many warned before the election: political talent cannot replace managerial skill. Words and appearances will not clear streets, move buses, or pick up trash. Leadership is about action, not optics.

Advertisement

Tragically, trash wasn’t the only sign of Mamdani’s arrogance and incompetence. Before he was sworn into office, in early December, Mamdani announced that he had decided not to break up homeless encampments during the winter months.

Mamdani’s rationale: “If you are not connecting homeless New Yorkers to the housing that they so desperately need, then you cannot deem anything you’re doing to be a success,” dissing the Adams policy of breaking up encampments and putting the homeless into temporary quarters.

So far, 13 homeless people have died on the streets since the storm started.

In light of all of this, on Friday, Mamdani doubled down. He said he will only force the homeless off the streets “as a last resort.” When asked how he would define “last resort,” the mayor said they’d have to pose a danger to themselves or others. Exasperated reporters repeated the question, asking what systems were in place to evaluate homeless people at street level to determine potential harm. His answer was a word salad of bureaucratic deflection.

The standard procedure ever since Ed Koch was mayor 40 years ago was as temperatures dropped close to freezing, police and social workers would see to it that homeless people were taken off the streets and placed into shelters. One of Mamdani’s first actions was to change that policy.

Mamdani’s problems aren’t simply his arrogance and lack of experience, but also that he’s falling back on socialist philosophies and ideologies in trying to tackle real-world problems. These are policies that are experimental at best, or they’ve failed every time they've been tried in the real world.

Advertisement

The Ugandan-born son of privilege arrived in America in 1998 at the age of seven, and he only became an American citizen in 2018. His employment history prior to public life has been spotty. His contempt for America as created has been obvious since the beginning. His contempt for Americans is obvious to anyone willing to see it.

New Yorkers voted for this, and now they’re paying for it. Virginians are about to go through something similar. Republicans across the country have an obligation to make sure that everyone in America knows what America looks like under Democrats like Spanberger and Mamdani. Both are giving Republican candidates plenty of “midtermunition” going into the 2026 midterms.

Find out what you’re missing behind the members-only wall. It’s time for you to take advantage of the full catalogue of common sense thinking that comes with a PJ Media VIP membership. You’ll get access to content you didn’t even know you wanted, and you’ll be hooked. The good news is, PJ Media VIP memberships are on sale! Get 60% off of an annual VIP, VIP Gold, or VIP Platinum membership! Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off a VIP membership!