Play Civil War Games, Win Civil War Prizes: Trump Draws a Red Line for the Blue Cities

With Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson, and other hard-leftists out there trying to conjure up the spirits of Jefferson Davis and Stonewall Jackson, President Donald Trump has just made it clear that he is not going to tolerate any more of this low-grade but escalating insurrection.

“I have instructed Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem,” Trump wrote on Saturday afternoon, that under no circumstances are we going to participate in various poorly run Democrat Cities with regard to their Protests and/or Riots unless, and until, they ask us for help.” This apparently means that Trump intends to deny the Democrats what they want most: Trump sending the National Guard to restore order in cities where leftist leaders are using the lack of order as a political weapon, and are salivating at the chance of being able to claim that they’re holding the line for “our democracy” against the fascist Trump and his jackbooted thugs.

That doesn’t mean, however, that Trump is going to leave those cities to drown in the mayhem that leftist leaders are encouraging in order to protect the Democrats’ voter base. He continued: “We will, however, guard, and very powerfully so, any and all Federal Buildings that are being attacked by these highly paid Lunatics, Agitators, and Insurrectionists.” Yes, that’s right: leftists are in favor of insurrectionists now, because the present insurrection, as opposed to the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection theatre, is real, and being ginned up on their side.

Trump added a pointed warning for future Renee Goods and Alex Prettis: “Please be aware that I have instructed ICE and/or Border Patrol to be very forceful in this protection of Federal Government Property. There will be no spitting in the faces of our Officers, there will be no punching or kicking the headlights of our cars, and there will be no rock or brick throwing at our vehicles, or at our Patriot Warriors. If there is, those people will suffer an equal, or more, consequence.” It’s likely that if he follows through on that, he would find that doing so was wildly popular. The American people have had quite enough of these rabid ideologues interfering with law enforcement operations on behalf of criminals.

At the same time, the president reminded insurrectionist city leaders of the responsibilities they swore to uphold: “In the meantime, by copy of this Statement, I am informing Local Governments, as I did in Los Angeles when they were rioting at the end of the Biden Term, that you must protect your own State and Local Property. In addition, it is your obligation to also protect our Federal Property, Buildings, Parks, and everything else. We are there to protect Federal Property, only as a back up, in that it is Local and State Responsibility to do so.”

This could be the most important part of Trump’s statement, for it is going out to numerous local officials who have not only been ignoring that responsibility, but actively contravening it for their own short-sighted political ends. In reminding them of which side they are supposed to be on, Trump is once again raising the specter of consequences. Play civil war games, win civil war prizes.

Trump continued with a specific example. “Last night in Eugene, Oregon,” he wrote, “these criminals broke into a Federal Building, and did great damage, also scaring and harassing the hardworking employees. Local Police did nothing in order to stop it. We will not let that happen anymore! If Local Governments are unable to handle the Insurrectionists, Agitators, and Anarchists, we will immediately go to the location where such help is requested, and take care of the situation very easily and methodically, just as we did the Los Angeles Riots one year ago, where the Police Chief said that, ‘We couldn’t have done it without the help of the Federal Government.’” It’s hard to imagine Tim Walz or Jacob Frey ever saying such a thing, but easy to imagine the law-abiding citizens of Minneapolis being grateful for the relief.

The president’s statement concluded on a resoundingly Trumpian note: “Therefore, to all complaining Local Governments, Governors, and Mayors, let us know when you are ready, and we will be there — But, before we do so, you must use the word, ‘PLEASE.’ Remember that I stated, in the strongest of language, to BEWARE — ICE, Border Patrol or, if necessary, our Military, will be extremely powerful and tough in the protection of our Federal Property. We will not allow our Courthouses, Federal Buildings, or anything else under our protection, to be damaged in any way, shape, or form. I was elected on a Policy of Border Control (which has now been perfected!), National Security, and LAW AND ORDER — That’s what America wants, and that’s what America is getting! Thank you for your attention to this matter.” That is indeed what America wants. Let us hope that it is what America gets.

