Disney World Honors 101-Year-Old WWII Veteran

Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom honored Herb Maneloveg, Purple Heart recipient and Battle of the Bulge veteran, in a special flag retreat ceremony.

There are many things to criticize about the modern Disney Company, but at least it still makes an effort to honor veterans and inspire patriotism at its theme parks. Walt Disney once said, “Actually, if you could see close in my eyes, the American flag is waving in both of them, and up my spine is growing this red, white, and blue stripe.” He would be very proud to see how Disney World made a World War II’s veteran’s birthday magical.

Maneloveg and family started their day on Main Street, going to Cinderella Castle and enjoying a special viewing of Magic Kingdom’s Festival of Fantasy Parade, according to Fox News.

We were honored to have Herb Maneloveg, a Purple Heart recipient that served for the U.S. Army in WWII, celebrate his 101st birthday at @WaltDisneyWorld 🏰 #DisneySalutes https://t.co/kWZ8wdtT9r pic.twitter.com/DltCT8ee7x — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) January 29, 2026

Maneloveg was thrilled with his experience, from the parade to the flag retreat. “It’s all I could ask for,” he said. “It’s a wish that is better than any wish I’ve ever had. To me, the important thing is family, and they are here.”

During WWII, Maneloveg was a private. He served at the Battle of the Bulge with the 106th Infantry Division and was wounded, hence his Purple Heart. “I was in service [for] two years, two months [and] two days,” Maneloveg told Disney Parks. “When we were 18, I was at Penn State, and we were sent to a military camp, Fort McClellan [in Alabama]. We had 13 weeks of basic training until D-Day and on D-Day, everything changed.”

Susan Maneloveg, his daughter, was very touched by the Disney tribute to her father’s service. “My father is a great guy, he was a serviceman, but he was also a great father, husband and grandfather. Thanks to Disney and how they honored him. The parade was great, he got attention from everybody, which was so sweet,” she said.

Maneloveg’s only regret for his Disney experience was the absence of his late wife. “The only thing I could ask for is if my wife, who passed away 20 years ago, were still with us. But [my family] made she and I proud of being here,” he reflected.

Both Disney World and Disneyland do daily flag retreat ceremonies, part of which is a tribute to veterans. I recently attended one such ceremony at Disneyland, and it was inspiring to see how many families gathered for the patriotic ceremony and to honor the veterans present.

Cappy Surette, senior manager for communications on the Disney Experiences Corporate Social Responsibility team, said the flag retreat ceremony “carries an even deeper meaning when we pay tribute to the courage and sacrifices of veterans like [Maneloveg].” Surette cited Roy Disney’s World War I service and Walt Disney’s service with the Red Cross during that war as the start of the Disney passion for patriotism.

The Magic Kingdom usually chooses a specific “U.S. Armed Forces Representative of the Day” for the flag retreat ceremony.

This year, Disney Parks are planning special merchandise and events to honor the 250th anniversary of America’s birth. Both Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resort are even re-theming a classic attraction as “Soarin’ Across America” this summer. Walt and Roy’s legacy lives on.

